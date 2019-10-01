Deputies responded to The Front Porch on Main Street in The Plains at 6:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, after employees reported arriving and finding that “someone had broken a door window and entered the business” overnight sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said in a news release at the time,
A cash drawer containing an undisclosed amount of money was taken from a cash register, according to the news release.
No other burglaries were reported at area businesses, Hartman said.
Detectives later identified Kilby as a suspect in the burglary, Hartman said.
Kilby is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 22 pounds and is known to drive a blue Mazda 6 with Virginia registration VYT-1415.
Anyone with information on Kilby's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office at 540-347-3300. Callers can remain anonymous.
Obviously a typo but it Description is correct must have name of Stringbean or slim.
