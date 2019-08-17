UPDATED: An 80-year-old man was injured in an apparent self-inflicted shooting in front of the JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts store in Warrenton Saturday night, according to Warrenton police.
Officers responded to the store, located in the Warrenton Village Center, at about 8:01 p.m. and found the wounded man sitting on a bench outside the store, according to a Warrenton Police Department Facebook post.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Warrenton Police Department at 540-347-1100.
The victim, who has not been identified, was flown by helicopter to a trauma center, according to Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer.
There does not appear to be any threat to the public in connection with the incident, Schaeffer said.
The Warrenton Village Center is located at the corner of West Lee Street and Broadview Avenue in Warrenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.