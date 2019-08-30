Warrants are on file and a third suspect is at large and wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Lincoln Williams, Jr., said Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have charged Myison Iaeene Ellis, 38, of Waynesboro, Va., with first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery, he said.
Ellis is considered armed and dangerous, said Hartman. Anyone with information regarding Ellis’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 and report his location immediately to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
Fauquier detectives are working closely with Waynesboro and Augusta County law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Myison Ellis.
Earlier today
A Manassas woman was charged Thursday in connection with the Aug. 26 slaying of 18-year-old Lincoln Williams, Jr. who was shot in the face outside his Warrenton home.
The arrest comes a day after a Nokesville man, Daniel Martin Farmer III, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Williams’ death.
Lucretia Ann Robinson, 54, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, said Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
During a Friday morning court appearance via a video link at Fauquier County General District Court, Judge Charles Foley denied Robinson bond and appointed Gainesville attorney Jessica Clay as her legal representative. The case was continued until a pretrial hearing at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14.
Robinson, in asking to be released on bond, said she has medical appointments on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court in Charlottesville on Tuesday on an unrelated charge.
The commonwealth attorney’s office objected. Foley denied her release, citing “serious issues” in the case. Robinson will continue to be held at the adult detention center.
Farmer remains in custody as well. His preliminary hearing is also scheduled for Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.
Documents associated with Farmer’s arrest warrant state that after Williams was shot, the 18-year-old said “Rudeboy” was the person who shot him. The documents say that “Rudeboy” is Daniel Martin Farmer III.
Accompanying documents also say Williams had obtained a large amount of cocaine earlier that day.
The arrest warrant paperwork reveals that when law enforcement interviewed Daniel “Rudeboy” Farmer, he said he talked to Williams on the day of his death to arrange the purchase of narcotics, but that Williams never showed up.
The criminal complaint against Lucretia Ann Robinson states: “Daniel Farmer made statements to detectives … that he along with the accused … conspired to rob Williams Jr. at his residence … of money and narcotics. Williams Jr. was subsequently murdered at his residence.”
The paperwork also said, “The accused [Robinson] was interviewed at the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and made statements implicating herself as well in the incident.”
Hartman reported on Tuesday that 911 was called at 10:42 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, when Williams returned home after a short trip to Walmart. Williams was bleeding heavily from his head. A trail of blood led out to the SUV parked in the driveway, according to affidavits filed in the case.
Hartman added that upon arriving at the house, deputies were assisting with first aid when they discovered what appeared to be a gunshot wound. They provided CPR, but Williams' condition worsened.
Williams was transported to the Fauquier Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased soon after arriving at the emergency department, Hartman said.
Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Williams died from an apparent gunshot wound, Hartman said.
An autopsy was performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas. An official cause and manner of death will not be released until the autopsy report is complete, Hartman said.
Anyone with information about the shooting death of Lincoln Williams, Jr. is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. Callers may remain anonymous.
