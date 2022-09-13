The Warrenton Town Council at its evening meeting on Tuesday,Sept. 13, appointed Jay Heroux as the newest member of the council. A longtime resident with an equally long history of community engagement, he will represent Ward 5 until a special election is held next year.  

“I am humbled and honored,” said Heroux, 58, who said that very much wanted the job. “We owe this town a lot,” Heroux told the Fauquier Times after the council’s morning work session Sept. 13. “A lot of good things happen here. It is an opportunity to give something back, and service is very important to me.”   

Fauquier County Clerk of the Circuit Court Gail Barb administers the oath of office to incoming Center District Supervisor Kevin Carter on Sept. 8.

