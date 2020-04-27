UPDATE: The Fauquier County Economic Development Authority has funded a new grant program for small businesses in the county, according to an April 27 press release from the Fauquier Department of Economic Development. The initial funding from the EDA was $25,000.
An eligible business can receive up to $2,500 through the new program, which will be administered by the Fauquier DED. Applications will be open beginning on Wednesday, April 29.
The grant program was created "to complement the Emergency Relief Micro Loans already in place," said the press release.
Businesses with 25 employees or fewer and first-time applicants will be prioritized, the release said; businesses must have a current Fauquier County business license and demonstrate financial need caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic to be eligible for a grant.
The grant application can be found here; more information about Fauquier DED programs can be found here.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact Laura Torpy at Laura.Torpy@Fauquiercounty.gov or 540-422-8270 with questions.
ORIGINAL STORY: A press release from the Fauquier County Department of Economic Development announced April 14 that the Fauquier Microloan Program has been revised as an emergency loan program for local small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loans being offered through the initiative are capped at $5,000, with a maximum 3% interest rate, and limited to firms that hold a current Fauquier County business license. Applicants must also meet other criteria and provide financial information and additional documentation during the application process.
The press release listed several potential uses of the funds, including "ongoing expenses such as payroll, leases, insurance, or other operating expenses, or for adaptive costs such as purchase of e-commerce equipment/website creation and/or upgrade of online sales site."
The microloan fund was created in 2016 with a stake from the Fauquier Economic Development Authority and five local banks; the fund currently has more than $40,000 of capital available. Loans are administered by local banks.
According to the press release, "this fund is now targeted to putting needed resources into the hands of our entrepreneurs swiftly and with a minimum of red tape." The release adds that one of the goals of the loans is to help firms stay in operation until they can obtain funding from additional sources.
Those interested in applying for a loan under this program are encouraged to email Fauquier County DED Business Coordinator Beverly Pullen at Beverly.Pullen@fauquiercounty.gov.
More information about the microloan program can be found at https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/departments-a-g/economic-development/programs-information.
