UPDATE: Tips from Discord, a social media platform and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Warrenton man on charges of possession of child pornography earlier this month.
Kenneth Compton, 30, of Warrenton was arrested July 23 and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a class 6 felony.
According to a search warrant affidavit filed July 17, on Feb. 21, Detective Cpl. M.K. Gemmell of the Warrenton Police Department received a tip from the NCMEC that they had been informed by Discord that two images suspected to be child pornography had been uploaded to the platform Dec. 14, 2019 from an IP address in Warrenton.
On July 16, acting on this tip, Gemmell interviewed Compton. According to the criminal complaint filed by the detective, “Mr. Compton admitted to me he possessed digital child pornography on his cell phone.”
After a search warrant was issued for Compton’s cell phone, the phone was searched and “Numerous images and videos of obvious child pornography were located on the device. Three of the files matched known child pornography files provided by the [NCMEC],” the complaint said.
Five digital devices were also seized from Compton’s home, located on Fernwood Place, after Warrenton police officers executed an additional search warrant there.
There is no indication in any of the documents that Compton is suspected of producing any of the images allegedly found in his possession.
ORIGINAL STORY: A Warrenton man has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, said Warrenton Police Department spokeswoman Officer Chai Fuller.
She said that Kenneth D. Compton, 30, was arrested within town limits on Thursday, July 23, by Warrenton Police detectives. He was released on a personal recognizance bond, Fuller said.
The investigation began when detectives received information that Compton was in possession of child pornography. A search warrant was executed at an address within the town and evidence was recovered, the spokeswoman said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Det. Mike Gemmell at 540-347-1107, ext. 245 or at mgemmell@warrentonva.gov.
