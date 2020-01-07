Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Delaplane that resulted in the death of a 48-year-old man. The crash occurred Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 12:56 p.m. on Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), just east of Rt. 729 (Carrington Road).
Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said that a 2001 GMC Savana was traveling east on Rt. 55 when the driver lost control, crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided with a westbound Fauquier County school bus.
Coffey reported that the driver of the GMC, a 71-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital; he was wearing a seat-belt.
A passenger in the GMC died at the scene as a result of his injuries; he was not wearing a seat-belt. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Two women in the school bus, the 59-year-old driver, of Warrenton and a 68-year-old passenger, suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Fauquier Hospital, said Coffey. Another adult passenger in the school bus was uninjured.
There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash.
Slick road conditions were factors in the cause of crash, said Coffey, and the accident remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP's Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, members of the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Transportation personnel.
