According to the Virginia Health Department’s data report Tuesday morning (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 26), Virginia has added 922 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. That’s after adding 1,505 new cases Monday morning, the second highest one-day jump since May 26, when 1,615 cases were tallied. The new case number for Sunday was 958; 1,245 news cases were added Saturday and 1,127 new confirmed cases were added Friday. New cases have topped 1,000 six times since July 15.
Several areas in the state have high per capita case numbers: The county of Richmond has 3,496 positive cases per 100,000 residents; Prince William has 1,851 cases per 100,000; Culpeper has 1,797; Fairfax has 1,347; Loundoun County has 1,214 and the city of Richmond has 1,221. Small eastern shore communities areas Accomack (3,298) and Northhampton (2,539) also have a large per-capita number of cases.
By comparison, Fauquier County is logging 802 cases per 100,000 residents.
The total case count in Virginia stands at 86,994 (3,262 probable). Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 7,686 (46 probable), 39 more than yesterday; 2,095 Virginians have died (104 probable), 13 since yesterday.
Analysis from the Virginia Public Access Project states that 1,200 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s one fewer than yesterday. (As of 10 a.m. Monday, VPAP numbers for Fauquier had not been updated.)
Between June 8 and July 9, case numbers were trending down, with a high of 716 new cases daily and a low of 354. The surge in cases in Virginia began to appear July 10, when 943 new cases were reported.
The seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 7.3% for the state as of Tuesday’s report. On June 28, the rate was 5.8%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity rate was 1.7% on July 1. It climbed to 5.4% on July 14, but has been declining since then. A week ago it was reported at 4.8%; today it is 3.6%.
The RRHD reported a new outbreak July 21, the fourth in a long-term care facility. The data on the VDH site shows an “outbreak in progress,” at Culpeper Health and Rehab, with nine cases. No deaths have been reported from that outbreak.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic.
State-wide, there have been 310 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 7,796 cases and 1,205 deaths), 196 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 47 in correctional facilities, 44 in health care settings and 25 in educational settings.
In Fauquier County, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 568, one more than yesterday. Since July 1, the number of new cases each day has varied from 0 on July 1 to 16 on July 12. In July, 144 new cases have been added, as compared to June 1 to 28, when the county added a total of 111 new cases.
Fauquier has not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7, and has logged a total of eight deaths since April 9. Hospitalizations are at 34 for the county, the same as the last couple of days. There have been seven hospitalizations so far in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
Demographics
A look at the numbers by age, gender and ethnicity shows that all residents have not been affected equally. For instance, although men and women seem to be represented equally in case numbers, both in the local health district and in the state, men represent a greater number of hospitalizations and deaths. In the RRHD, there have been 914 cases in women and 885 in men, but 52 women have been hospitalized compared to 78 men. Sixteen men and 10 women have died from COVID-19 in the health district.
In the state, 44,418 women have tested positive compared to 42,085 men, but 4,154 men have been hospitalized compared to 3,526 women. Death data shows that 1,035 women and 1,057 men have died.
When examining case numbers by age group, data shows that younger people make up the majority of those who have been infected. In the health district, those in the 30 to 39 year old age group record the most cases (360), followed by the 20 to 29 year olds (343) and the 40 to 49 year olds (339). Only 30 80-plus residents have tested positive and 47 residents between 70 and 79.
Case numbers for the state show that 16,431 residents between 20 and 29 have tested positive; 16,025 between 30 and 39 and 14,691 between 40 and 49. Those in the 70 to 79 year old group total 4,279 and case numbers for those 80 or older are at 4,130.
Seventeen people older than 70 have died in the health district, while nine under 70 have died.
In the state, the majority of people who have died have been older than 80 (1,043), compared to a total of 1,050 for all residents 79 and younger.
Hospitalizations show more younger adults are becoming ill enough to require acute care. In the health district, 31 people from 50 to 59 have been hospitalized, the largest age group. Twenty-one residents between 40 and 49 were hospitalized, the second largest age group. Eighteen who are aged 30 to 39 were hospitalized, as well as 20 who are 60 to 69. Seventeen individuals 80 or older have been hospitalized.
In the state, 1,520 COVID-19 positive residents in the 60 to 69 age group have been hospitalized, followed by 1,411 of those aged 50 to 59. In the 70 to 79 age group the number of hospitalized is 1,258 and about the same number (1,248) of those 80 and older have been in the hospital for the coronavirus.
Looking at ethnicity in the health district, Latinos reported a higher number of cases (695) than white residents (463) or Black residents (114), although they make up a smaller percentage of residents. In the state, the same is true; Latinos represent 25,713 cases and whites account for 19,845 cases. Black residents account for 15,197 cases.
The hospitalization numbers are similar. In the health district, 57 Latinos were hospitalized, as compared to 38 white residents and 20 Black residents.
In the state, hospitalization numbers were: 2,535 for Latinos, 2,293 for whites and 2,025 for Blacks.
Six Black residents and six Latinos have died in the health district from the coronavirus; 12 whites have lost their lives to the disease. In the state, 230 Latinos, 500 Blacks and 1,139 whites have died.
The long view
The Virginia Department of Health’s weekly overview on Virginia’s response to the coronavirus was released July 24. The report provides the following takeaways:
- Twelve health districts are experiencing surges, including eight in the Hampton Roads area.
- On current course, Virginia is projected to have approximately 15,000 weekly cases, and growing, by early September.
- On July 11, the reproduction rate was above 1.0 statewide and in four of six HPP regions.
- So far, projections do not anticipate hospitalizations will exceed capacity through August; however it is crucial to mitigate surges.
- Social distancing appears to be waning, but infection control and other mitigation strategies are suppressing spread.
Further narrative from the VDH reads, “Last week, 10 of Virginia's 35 local health districts were experiencing surges … This week, that number increased to 12. While the Eastern Region, excluding Eastern Shore, continues to be the epicenter of the surge in Virginia, it is beginning to spread to other areas as well.
“Notably, Rappahannock-Rapidan [the health district that Fauquier belongs to] joined Thomas Jefferson in the Northwest Health Planning Region. Arlington also entered a surge in Northern Virginia. It is crucial that Virginians clamp down now to prevent these surges from growing and spreading.
“Cell phone data indicates that Virginians are increasingly returning to work and visiting local businesses, almost at pre-pandemic levels. This is good news, if residents and businesses follow the guidance in the Forward Virginia plan.
“In many areas, cases are surging among 20 to 39 year olds. Although this group is less likely to suffer the worst from COVID-19, a spike in cases puts us all at risk. It also risks a rollback of reopening plans, something we've seen in other states. Protect yourself and others by practicing proper social distancing and infection control. Virginia's health is in our hands.”
