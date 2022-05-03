This story was updated Tuesday, May 3 with new information
A former employee of The Fauquier Bank pleaded guilty April 25 to felony forgery and embezzlement charges after she admitted to stealing more than $100,000 from four customer accounts.
While she was manager of The Plains branch of The Fauquier Bank, prosecutors say that Susan Woolston Wright repeatedly forged customers’ signatures on withdrawal slips to withdraw thousands in cash. She initially intended to argue her case in a jury trial scheduled for last week, but in early April Wright opted instead to enter into a plea agreement with prosecutors that would see her sentenced to nearly two years in prison and require her to pay full restitution to the bank before her July 25 sentencing hearing.
Marc Bogan, the bank’s former president and CEO, has previously said that the bank fully reimbursed all funds Wright withdrew from clients’ accounts. (The Fauquier Bank merged with Virginia National Bank last year.)
At an April 25 plea hearing, Circuit Judge Stephen Sincavage accepted Wright’s guilty plea but withheld his approval of the terms of her agreement with prosecutors. Sincavage said he wanted to consider a pre-sentence report and victim impact statements and see whether Wright fulfills her restitution payments – roughly $111,000 — before making a final sentencing decision.
If the judge ultimately rejects the agreement, Wright could face up to 10 years in prison for each forgery charge and up to 20 years for each embezzlement charge.
Wright, a 37-year-old resident of Upperville, will remain free on bond until her sentencing hearing. Her attorney, Joseph Pricone, did not respond to a request for comment from the Fauquier Times.
According to plea documents, Wright had worked at the bank for a little over a year when, in May 2019, she began surreptitiously withdrawing funds from customer accounts. The accounts – each of which belonged to customers over the age of 70 – “were all relatively dormant with large balances and being used for savings or to park money that was not being used.” To hide the withdrawals, Wright changed the settings of targeted accounts so that accountholders no longer received monthly statements. In at least one case, prosecutors wrote, an account was changed “so that the statements were emailed to a fake email address.”
Wright further covered her tracks by forging the customers’ signatures on withdrawal slips each time she withdrew cash. The slips, once processed through the bank’s computer system, appeared as legitimate customer withdrawals and ensured “that the embezzled cash did not reflect as missing in [Wright’s] closing cash balances,” according to the plea filing. A later investigation by bank officials revealed that Wright printed out copies of a customer’s account application, cut out the signature with scissors and taped it to a withdrawal slip.
Between May 2019 and February 2020, when she resigned from the bank, Wright made 17 cash withdrawals and stole a total of $111,623.
At times, Wright’s activity raised suspicion. In September 2019, she transferred $24,663 from one customer to another to “cover up [the] same amount of previously embezzled cash,” the filing said. When the customer’s daughter phoned the following month to ask why $24,633 had been transferred out of her mother’s account, Wright quickly moved money from yet another account to “backfill the discovered theft.” Wright assured the daughter that the missing funds were caused by a “teller error” and that “it happens all the time.”
It wasn’t until June 2020, however, that bank officials discovered her embezzlement. That month, one of the victims had visited The Plains branch to inquire why she no longer received bank statements in the mail. The then-80-year-old woman alerted bank officials to the fraudulent transactions after another teller printed her account statements for her, according to court testimony.
Bank investigators looking into the transactions suspected Wright when the forged documents were traced to her computer identification number. Josh Brown, The Fauquier Bank’s director of security at the time, subsequently reviewed security camera footage that showed Wright processing multiple transactions without a customer present. Separate footage described in charging documents showed Wright “cutting and taping withdrawal slips.”
Brown reported the fraudulent transactions to law enforcement on June 29, 2020, and Wright turned herself in to face charges the following month.
