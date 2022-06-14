UPDATE: The Warrenton Town Council on Tuesday night failed to approve a budget for the 2023 fiscal year, with just weeks left before the fiscal year ends June 30. As of July 1, the town will be unable to pay its work force or its other bills if it does not have a new budget in place. Essential employees, including police, will be expected to report to work without a paycheck.
Four council members voted in favor of the proposed budget -- which included a 2% increase in the meals tax -- Heather Sutphin (Ward 1), William Semple, (Ward 2), Brett Hamby (Ward 3), and James Hartman (Ward 4). Two members – Kevin Carter (Ward 5) and Renard Carlos (at large) – voted not to approve the 2023 budget. Sean Polster (at large) was absent. Mayor Carter Nevill attended the meeting remotely but does not have a vote.
The budget failed because any measure to raise taxes requires the approval of five council members. The four to two vote fell short.
Hamby suggested that the council take up the budget again at its July 12 meeting, but that would have left the town without funds to pay employees for nearly two weeks.
Sutphin said that because the failure to pass a budget had created an emergency, "I think we should meet every day until we pass a budget."
The council agreed to meet again at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 to try to reach a consensus.
In order to pass a budget, the council must either cut services, raise taxes, or agree to operate with a reserve fund balance less than 50% of its operating budget. The town council's own policy requires that the fund balance must be at least 50%.
Below is a copy of the proposed budget that was voted down Tuesday night.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Warrenton Town Council members wrangled Tuesday morning over whether to raise the meal taxes restaurant customers pay by 2% — $1 on a $50 tab — to help fund the town’s $18.2 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1.
As of press time Tuesday, no decisions had been made, but the council was set to meet Tuesday night to try to close the distance between them. The council appeared split four to two over increasing the meals tax from 4% to 6% to balance the budget.
Heather Sutphin (Ward 1), William Semple (Ward 2), Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and James Hartman (Ward 4) supported raising the meals tax to 6%. Kevin Carter (Ward 5) and Renard Carlos (at large) were leaning against a tax increase of any kind. Sean Polster (at large) was not present at the work session Tuesday morning. Mayor Carter Nevill joined Tuesday’s meeting remotely.
Council members also considered raising the cigarette tax to 40 cents a pack from the current 20 cents. Increasing the meals tax would raise $1.5 million and increasing the cigarette tax would raise $200,000.
Those are the two main ways the council can pay for raises for town employees. The raises have the support of all seven council members.
The council also can use federal funds allotted for COVID recovery to help shore up the budget, but it is available for one-time use only. That makes using it problematic for recurring expenses such as employee salaries and benefits.
The goal is to find enough new revenue sources to pay for 5% cost-of-living increases for town employees with up to 2% merit-based raises on top of that. In addition, town officials are considering whether to add up to seven full-time equivalent positions to the town payroll. That would include a police sergeant and a grants officer who could find federal or private grant money to help pay for town projects.
A 2% increase in the meals tax does not place a huge burden on residents, Semple said. “It doesn’t have the same implication as a property tax or personal property tax that affects our residents directly.”
Supthin said she was fed up with what she saw as the council’s inability to decide on the budget after four work sessions dedicated to budgeting. “Now it’s getting ridiculous,” she said.
“We’ve had so many weeks and opportunities to ask so many questions. All our surrounding municipalities are done. They’re already on vacation. Let’s make sure that this never happens again.”
Sutphin praised the town staff, including Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer and Finance Director Stephanie Miller, for providing the tools the town council needed to address the budget. For instance, to make the process of adjusting the budget more manageable and transparent, Budget Manager Rea Price created a flexible Excel spreadsheet. It allowed council members to check and uncheck boxes to see in real time exactly how increasing taxes or eliminating a proposed new position would affect the town’s fund balance.
The spreadsheet also gave the council a way to immediately see how adding tax revenue or reducing costs helped or hurt its firm policy of keeping an amount equal to 50% of its operating budget in reserve. Without raising the meals tax, it appeared from the Excel spreadsheet that staying within that 50% threshold would be all but impossible.
Several council members emphasized, as they had at past meetings, that now is not the time for tax increases. “My major concern in these economic times is that we have conversations that give our constituents a little bit of breathing room coming out of COVID,” Carlos said at a June 8 budget session.
Carlos and other council members talked about using federal funds allotted for COVID recovery to pay for the increased personnel costs in the upcoming fiscal year, even though that money is available for a one-time use only. They also discussed using COVID recovery funds to fix aging parking lots in town. Putting off the work now may result in even costlier repairs down the road.
“We have ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] for a reason,” Carlos said. “It is for revenues, right? So, we have an opportunity with this budget to look at ways we can use ARPA, and I think we ought to examine that before we look at increasing taxes on folks.” Carlos suggested putting off revenue increases until FY 2024. His term ends in December — he has announced he will not run for re-election — well before the 2024 fiscal year.
Carter was reluctant to raise taxes when Warrenton residents are facing uncertain times, with a possible recession looming. He mentioned the possibility of using ARPA funds for a one-time bonus to employees instead of a pay increase this year. That would give the town more time to study ways to pay for a pay increase.
Sutphin has been frustrated by some council members’ reluctance to raise the meals tax. “I feel like we are defunding the town,” she said at the June 8 meeting. “We are going backward.
“Everybody I talk to always says, ‘Wow, I wish we could have this here. I wish we could do this.’ No, we can’t, because we don’t have the money. Who does? Culpeper.
“Our people leave here and go to Culpeper to eat, and they pay 6% (meal tax). And their taxes are higher than ours – the real estate taxes, everything. Why does Culpeper have so much? Because they pay taxes,” Sutphin said.
“Nobody wants to say, ‘Let’s raise taxes.’ Nobody likes to hear it, but it has to be said. It’s not a dirty word,” Sutphin added.” If you go to McDonald’s and spend $50, it’s $1 extra for the 2% (meals tax),” she said. “We’re trying to do things to save people money, and I know it’s a bad time,” she said. “I go from (pay)check to (pay)check myself, but I’ll go to McDonald’s every day, if I think it’s going to help Warrenton.”
Members decided May 10 to cut the town’s real-estate tax rate from 5 cents per $100 of assessed value to 4 cents, fearing that increases in home values would put too much pressure on homeowners. When home values go up, so do assessments. That means homeowners can end up paying more, even if the tax rate stays the same.
Overall, the draft FY 2023 budget would increase general fund expenditures from $16.3 million to $18.2 million. Total expenditures would increase from $26.5 million to $32.4 million, in part to address what town officials say are long neglected maintenance issues in the town’s water and sewer infrastructure.
The meals tax is the largest single source of general fund revenue for the town. Fauquier County already has passed a 6% meals tax for businesses outside the town limits. It passed this year with no public opposition from restaurants during the county’s budgeting process.
At the end of a budget work session June 8, Mayor Carter Nevill said that it is time for the town to step up and face its responsibilities. “We aren’t keeping up with the basic needs of running a government,” he said. “Economic headwinds are hitting,” he agreed. “These are hitting our residents absolutely, but they are also hitting us as an entity.”
