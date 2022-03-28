This story was updated March 28 with new information.
A Boyce resident is dead and his wife critically injured after another driver crossed the solid center line Thursday, March 24 on the two-lane section of U.S. 17 north of Delaplane and collided head-on with their vehicle, according to the Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 8:22 p.m.
Daniel Shomette, 57, died at the scene and Marcella Shomette, 58, suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Shomettes were traveling north in a 2006 Ford Taurus when Kevin Hagan, a 67-year-old Gainesville resident who was driving south in a 2014 Ford C-Max, “attempted to pass another southbound vehicle, crossed a solid centerline, and collided head-on” with the Shomettes’ vehicle, according to the state police.
Hagan has been charged with driving under the influence, involuntary aggravated manslaughter and improper passing, according to the state police. He was arrested and was being held without bond at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center as of Monday morning.
Fire and rescue personnel responded from Upperville. They found that one of the occupants had already died and another had sustained “critical” injuries, according to an after-action report from the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management. With paramedics from Warrenton on board, an ambulance from Upperville transported the injured person to a local trauma center after the patient had been extracted from the vehicle.
First responders found that a third person involved in the crash was “out walking around and refused medical treatment,” according to the DFREM report.
Marcella Shomette and Kevin Hagan were wearing seatbelts, according to the state police; Daniel Shomette was not.
Units from Marshall and Warren County assisted the Virginia State Police with traffic control and with removing Daniel Shomette from the vehicle.
