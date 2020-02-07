UPDATE: Emily Race, Alexander Golden, Antonio Ogburn and Jaden Staples have all been charged with first degree murder in the Feb. 8 shooting death of Fabian Sosa.
Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis said in a press release, "On Feb. 7, in consultation with the Fauquier County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Warrenton police detectives obtained additional charges for first degree murder ... in connection with the murder of Fabian Sosa, which occurred in the Town of Warrenton... All four suspects remain in custody."
ORIGINAL STORY: New charges could be filed in the Jan. 8 shooting death of Fabian Jorge Sosa, once all of the suspects are extradited to Virginia, Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis said.
Two suspects, Antonio Nehemiah Ogburn and Alexander Golden, have been extradited to Warrenton from Detroit, Michigan, Kochis said, and two suspects — Jaden Lawrence Staples of Detroit, Michigan; Terrell Jonathan Tucker, of Woodstock, Virginia -- are still in custody in Pennsylvania.
“We are in the process of extraditing those two. We are waiting for everyone to get here before placing any new charges,” Kochis said.
On Monday, Feb. 3, his first day on the job, the chief revealed a few new details in the case, but said none of the six suspects is currently charged with Sosa’s murder or with shooting two other men in Sosa’s apartment. Those two victims sustained life-threatening injuries.
Another suspect, Makoya Denham, of Oak Park, Michigan was arrested on Jan. 8 in Winchester for identity theft in an attempt to avoid arrest; she will have a hearing in Winchester General District Court on April 22 on that charge.
In Fauquier General District Court, she was charged on Jan. 22 with second-degree murder, but the commonwealth’s attorney declined to prosecute the case. She has also been charged with being an accessory to a homicide after the fact; the hearing for that charge will be held on March 25.
Emily Race, of Warrenton, is in custody in Fauquier County, said Kochis. The criminal complaint against Golden says that Race is a former roommate of the victim. The complaint, filed by the Warrenton Police Department on Jan. 13, names Sosa as a “known associate” of Golden and Race.
Sosa was found shot to death in an apartment on Jackson Street Jan. 8.
Two other men were found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds after police were summoned to the apartment complex by neighbors who reported yelling and gunshots at 4 a.m.
Carter said one of the two injured men remains hospitalized and is in critical condition; the other has been released from the hospital.
The six people charged in connection with the homicide include:
Antonio Nehemiah Ogburn, 18, of Detroit, Michigan. Ogburn is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held on April 2.
Alexander Golden, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. The preliminary hearing for the case will be held on April 2.
Jaden Lawrence Staples, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Staples is in custody in Pennsylvania.
Terrell Jonathan Tucker, 20, of Woodstock, Virginia, was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Tucker is in custody in Pennsylvania.
Makoya Denham, 21, of Oak Park, Michigan, was charged with accessory to homicide after the fact. A preliminary hearing will be held March 25.
Emily Race, 19, of Warrenton, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. Race is incarcerated in Fauquier County.
Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to contact the Detective Michael Gemmell at 540-347-1107. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.