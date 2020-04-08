UPDATE: Thirty-seven COVID-19 tests were completed on Monday and Tuesday at the new open testing site at Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District epidemiologist April Achter reported that 13 total tests were completed on Monday; five were curbside physician referrals. On Tuesday, 24 total tests; 10 were curbside physician referrals.
ORIGINAL STORY: Fauquier County has its first COVID-19 mobile testing site. Those who are experiencing symptoms – a fever higher than 100 degrees or signs of a lower respiratory illness, like a persistent cough or shortness of breath – can park in the parking lot at Piedmont Urgent Care at 493 Blackwell Road Warrenton. With a doctor’s order, they’ll be able to get a test for the novel coronavirus.
The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, including weekends.
Without a doctor’s order, residents can be evaluated by a physician at the Piedmont Urgent Care clinic, who will decide whether or not the person fits the criteria for a test.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District epidemiologist April Achter said that patients will be able to drive up and park in one of a couple of spots set aside in the parking lot. They’ll call a number and a staff member will come out to administer the test while the person stays in their car. The swab will be sent either to the state lab or a private lab, said Achter.
She said that Piedmont Urgent Care has been doing outdoor triage on patients while they remain in their cars for about ten days. “The patient calls and talks to someone who can triage over the phone. That way patients aren’t coming into a small waiting room before the staff knows why they are coming in,” Achter said. “Instead, a staff member comes out, gives the person a mask and they are taken directly back to a patient room.”
Patient follow up
After the COVID-19 test is administered, all patients will receive isolation instructions telling them to stay home unless an in-person medical evaluation is required.
Patients that arrive at Piedmont Urgent Care with a provider’s order will be followed by the ordering provider, who will call the patient with results. Patients evaluated by on-site provider at Piedmont Urgent Care will followed by PUC staff.
PUC will provide list of positive labs to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District for public health follow-up.
Achter said, “We don’t know whether we’ll have four or 400 people come by on the first day. We have a good number of tests. If we run out, we’ll let people know, through a media alert or through our facebook page.”
