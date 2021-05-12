You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: State police investigation of 3-vehicle crash results in charges against Fauquier deputy

This article has been updated with additional information.
 
Adam H. Simpson, a 32-year-old Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputy, has been charged with reckless driving and failing to maintain control of his vehicle after a three-vehicle crash that resulted in Simpson and another driver being transported to the hospital. The accident happened May 11 at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Route 806 (Elk Run Road) in Morrisville.
 
Simpson is a corporal and is assigned to the Adult Detention Center.
 
Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police described the crash: "Two 2017 Ford Explorers were stopped in the northbound lane of U.S. 17 for a red light. A 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, also traveling north, was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the first Explorer." The impact caused the chain-reaction crash into the second Explorer.

Simpson was behind the wheel of the Crown Victoria, said Coffey. The Explorers were driven by a Warrenton police officer and a Rappahannock Regional Jail staffer. 

Simpson suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. 

The Warrenton police officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to Fauquier Hospital for treatment.

The Rappahannock Regional Jail staffer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. 

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

The crash is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
 

