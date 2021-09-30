UPDATED: Chamber of Commerce to host candidate meet-and-greets

The Fauquier Chamber of Commerce will host three meet-and-greet events with candidates running for the Virginia House of Delegates. Scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, the events will allow citizens to get to know their prospective representatives in a “casual” and “thought-provoking” environment, according to a news release.
Each event will begin at 5 p.m. with informal discussion and networking. Candidates will each get ten minutes to speak starting at 6 p.m., after which there will be time for questions and more discussion.
Those wishing to attend must register in advance on the chamber’s website: fauquierchamber.org
The Sept. 30 event will include the three candidates running for the 88th District. With the upcoming retirement of incumbent Del. Mark Cole (R-88), Phillip Scott (R), Kecia Evans (D) and Tim Lewis (L) are on the ballot to succeed him.
The Oct. 7 meet-and-greet will be with Ben Baldwin (R) and incumbent Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D)—whose attendance is pending—who are both running for the 31st District.
The Oct. 14 event is planned for the 18th District candidates, but their attendance has not yet been finalized. Michael Webert (R) and Douglas Ward (D) are on the ballot.
Please note that the venue has changed and tonight’s Meet the Candidate event will be held use the Remington Firehouse.
