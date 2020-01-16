UPDATE: The fifth suspect in the Jan. 8 murder of Fabian Sosa has been apprehended. Alexander Golden, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, has been taken into custody in Detroit.
Warrenton Police Department Interim Chief Tim Carter said, "Golden turned himself into authorities and will remain in custody pending extradition back to Virginia. We would like to thank the public and our law enforcement partners for their continued assistance as this investigation continues."
ORIGINAL REPORT: A total of five suspects have been charged in the Jan. 8 shooting death of Fabian Sosa, 27, of Warrenton. On Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, Warrenton Police detectives charged two men in connection with the shooting, which resulted in Sosa's death and also seriously injured two other men. Two women were charged yesterday and were already in custody; one suspect remains at large.
Sosa was found shot to death in an apartment on Jackson Street Wednesday morning, Jan. 8. Two other men were found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds after police were summoned to the apartment complex by neighbors, who reported yelling and gunshots at 4 a.m.
Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said the two injured men remain hospitalized.
According to a Warrenton Police Department press release, Jaden Lawrence Staples, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 14 with accessory to murder after the fact. Terrell Jonathan Tucker, 20, of Woodstock, Virginia, was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact.
Both Staples and Tucker are in custody and are being held in an out-of-state detention facility.
Alexander Golden, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and is still wanted. It is believed Golden is currently in the Detroit area. Police said he may be armed and dangerous.
On Monday, Jan. 13, Warrenton Interim Police Chief Tim Carter said that two women had been charged with one felony each. Makoya Denham, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact and Emily Race, 19, of Warrenton, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
Denham and Race had been incarcerated on unrelated charges, Denham in a local regional detention facility and Race in a detention facility in another state.
Carter said that the investigation has determined that Sosa and the two other men injured in the shooting were the targets of this crime. “This shooting was not a random act,” he emphasized.
Carter said that the crime is being "actively and aggressively investigated by detectives with the Warrenton Police Department in partnership with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the FBI." The FBI has "offered assistance with resources and manpower," Carter said.
Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to contact the Warrenton Police Department at 540-347-1100. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
(4) comments
This is so sad but no one could see where it says Feb 13, instead of Jan 13. Should really proofread before publishing.
Hopefully everyone knows you have to vote to prevent those who want to take our rights away from being elected or to remain in office!!!! You have to be vigilant and prepared every day..
This is no different than a foreign invasion. Their goals are identical.
So in the last couple of months, we have had shooting from Fredricksburg and Stafford thugs, local thugs, Michigan thugs, and the answer is to disarm law abiding Fauquier citizens.
Is this really the best those who are protected with taxpayer provided armed guards can come up with?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.