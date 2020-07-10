UPDATE: As of 11:10 p.m. Friday night, the sheriff's deputy has been released from the hospital after being treated at a local hospital. There have been no developments in identifying or located the alleged assailant or assailants.
ORIGINAL STORY: A deputy with the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office was found unconscious at the intersection of Old Waterloo Road and Wilson Road Friday night after an alleged assault, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The alleged assailant or assailants have not been identified or located.
According to the press release, the deputy was still on-duty but traveling home at the end of his shift. "As the deputy was walking back to his marked sheriff’s office vehicle he heard an approaching vehicle and heard someone yell. The deputy observed a black SUV and was then struck in the head by an object. The black SUV continued traveling west from Old Waterloo Road onto Wilson Road."
Anyone with information about the black SUV or its occupants is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 540-347-3300. A caller's identity may remain anonymous.
The press release said that a passerby found the deputy lying face-down beside the road at approximately 7:15 p.m; the alleged attack occurred five minutes earlier at 7:10 p.m. The passerby called 911 and the deputy was transported to Fauquier Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.