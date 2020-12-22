Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health shows 3,591 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. On Monday, Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers topped 4,000 for the third time since the beginning of the pandemic, coming in at 4,042.
Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health revealed that 3,876 new cases were recorded that day, about 300 more than Saturday’s total, 3,584. On Friday, 3,295 new cases were reported; on Thursday, 3,853, on Wednesday, 3,931 were added. On Dec. 12, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added -- the second time the total topped 4,000 cases. Dec. 9 produced the highest number of new cases, 4,398.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows an overall increase in cases since Dec. 3. There are currently 314,481 cases in the state (46,009 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,739 per day.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,109 as of this morning, 13 more than yesterday. Fauquier reported 29 new cases yesterday and 27 cases Sunday. Forty-six cases were reported Saturday; that was the second-highest one-day total for Fauquier.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 28.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21, in a staff member at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It is the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 30 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.7%; it was 11.4% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.9%; it was 9.0% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Monday and two on Saturday, after reporting three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Wednesday and Thursday. The county recorded five new COVID-19 hospitalizations last Monday -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. One hospitalization was recorded Dec. 12 and one Dec. 9, one on Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 85 local residents have been