UPDATE: Police reported at 8:30 p.m. that two suspects are in custody after four men fled a car crash in Bealeton; police think the accident may be related to a 5:15 p.m. shooting at the Walmart in Warrenton.
Law enforcement continues to search for two additional suspects using a helicopter, K-9s and a drone team. Police ask residents to please continue to shelter in place.
ORIGINAL STORY: Two people were shot while sitting in a car in the Walmart parking lot in Warrenton about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victims were able to drive to the nearby Home Depot and called 911. The two are in stable condition; they were taken to Fauquier Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter is being sought by police.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man and a woman became engaged in a confrontation with a man in the parking lot in front of Walmart. Hartman said the shooter fired one shot with a handgun into the car where they were sitting, hitting both.
The shooter got into a white car and fled the scene, according to the victims.
Hartman also reported what police thought might be a related incident -- a car accident in the area of Elk Run and Ritchie Road in Bealeton sometime before 7 p.m. The car in the accident -- a white Acura -- matches the description of the car that the shooter was in. Four people allegedly fled the scene of the crash, he said.
A county-wide alert went out about 7 p.m., asking residents to remain indoors and not approach anyone. Three of the subjects have been described as black men, one wearing a gray hoodie, one a red hoodie and the third a black jacket.
If any of these men are seen, residents are asked to call 911 immediately.
