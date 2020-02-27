This report was updated at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 27.
A woman and a man were found dead after a house fire Wednesday night on the 8100 block of Dullins Ford Road, in the Orlean area, off of Va. 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that the identities of the victims are being withheld, pending forensic examination.
Hartman said that a neighbor reported the fire at 11 p.m. Feb. 26. Fire units and law enforcement arrived a short time later to find a single-family home fully involved with some structural collapse. It was determined the home was occupied by a man and a woman, who were presumed at home but could not be located, Hartman said.
Thursday morning, investigators found the body of a deceased woman inside the home. At 1 p.m. Thursday, the man's body was found in the house.
The cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time and are under active investigation by Sheriff’s Office fire investigators and the Fire Marshall’s Office.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas is conducting a forensic investigation of the victims.
Personnel working on the fire scene are being supported by The Bridge Community Church Canteen Unit.
