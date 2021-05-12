UPDATED: State police investigation of 3-vehicle crash results in charges against Fauquier deputy

Simpson was behind the wheel of the Crown Victoria, said Coffey. The Explorers were driven by a Warrenton police officer and a Rappahannock Regional Jail staffer.
Simpson suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.
The Warrenton police officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to Fauquier Hospital for treatment.
The Rappahannock Regional Jail staffer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.
