A lane of Lee Highway was shut down briefly Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle and a bear.
The crash happened on the 5400 block of Lee Highway about noon on Monday, May 25, according to Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reports.
A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 29, north of Snow Hill Drive, near Telephone Road, when a black bear ran into the roadway.
According to the crash report, the motorcycle operator slowed and swerved to miss the bear as it was running across the highway, Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said in a news release. The motorcycle struck the bear, injuring the operator, Hartman said.
The motorcycle operator, a 46-year-old Spotsylvania County man, was taken by ambulance to a regional trauma center, Hartman said.
Witnesses reported seeing the bear run away from the crash scene, Hartman said.
One lane of the highway was shut down for a short period of time, the sheriff’s office said.
Over the Memorial Day weekend, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office had several reports of black bear sightings and several sightings of black bears around Fauquier County were reported on social media sites, sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said in a news release.
The sheriff's office posted this video to promote bear awareness:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.