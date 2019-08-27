An 18-year-old man from Warrenton died Monday night from injuries resulting from “severe upper body trauma.” Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
On Aug. 26 at 10:42 p.m., Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Old Auburn Road in response to a reported injury. Deputies found a man suffering from severe upper body trauma.
Deputies began to provide first aid, including CPR, but the victim’s condition worsened. Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and began treating the victim, who was transported to the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Department.
Lincoln Williams Jr., 18, of Warrenton was pronounced deceased soon after arriving at the emergency department.
The Virginia State Police is assisting FCSO with the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-347-3300.
The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Charles Porterfield, head football coach at Kettle Run High School, knew Williams when he was a player on the team in 2016.
Poterfield said, “The Kettle Run community is heartbroken by the news of Lincoln passing. Our hearts are with the Williams family in their time of sorrow. Lincoln was a stupendous football player and a marvelous person to be around. He possessed a magnetic personality which naturally drew people to him.
“Lincoln played on both our JV and varsity teams during my first year as the head coach of Kettle Run. We will always remember the joyous memories that we are privileged to have in knowing Lincoln.”
Kettle Run Principal Meaghan Brill added, "Our school counselors have been and will continue to be available to students and staff during this difficult time. We are saddened to learn of Lincoln’s passing and are here to support both our students and his family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.