This story has been updated to reflect new information.
Virginia State Police have released more details about a head-on, two-vehicle crash on Freemans Ford Road Monday afternoon that killed two people and seriously injured four others. (Initially, police reported three injuries, not four.) The crash occurred north of Remington on Freemans Ford Road, close to the intersection with Fox Groves Road, just before 3 p.m Monday. Criminal charges are pending.
Kathya Alfaro-Fuentes, 19, of Warrenton, and Jamal J. Lambert, 20, of Bealeton, died at the scene of the crash, according to a Tuesday morning press release. Additionally, two people suffered “life threatening” injuries and two other people suffered “serious” injuries. The injured individuals were airlifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
The press release said a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Savion Rojas-Smith, 19, of Remington, was driving west on Freemans Ford Road “at a high rate of speed” when the vehicle crossed the double solid yellow centerline to pass a vehicle in front of it. The Ford then collided head-on with an eastbound 2013 Honda Accord. The Ford then “continued off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before it came to rest.”
According to court records, Rojas-Smith had three pending traffic-related charges against him at the time of Monday’s crash. He was cited Aug. 7 in Prince William County for reckless driving and a motorcycle learner’s permit violation; he is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 23 on those charges. On Sept. 22 he was cited for speeding in Fairfax County, and is scheduled for a court hearing Nov. 16.
Rojas-Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured. Alfaro-Fuentes, who was wearing a seatbelt, and Lambert, who was not wearing a seatbelt, were both passengers in the Ford.
The Honda was driven by a 44-year-old Marshall woman who was seriously injured. The vehicle’s two passengers, a 48-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, both suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. Each of the occupants of the Honda were wearing seatbelts.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, the Fauquier County Department of Fire Rescue & Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Transportation assisted in the response to the crash.
The affected portion of Freemans Ford Road reopened to traffic as of 8:10 p.m. Monday.
