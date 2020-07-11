UPDATE: The Fauquier sheriff’s deputy who claimed to have been the victim of a roadside assault Friday night is now thought to have fabricated the story, a press release from the sheriff’s office announced Saturday night.
The search for a dark-colored SUV that was originally thought to be connected to the incident has been called off, the release said.
Jake Dooley, 22, of Marshall, was named in the release as the now-former deputy who claimed to have been assaulted. Dooley has been charged with falsely summoning law enforcement and with obstruction of justice. He was also relieved of duty by Fauquier Sheriff Bob Mosier, the release said.
“Detectives thoroughly and vigorously investigated the allegation and determined the incident reported by the deputy was false,” the press release said.
Dooley was released on $10,000 unsecured bond Saturday afternoon and will be transported to a “regional facility” for a mental health evaluation, the release said.
Dooley had been employed full-time with the sheriff’s office since January and had previously interned with the sheriff’s office as a college student. He was assigned to the Patrol Division’s Animal Control Unit, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. James Hartman.
A passerby found Dooley lying face down on the roadside at the intersection of Wilson and Old Waterloo roads at 7:15 p.m. Friday night. Dooley was then treated at a local hospital and released later that evening, according to a release from the sheriff’s office Friday night.
“Sheriff Mosier would like to recognize the tremendous amount of support the sheriff’s office received when the original report was made public,” Saturday's news release said. “We recognize the support of our citizens, law enforcement family and partners, local government, news organizations and community corporate partners. Support in the form of messages, food, reward offerings and other things were overwhelming. That support makes it even more difficult but know your sheriff will do the right thing always.”
Mosier was quoted as saying, “Sometimes bad things happen to good organizations. We truly regret that this happened but find a tremendous amount of comfort in the knowledge that our community understands and supports law enforcement in Fauquier County.”
The release concluded: “Because of our dedication to our profession and determination to find the truth, this matter has been resolved.”
Friday, 11:15 p.m.: As of 11:10 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's deputy has been released after being treated at a local hospital. There have been no developments in identifying or locating the alleged assailant or assailants.
ORIGINAL STORY: A deputy with the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office was found unconscious at the intersection of Old Waterloo Road and Wilson Road Friday night after an alleged assault, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The alleged assailant or assailants have not been identified or located.
According to the press release, the deputy was still on-duty but traveling home at the end of his shift and stopped to clear a hazard in the road. "As the deputy was walking back to his marked sheriff’s office vehicle he heard an approaching vehicle and heard someone yell. The deputy observed a black SUV and was then struck in the head by an object. The black SUV continued traveling west from Old Waterloo Road onto Wilson Road."
Anyone with information about the black SUV or its occupants is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 540-347-3300. A caller's identity may remain anonymous.
The press release said that a passerby found the deputy lying face-down beside the road at approximately 7:15 p.m; the alleged attack occurred five minutes earlier at 7:10 p.m. The passerby called 911 and the deputy was transported to Fauquier Hospital.
The perpetrators will face hades one day for this heinous crime. I pray for this officer, the county, the state and the country that lawlessness is not the new norm.
