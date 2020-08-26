This story has been updated to reflect new information.
Two men have been charged with animal fighting related to an alleged cockfighting operation after deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office animal control division executed search warrants Aug. 24 at two addresses on Weaversville Road in Bealeton.
Jose Martinez Sepulveda, 21, of Brandy Station, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with five felony counts of animal fighting. He was held on a $5,000 secured bond; according to court records, he was later released on bail. He will be arraigned Aug. 27 in Fauquier County General District Court.
A second man, Osvaldo Villalobos Orijel, of Bealeton, was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal fighting. He is currently wanted by law enforcement on this charge and several additional charges. Anyone with any information about Orijel’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300.
On its own, animal fighting is a class 1 misdemeanor, but Sepulveda is charged with using a “device or substance intended to enhance an animal's ability to fight or to inflict injury upon another animal,” which is a class 6 felony under Virginia law, according to the press release. According to the criminal complaint filed against Sepulveda, roosters found in his possession “were located with their combs and wattles removed,” which the complaint noted is known as “dubbing.”
The investigation
On Aug. 8, a Fauquier sheriff’s deputy tried to return a stray dog to a residence on Weaversville Road and “requested a welfare check on the roosters after seeing how they were being held,” according to a search warrant affidavit filed Aug. 14 by Deputy Marisa Efaw of the sheriff’s office animal control division.
Efaw visited the property for a welfare check on Aug. 12 and what she observed was consistent with a cockfighting operation, according to the affidavit. Both Sepulveda and Orijel “claimed co-ownership of the roosters,” the affidavit said, adding that Sepulveda resides in Brandy Station and Orijel lives at the Weaversville Road address.
Deputies executed the search warrant on Aug. 24. In a separate search warrant affidavit filed that day for the neighboring residence, Det. Candyce Shaw noted “units located evidence consistent with cockfighting” at the first address, which is located “on the same land parcel” as the second address. Sepulveda and Orijel, the affidavit said, “are also keeping their animals in the same barn. There is a circular ring made of wood and wire consistent with a cockfighting ring on the same property.”
A third search warrant was executed Aug. 25 in Culpeper County.
According to an Aug. 26 press release from the sheriff's office, a total of 47 roosters, seven hens and “multiple items consistent with animal fighting” were seized by deputies at the two addresses. The Fauquier County SPCA is housing the seized birds.
Devon Settle, executive director of the SPCA, said that housing the animals presented a challenge for the Casanova shelter, “because each of the animals has to be individually housed. If the roosters even see each other, they will become agitated.”
For the animals’ safety, Settle’s staff created enclosures that have barriers between them so the animals are isolated. She commended her staff for “getting the enclosures done and set up so the birds can be well cared for.”
Settle also credited the Virginia Animal Fighting Task Force, a non-profit agency that worked with Settle and shelter employees on how best to handle the animals.
The press release from the sheriff’s office said that additional assistance in the investigation was provided by: the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the Fauquier County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Fauquier County SPCA, the Virginia State Police, Culpeper County Animal Control and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
