This story has been updated throughout with new information.
Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls confirmed Monday that a Nokesville resident who was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center attempted to kill himself at approximately 3 p.m. that day. The inmate was still in a hospital as of Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
The inmate used the cord on the phone that was in the cell to try to hang himself, Lt. Col. Stephen Brubaker said in an email Tuesday in response to an inquiry from the Fauquier Times.
After the Fauquier Times initially asked for information about the incident, Brubaker distributed a press release late Monday that said that deputies at the jail were conducting routine checks when they found the inmate. Deputies had last conducted a check on the cell approximately nine minutes earlier. "Detention center staff immediately began life-saving measures while rescue units responded," he said.
Deputies at the detention center are required to perform no fewer than four checks an hour on inmates, no more than 15 minutes apart. Falls explained that the deputies do those checks at irregular intervals so as not to establish predictable patterns. “Those checks were carried out as they should have been,” said Falls, adding that the deputies had followed procedure. “The deputies were on top of it. They took lifesaving steps immediately,” said Falls.
Brubaker added, however, that “We are reviewing the incident internally and will make changes, if necessary.”
The inmate had been arrested Sunday, April 17 on a charge of assault and battery of a family member, which is a class 1 misdemeanor. The criminal complaint says that he was having an argument with the victim when he grabbed them by the back of the neck and threw them on the bed. Signs of assault consistent with the victim's claim were observed by the arresting deputy, the complaint said.
After the inmate's arrest, a magistrate ordered him held without bond.
During an arraignment in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday morning, Judge Melissa Cupp held the inmate in contempt for “misbehavior in court,” and fined him $100 and 10 days in jail for that offense. Court documents claim that “when bail was unchanged, ... [the inmate] left, stating ‘This is f****** bull****’ as he left.”
Has Brock Smith been arrested or is he being let off the hook?
