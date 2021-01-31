UPDATE: The Virginia Department of Transportation reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday that "while crews in Northern Virginia have plowed and treated major routes and are working to clear secondary roads, refreeze is expected along with potential for more precipitation tonight and tomorrow."
In the afternoon press release, VDOT asked drivers to limit trips to essential travel Monday morning to avoid slick road conditions.
The winter storm warning from the National Weather Service continues through midnight. An additional wintry mix is expected overnight.
The VDOT release added that interstates, primary roads and heavily traveled secondary roads are mostly clear and wet, but crews will continue to treat overnight as needed for additional precipitation and refreeze. Tree crews will also be working to cut and remove any branches fallen from ice and wind.
Crews are continuing to clear snow and treat icy spots in neighborhoods and lower-volume roads.
UPDATE: Between midnight Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles, according to a VSP press release. In the VSP's Culpeper District (Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Fauquier, Page, Madison, Rappahannock, Stafford, Culpeper, Orange, Spotsylvania and Rockingham counties), there have been 24 disabled vehicles and 24 traffic crashes reported so far.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Virginia Department of Transportation crews are plowing major highways and treating the roads with sand and salt, as snow continues to fall steadily across central and western Virginia. Primary and secondary roads across VDOT's Culpeper District (Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties) are snow covered, according to a Sunday morning press release from VDOT.
The press release added, "VDOT recommends delaying non-essential travel since the steady snow will make travel hazardous through the morning hours. Snow may be heavy at times and impair visibility. Freezing rain may be an additional hazard this afternoon in some areas.
"Drivers who must travel during the day Sunday should plan extra travel time and drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing the distance between their vehicle and others on the road."
Interstate 66 in Fauquier County is reportedly in moderate condition, with much of the road covered with snow and slush, said the press release.
VDOT crews are treating the interstates and primary highways and plowing as the snow accumulates to about 2 inches. Once the snow has stopped and interstates and primary highways are in good condition, crews will shift to the secondary routes and neighborhood streets, said the release.
