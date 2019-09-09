Preliminary results from a Warrenton Police Department investigation suggest that a man who was found on the Greenway Saturday morning died of a sudden cardiac event. Interim Police Chief Tim Carter reported that “an official cause and manner of death will be determined by the office of the chief medical examiner. The investigation is not complete.”
A driver passing by the Warrenton Greenway’s trailhead crossing at Falmouth Street early Saturday morning called authorities to report a possible cardiac arrest of someone on the Greenway, according to Town of Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer.
She explained that Town of Warrenton police officers responded to the location (at the Walmart end of the walking/biking trail) at 6:27 a.m.; emergency workers pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Schaeffer said early reports indicate that the deceased was a man in his mid-50s.
Areas of the Warrenton Branch Greenway were roped off and remained closed for about seven and a half hours during the investigation.
