UPDATED: 3 Fauquier break-ins similar to burglaries in Prince William, Loudoun

This story has been updated with new information.
In the early hours of Friday, May 14, three local businesses – Drum & Strum in Warrenton, and Cinco de Mayo and Ceasar’s Pizza in Bealeton – were burglarized, according to police.
Surveillance cameras at Cinco de Mayo on Remington Road show three suspects removing a cash register from the business after they threw a rock through the glass in the front door. Fauquier County Sheriff deputies arrived on the scene and found the damage to the building. The investigation of that break in is ongoing.
Around the same time, suspects also broke glass at Little Caesars Pizza on Marsh Road, although police say they believe no one entered the business.
Earlier Friday, the Warrenton Police Department reported a burglary at Drum & Strum Music Center at 102 Main Street. When officers arrived, they found that the front door glass had been shattered with a large rock, according to Officer Chai Fuller of the WPD. Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that a gray, square, cash box was taken, she said.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office added that in addition to cash, a banjo and a laptop were also taken from Drum & Strum.
As part of the investigation by the Warrenton police, detectives are looking for any business owners or others who have surveillance cameras operating near the break ins. They are asked to contact Det. M. Hays at (540) 347-1107 ext. 245 or at mhays@warrentonva.gov.
Lewis added that anyone who saw suspicious activity during the nighttime or early morning hours in these locations or has any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 540-347-3300. If requested, the caller’s identity can remain anonymous. This is an ongoing investigation.
Similar burglaries reported in Prince William and Loudoun counties
Also early on Friday, May 14, three similar commercial burglaries were reported in Prince William County -- at Comics and Gaming, Inc., at the Glass City Tobacco Store and the Nokesville Superette. Video surveillance at Glass City revealed that at approximately 2:40 a.m., two men used a large rock to shatter the front door to enter the business. The suspects are seen grabbing the cash registers and fleeing the area.
The Nokesville Superette investigation revealed that a rock was thrown through the glass door to force entry into the store sometime between 7 p.m. on May 13 and 7:40 a.m. on May 14. Cash registers were reported missing.
Five similar overnight burglaries were reported in Loudoun County, three of them during the early morning hours of May 10. According to a press release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Purcellville Pharmacy, the Purcellville Cleaners and the Hamilton C Store were all forcibly entered in the early morning hours, between 4 and 5:30 a.m. In all three cases the stores’ glass doors were damaged to gain entry. In some of the cases cash was taken.
On Monday, May 17, at approximately 3:03 a.m, Leesburg Police Department officers were dispatched to a shopping center at 108 South Street SE for a glass break alarm. Officers noticed that the front glass door of a business was shattered. Several items in the business were disturbed and a small amount of cash was taken.
Another similar burglary happened May 18 in Sterling, at the Sterling Smoke and Vape store. The store was forcibly entered, and the cash register drawer was taken. (See accompanying box for update.)
Kraig Troxell, spokesman for the LCSO said, “We are working with other agencies in the region to determine if there are similar cases that are possibly connected.”
Lewis said that the FCSO is working closely with both Prince William and Loudoun county police on the break-ins.
