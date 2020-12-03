This story has been updated to reflect new information.
After about a half-hour of discussion, members of the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to grant a special permit to build a 300-seat, 11,250-square-foot church building in an area zoned “rural – agricultural” outside Marshall. Construction of the building may begin after the site plan and building permits are reviewed and approved by county staff.
Generation Grace Church, a self-described “non-traditional” unaffiliated congregation, is currently hosting weekly services in existing barns on a 187-acre parcel located between Grove Lane and the Norfolk Southern rail line. The new building, which will be designed with a similar appearance as the existing barns on the property, will be on a 1.3-acre section of the property adjacent to Grove Lane. The draft site plan also includes 75 parking spaces and permanent light fixtures in the parking lot.
The church is led by Sam and Connie Rogers, who own and live on the farm, which combined with another parcel totals 315 acres. The couple also owns Silent Partner Security Systems Inc., based in Warrenton.
Representing the applicants, Jim Carson of Carson Land Consulting asked board members before the vote to remove the requirement for extra vegetative screening, arguing it was redundant because screening is already required under the county’s zoning ordinance and the requirement therefore was an unnecessary expense.
Ultimately, board members left the requirement for vegetative screening in the text of the special permit. A landscaping buffer will be required both along the parcel’s border with Grove Lane and along the driveway leading to the church building from the road.
Carson also asked board members to insert a provision allowing for religious services to be held later than 10 p.m. – the deadline for events to end listed in the special permit – on special occasions. A provision allowing a limited number of late services was included in the final version of the permit approved by the board.
Chris Manning, whose family owns a farm across the road from the Rogers’ property, was the only other speaker at the public hearing preceding the vote. “We’re concerned this is a significant change to the area,” he told board members. “This area west of town is zoned for rural agriculture and has been zoned that way for, you know, forever.”
Manning expressed concerned about the traffic impact an event or religious service attended by 300 people would have on the narrow two-lane road. “That’s a lot of cars coming in and out of the church in a really short time.”
He asked that, if board members did approve the special permit, the provision be kept requiring vegetative screening that is more robust than the zoning ordinance minimum standard. “If this is going to happen, this should have with some strong conditions,” he said.
On the concern about traffic, board members Benjamin Tissue and John Meadows both said they were comfortable approving the special permit because the Virginia Department of Transportation will review traffic concerns – and can require conditions – as part of the administrative site plan review process.
Regardless of what VDOT eventually requires, a provision mandating the entrance to the church driveway be paved was included in the final version of the special permit.
In a similar proposal, the zoning appeals board granted a special permit in 2002 to Grace Bible Church (not affiliated with Generation Grace) to build a similarly sized church building on a parcel zoned “rural – agricultural” located less than a mile south of the Rogers’ property.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.