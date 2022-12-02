Brayden's medical condition was updated Friday, Dec. 2 at 3:40 p.m.
Student mental health is a growing concern in Fauquier County and beyond. Schools lack resources to help all the students who need it, and in communities across the commonwealth, mental-health providers are in short supply.
Sometimes, students appear troubled, or ask for help. Sometimes, a crisis comes with no warning. That is the case with Brayden Blocker, 17, a senior at Kettle Run High School who attempted to take his own life Nov. 3.
Jill and Larry Blocker are talking about their son’s suicide attempt in hopes of helping other families. Their son Brayden was on the Kettle Run lacrosse team that his father helps coach.
The teen is no longer in the ICU at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Jill Blocker said. He has been moved to a “step down” unit, which provides a less-intensive level of care than an ICU.
“He is breathing on his own,” Jill Blocker said in a text. “He can track us with his eyes, which is hopeful for us.”
On Friday, Brayden’s parents learned that there will be a bed available for Brayden Dec. 6 at the Shepherd Center, an Atlanta, Georgia, rehabilitation center ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation. The family is working to arrange medical transport, Jill Blocker said.
Students have rallied around the family, bringing food every day to the medical staff treating their friend and taking to social media, including Facebook, to offer support and prayers, she said.
“These kids are coming, and they are praying in the parking lot, and they are bringing posters,” Jill Blocker said. “In his dark time, it seems that the community is really coming together for him. Kettle Run officials also have been very supportive, providing counseling and therapy dogs to students, Jill Blocker said.
Any attempt to end a life is deeply personal and difficult to reduce to a checklist of warning signs. “It’s something that we never saw coming,” Jill Blocker said of her son’s attempt to take his own life. In her last text with Brayden, the teen said it was time to order his cap and gown for graduation.
“Even his closest friends had no idea,” she said. “Nothing was on radars or anything. He is just one of those people who are friends with everybody.”
The Blockers wonder if concussions that Blocker suffered as an athlete may have been a factor in his suicide attempt. His most recent concussion was in June. Some studies link concussions to increased risk of depression and anxiety.
A 2021 study published in the “Journal of Neurotrauma” said people under age 26 are especially vulnerable to psychiatric disorders and suicidal ideation after concussions.
The Blockers have chipped in to help ensure all the lacrosse players have helmets that offer better protection than their old helmets.
Note: If you or a loved one needs support, call the regional health line at 434-230-9704, or receive help via text at 741741. Help is available 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.