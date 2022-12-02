GoFundMe: Supporting Brayden’s Recovery

A GoFundMe page, Supporting Brayden’s Recovery, was set up Dec. 1 to help with the Blocker family’s expenses since Brayden’s suicide attempt Nov. 3. “The costs this family will incur from … medical procedures and all that is impacted by this is unimaginable,” according to the site, administered by family friend Kara Drinkwater. “Even with insurance the medical bills are and will be overwhelming.

“In whatever version of prayer you practice,” the GoFundMe narrative says, “please hold Brayden and his family in your hearts. Keep the good intentions and healing love flowing so that we can have him back soon!”

As of midafternoon Friday, $6,883 had been raised. The goal is $150,000. Here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-braydens-recovery?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1