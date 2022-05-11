A Winchester woman was killed and four others were severely injured Saturday morning after two vehicles collided head-on on U.S. 50 near Atoka, Virginia State Police confirmed Tuesday.
Jensen Hoover, 29, had been driving east along the rural highway when, at 8:27 a.m., her SUV crossed the double yellow line and collided with a westbound Ford Escape carrying an Upperville woman and her three children, according to state police. Hoover later died after she was transported to Winchester Medical Center.
Helena Shelton, 34, the driver of the Ford, and her children—a five-year-old female, an 11-year-old male and a 12-year-old male—survived the collision but suffered “life-threatening” injuries and were taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
Following the crash, a section of U.S. 50 remained closed to traffic for roughly an hour. State police are continuing to investigate the crash.
On Tuesday afternoon, a post on the Facebook page of Claude Thompson Elementary identified two of the children as students at the school and the third child as a student at Marshall Middle School. “We are so thankful the Sheltons survived,” the post read, “however each person sustained severe injuries resulting in several surgeries.” A GoFundMe fundraiser, started by the school to help the family with the cost of their treatment, has so far raised $5,000.
“They’re one of our families, and we wanted to help them any way we can,” said Heather Robinson, the school’s office assistant who created the fundraiser.
