UPDATE: John Murphy, who had been missing since this morning, has been located. A spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for their assistance.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday afternoon that deputies are looking for an elderly man who has been reported missing. John Murphy, who is 73 years old and has dementia, was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Murphy is a white man with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a white and black long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, brown loafers and possibly a hat.
He is known to walk daily and he takes routes along Conde Road, John Barton Payne Road and Leeds Manor Road in the Marshall/Hume area.
The FCSO is asking anyone who sees a man of this description to notify the sheriff's office at 540-347-3300.
