At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, March 29, police called off a search for a child who had been reported walking by himself on Main Street in Remington at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Remington Police Chief Charles Proffitt said that four people reported that they saw a child who looked to be about 4 years old walking alone on Main Street. He was said to be wearing red and white pajamas and carrying a blanket.
Proffitt said that video of the area from 9:15 p.m. showed an older child -- perhaps 8 years old -- who met the description; he was on Main Street running toward Franklin Street. No one reported a child missing at any time during the night.
About 15 officers from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office and volunteers from the Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department joined the Remington Police in the three-and-a-half-hour search for the child. A K-9 team and a drone were also employed.
Proffitt said that officers knocked on doors in the area; all residents said their children were home and safe.
Police believe that a child was out by himself on Main Street, but returned home before the search got underway.
