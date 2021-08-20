UPDATED: 2nd driver arrested in traffic dispute

This story was updated Aug. 20 with new information.
Two Bealeton motorists have now been arrested in connection with an Aug. 17 traffic dispute on the 6000 block of Catlett Road in Bealeton. Both drivers are charged with assault and aggressive driving.
According to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Freivald, 58, and Kevin Hogan, 42, got into a “verbal altercation” as they traveled down Catlett Road, with both drivers “demonstrating aggressive driving.”
The two drivers subsequently crashed, the FCSO spokesman continued, and got into a fight during which Freivald allegedly used pepper spray against Hogan.
Fauquier County deputies arrived at the scene and arrested Freivald for assault and battery and aggressive driving.
Hogan “was transported to Fauquier Hospital for treatment from Freivald spraying pepper spray at him,” said Sgt. Lewis, and the FCSO issued warrants to charge him with the same charges Freivald received.
Hogan, 42, turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on Aug. 19 and was charged the same day.
Freivald, who is currently released on recognizance, will be tried on his charges in Fauquier General District Court on Oct. 18.
