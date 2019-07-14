UPDATED: VDOT repair crews finished replacing stormwater pipes on Blantyre Road in Broad Run earlier than expected. The road has been reopened.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Recent torrential rains caused pipes that carry stormwater underneath Va. 628 (Blantyre Road) in Broad Run to fail Saturday evening (July 13). As a result, the road will be closed to through traffic until at least mid-afternoon on Monday, July 15 while repairs are made.
Lou Hatter, spokesman for the Virginia Department of Transportation said that crews will replace two deteriorated 24-inch drainage pipes with new 30-inch pipes.
The work zone is located 0.2 miles north of Va. 694 (Old Busthead Road). Blantyre Road is closed to through traffic between Va. 694 and Va. 674 (Georgetown Road). All entrances on both sides of the pipes are open, but motorists cannot travel the full length of Blantyre Road. Through traffic should use alternate routes, said Hatter.
He recommended that drivers check www.511virginia.org or VDOT’s 511 mobile app for current information about traffic conditions, and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.
