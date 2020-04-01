UPDATE: As of April 1, four temporary internet hotspots in Fauquier County are now operational; another four locations are scheduled to go live this week, according to Cedar Run District Supervisor Rick Gerhardt. The Wi-Fi at at these hotspots free and not protected by a password.
As of April 1, internet access points at the following locations are operational:
- The commuter lot at Va. 605 and U.S. 29 in Warrenton;
- The commuter lot at Va. 28 in Midland;
- The parking lot near the water tower behind the post office in Warrenton, and
- The Warrenton-Fauquier Airport terminal parking lot in Midland.
Several other locations will be active this week according to Gerhardt:
- The WARF parking lot in Warrenton;
- The parking lot at Monroe Park in Goldvein;
- The Kettle Run High School parking lot in Nokesville and
- The parking lot of the Orlean Volunteer Fire Department.
The Wi-Fi network is named "DataStream" at all locations. An informal test of the Warrenton Water Tower access point on Wednesday morning showed the download speed of 16Mbps and an upload speed of 7.6Mbps, according to the Speedtest app.
In a March 31 email, Gerhardt thanked the PATH Foundation for funding the project. "We know that internet is crucial to the community, especially at this time, and that certain parts of the County remain unserved/underserved," he said.
He concluded: "Please remain in your vehicle and use the service responsibly."
ORIGINAL STORY: Fauquier County is establishing temporary internet “hotspots” at various locations in the county this week, as a resource for those without high-speed connections at home, according to Cedar Run District Supervisor Rick Gerhardt.
The public will be able to access Wi-Fi from their parked cars at five different locations beginning this week: the commuter lot at Va. 605 and U.S. 29 in Warrenton; the commuter lot at Va. 28 in Midland; the WARF parking lot in Warrenton; the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport parking lot in Midland and the parking lot at Monroe Park in Goldvein.
Another access point located at the Warrenton water tower may be live this week, Gerhardt said. Other access points at public schools are planned to go live early as next week, he added.
“We don’t want anybody leaving their cars. We want people to maintain social distancing,” Gerhardt emphasized. The goal of the hotspots, he said, is to provide a place where residents affected by disruptions to schools and businesses caused by COVID-19 can go to access the internet while adhering to guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It’s open and it’s free,” said Gerhardt of the internet connection that will be available at the various access points, which will utilize commercial Wi-Fi equipment designed for outdoor use.
Gerhardt thanked broadband company Datastream, who he said would provide the bandwidth for the project at no cost, for their role in the initiative. A $70,000 grant from the PATH Foundation is covering the cost of the equipment and installation. The county will fund cost beyond that.
Other public Wi-Fi options
Although Fauquier public libraries are not currently open to the public – curbside pickup is available at the Warrenton and Bealeton locations - all three public library locations have free Wi-Fi that is available to the public from outside the building, according to Lisa Pavlock, the library system’s public information coordinator.
The networks are password protected, Pavlock said, but the passwords are posted on the doors of the Warrenton, Bealeton and Marshall libraries. Wi-Fi at the Warrenton library is only accessible during the library’s normal hours of operation.
Another possibility for free Wi-Fi is accessing the internet at a public school building. Fauquier County Public Schools’ website suggests those in need of internet access “[p]ark next to one of our school buildings to access the FCPS guest network.”
This guidance applies to all public schools in the county, confirmed Tara Helkowski, FCPS public information officer. Helkowski emphasized that the suggestion to park next to schools was not meant to be the answer for schoolchildren without internet access at home.
“We realize [parking next to school buildings] isn’t a viable solution, however,” said Helkowski about the effort to make sure schoolchildren have access to learning resources for the remainder of the academic year. “We are currently working on more reliable ways to provide our families with access.”
She elaborated that the school division already owns some hotspot devices that can be checked out to families. There is also the possibility of ordering new hotspots and equipping buses with internet access points and parking them in neighbors. She said that the school division is currently surveying families to gauge the needs of families throughout the county.
Comcast Xfinity, which operates a network of Wi-Fi hotspots at businesses and outdoor locations, has made accessing those networks free during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers can find a nearby Wi-Fi location using an interactive map at wifi.xfinity.com.
Comcast is also offering the first two months free to new customers who qualify for its Internet Essentials service.
Internet Essentials is available to residents who are eligible for some government assistance programs; after the two-month introductory period, the service is $9.95 per month, plus tax, for residents who qualify for the service. More information about the service can be found at internetessentials.com.
According to the consumer information website BroadbandNow, Comcast cable internet service is available to 71.5% of Fauquier residents.
