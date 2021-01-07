A 21-year-old Manassas man who shot four of his family members, killing one of them, died late Wednesday after he turned his gun on himself after fatally shooting a fifth person in Fauquier County, according to reports from Prince William and Fauquier police.
Asa Ellington Mitchell, 21, fled his home in the 10000 block of Ellis Road in the Prince William County area of Manassas after shooting four family members: a 55-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy.
Eric Mark Mitchell, 55, died at the scene. The others were transported to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds but are expected to survive, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department said in a Thursday press release.
Prince William police responded to the Mitchells’ Manassas-area home at about 6:04 p.m., where they found the four victims. Arriving officers tended to the victims and determined the shooter, later identified as Asa Mitchell, fled the scene in a family member’s vehicle, Perok said in the release.
At about 7:30 p.m., Fauquier County officials responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 8700 block of Maidstone Road. Deputies arrived and located two vehicles near the railroad tracks, along with a man who had been fatally shot, according to Sgt. Steve Lewis, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies soon connected the crash and the deceased man, who police have not yet identified, to the Prince William County shootings and launched a manhunt for the shooter.
A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked down Mitchell several hundred feet from his empty vehicle. Deputies found him conscious but suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Lewis said.
“Units engaged with [Mitchell]; he was conscious when they encountered him,” Lewis said Thursday. “When they went and got closer to him, they were able to secure the weapon and administer CPR, but ultimately he succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Fauquier Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Virginia State Police, Prince William police and the Department of Homeland Security Aviation Unit in their search, Lewis said in the release.
The investigation continues as Prince William County detectives work to determine what led up to the initial shooting at the home on Ellis Drive in Manassas, Lewis said.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
