On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 943 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, the highest one-day total since June 7.
The increase comes after the number of cases had been holding relatively steady, with 354 cases reported Monday; 638 on Tuesday; 635 on Wednesday and 613 on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, 68,931 cases have been reported in Virginia, including 2,836 “probable” cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The percent-positivity rate, which measures the total number of COVID-19 tests against the number of positive results, has also crept upward recently. On June 21 the positivity rate was 5.9%, down from an April 18 peak of 20.8%. The rate had increased to 6.3% by July 6, the most recent date for which it is available.
The number of hospitalizations, a lagging indicator of the spread of the virus, is down slightly since rising this week. On Friday, 50 new hospitalizations were reported in the state, compared with 48 on Thursday, 65 on Wednesday, 77 on Tuesday and just 17 on Monday.
On Monday this week, for the first time since early April, no new deaths were reported in the state. However, on Tuesday, 28 deaths were added, 24 on Wednesday, 32 on Thursday and 21 on Friday. The number of deaths reported daily in the state reached a peak in May, with 57 fatalities recorded May 28. Since then, the number has generally declined, but that decline has slowed in recent weeks.
Though far below peak, number of new cases rising in Fauquier County
Fauquier County added 29 new cases over the past week: 11 on Friday, five each on Thursday and Wednesday and four each on Tuesday and Monday.
While lower than local cases reported in May, when the number of new daily cases in the county peaked at 20 on May 19, the new daily cases numbers represent a significant increase from the last week of June, when the county went several days without reporting a new case. The county has seen 471 cases since the pandemic began.
No new hospitalizations have been reported since Tuesday, when the 29th hospitalization of a county resident was reported. Fauquier also reported its eighth death on Tuesday.
The percent-positivity rate for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County, has increased since the beginning of July, though the rate is still below the statewide rate.
On July 1, the local percent-positivity rate reached a low of 1.7%. Since then the rate has steadily risen, reaching 4.1% on July 6.
Weekly UVA model reports increasing COVID-19 activity
The weekly report from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute released Friday said, “Over the past two weeks, a number of indicators have paused or worsened.”
It cited specifically the rising reproduction rate – the average number of people who become infected by a person who is already infected – and percent-positivity rate.
“Hospitalizations are also beginning to creep upward, particularly outside of Northern Virginia,” the report added.
“It is difficult to identify what is driving these changes,” the report explained, “but they are widespread. States that reopened early tended to experience surges four to six weeks after reopening, corresponding with the summer vacation season and [Independence Day] holiday.”
The Institute’s model estimated that “Virginia’s cautious approach to reopening” prevented 495,799 confirmed cases since May 15.
“Unlike some other states in the nation, Virginia has not experienced a recent surge in cases,” the report said, but urged residents to continue following public health protocols. “Proper social distancing and infection control, including wearing a mask and handwashing, are essential to keeping Virginia open.”
Tuesday, July 7: Fauquier County loses eighth resident to COVID-19
The Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday that an eighth Fauquier County resident has died from COVID-19. The seventh death was reported July 1. The VDH also reported that one more county resident has been hospitalized with COVID-19, for a total of 28.
The county added four cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, after adding four Monday and 11 on Sunday. The total number of positive cases in Fauquier since the beginning of the pandemic is 450.
Virginia added 638 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, after counting only 354 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Six hundred and thirty-nine new cases were reported Sunday and 716 new cases Saturday -- the highest number of new cases since June 7, when the one-day total of new cases was 1,284.
Sunday morning COVID-19 reporting from the Virginia Department of Health showed that the 7-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (which includes Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties) was at a new low of 1.7%, a significant drop from Thursday’s 3.2%. It rose again to 2.3% Monday morning and 2.8% Tuesday.
The health district has seen a total of 1,509 cases, 113 hospitalizations and 23 deaths. Among the counties in the health district, Culpeper has seen the most cases (829), hospitalizations (63) and deaths (11).
The local district has not had a new outbreak of cases for several weeks.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is at 6.0%. It has hovered at or near that number for a week or so. In total, Virginia has had 66,1740 cases to date, with 6,512 hospitalizations.
The death toll in the state is 1,881, with 106 of those deaths labeled probable for the coronavirus. Twenty-eight new deaths have been reported since Monday. No new deaths in Virginia were reported Monday morning, something that hasn’t happened since April 5.
All data presented here is as of Monday, July 5, at 5 p.m. More information is available at the VDH website. A page that answers questions on the virus and lists testing sites can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/
