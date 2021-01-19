This story was updated Jan. 19 to reflect new information.
A 2-year-old child was struck by a vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 in an apparent hit-and-run traffic crash on U.S. 29 near Della Street in Opal. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported the toddler, who was hit by a southbound vehicle while they were in the roadway, succumbed to their injuries at Fauquier Hospital shortly after the crash.
José Santiago Mendoza, 65, of Bladensburg, Maryland, turned himself in the next day, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Steven Lewis. Mendoza was charged with failure to stop for a traffic crash that resulted in injury or death, a class 5 felony. He remains held in custody without bond.
Investigators were able to track down the suspect so quickly because a witness to the incident provided the license plate number of Mendoza’s vehicle to law enforcement, according to the criminal complaint filed with Mendoza’s arrest. The plate number matched a 2002 Mitsubishi registered to Mendoza and a Fauquier detective called Mendoza, who “advised [the detective] that he went to Culpeper” on Saturday. A Mitsubishi emblem was also found at the scene, the complaint said.
Lewis said that sheriff’s office detectives are investigating the incident with assistance from the county's Department of Social Services. He declined to provide any additional details about the victim or why they may have been in the roadway.
A passing motorist stopped to attend to the victim in the middle of the road until emergency services personnel arrived, Lewis said. The first responders then administered first aid and transported the child to Fauquier Hospital, where the child died.
Lewis asked anyone who has taken pictures or video of this incident to not share them to social media platforms. Anyone with pictures or video that might be valuable to the investigation may call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 540-347-3300.
