Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for May 22 are at 481 after hitting 396 yesterday. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1 and at or below 700 since May 8. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 672,793 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (149,245 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 413, the lowest since June 2020.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 2.9% today. It hasn’t been that low since March 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 4.1% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data reported three new cases in Fauquier County today and the same yesterday and the day before, for a total of 4,696 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is three.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent was on May 15; there have been seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 190 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 86 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 21 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Saturday morning, the VDH reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting six Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,097 (1,732 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 13 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization Wednesday for a total of seven in May. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March. There have been a total of 202 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 520 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and forty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 34 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 47 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 39.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 29,475 (1,502 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 22 states that 561 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 159; 91 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,820 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 29,475.
The May 21 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 171 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Saturday, there are five “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, four of them in students. A student at Fauquier High School reported a positive case on May 20; a student at Kettle Run High School and one at Pearson Elementary reported positive cases on May 17. One student at Marshall Middle School reported a positive case of COVID-10 on May 13. Two students at Liberty High School reported those positive cases May 10 and one Kettle Run High School employee reported a positive case May 12. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 188 school division cases since Sept. 24, 95 in students and 93 in staff members.
As of May 14, 50 students were under quarantine, an increase from May 7, when 27 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining has not been updated, but three staff members were quarantining as of April 30.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Outbreaks
The number of health district outbreaks is 43 as of today. There have been 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 15 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,531.
In Culpeper County, the Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center is in the midst of its third outbreak, with eight cases. The date listed on that outbreak is May 6. One outbreak is still listed as “pending closure” (65 cases and eight deaths) and another outbreak has been closed.
Besides the newly listed outbreak in Culpeper, there are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,063 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,901 cases and 4,186 deaths); 1,368 outbreaks in congregate settings; 217 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 113 in college settings, 263 in child care settings and 360 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,545 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of May 21, 7,824,278 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 52.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 42% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to VDH data, the state has received 8,899,615 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 83.5% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 50,014 vaccine doses are being administered daily. That number has been rising the last few days.
Thus far, 35,590 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 29,296 have been fully vaccinated. Fifty percent of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 41.1% are fully vaccinated. For comparison, the percentage of the population in Culpeper that has been vaccinated with at least one dose is 43.3%; in Prince William County it’s 47.9%; in Rappahannock it’s 50.6%, and in Fairfax it’s 55%.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old, 20 to 29 and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,719 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,860 aged 60 to 69, 6,990 aged 50 to 59, 4,716 aged 40 to 49 and 2,241 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,978 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,657 of those 20 to 29 and 2,429 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 60.5% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14.1% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 13.2% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 44.6% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 12,521 white people (about 68.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,300 Black people (7.1%) and 2,659 Latinos (14.5%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 17,288 residents did not report race or ethnicity – 48.5% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, MAY 21: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for May 21 are at 396, after hitting 591 yesterday. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1 and at or below 700 since May 8. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 672,312 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (149,079 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 442, the lowest since June 2020.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 2.9% today. It hasn’t been that low since March 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 3.7% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data reported three new cases in Fauquier County today and the same yesterday, for a total of 4,693 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is three.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent was on May 15; there have been seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 190 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 86 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 21 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported six new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 20 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,074 (1,725 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 12 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization Wednesday for a total of seven in May. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 202 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 520 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and forty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 47 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 55 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 40.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 29,441 (1,495 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, May 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 21 states that 619 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 183; 100 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,778 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 29,290.
The May 21 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 171 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Friday, there are five “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, four of them in students. A student at Fauquier High School reported a positive case on May 20; a student at Kettle Run High School and one at Pearson Elementary reported positive cases on May 17. One student at Marshall Middle School reported a positive case of COVID-10 on May 13. Two students at Liberty High School reported those positive cases May 10 and one Kettle Run High School employee reported a positive case May 12. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 188 school division cases since Sept. 24, 95 in students and 93 in staff members.
As of May 14, 50 students were under quarantine, an increase from May 7, when 27 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining has not been updated, but three staff members were quarantining as of April 30.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Outbreaks
The number of health district outbreaks is 43 as of today. There have been 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 15 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,527.
In Culpeper County, the Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center is in the midst of its third outbreak, with eight cases. The date listed on that outbreak is May 6. One outbreak is still listed as “pending closure” (65 cases and eight deaths) and another outbreak has been closed.
Besides the newly listed outbreak in Culpeper, there are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,063 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,871 cases and 4,183 deaths); 1,368 outbreaks in congregate settings; 217 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 113 in college settings, 260 in child care settings and 350 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,542 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of May 21, 7,760,493 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 52.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 41.5% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to VDH data, the state has received 8,763,545 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 84.1% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 48,880 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 35,465 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 29,083 have been fully vaccinated. About 49.8% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 40.8% are fully vaccinated. For comparison, the percentage of the population in Culpeper that has been vaccinated with at least one dose is 43%; in Prince William County it’s 47.5%; in Rappahannock it’s 50.4%, and in Fairfax it’s 54.6%.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,713 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,847 aged 60 to 69, 6,960 aged 50 to 59, 4,703 aged 40 to 49 and 2,241 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,961 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,636 of those 20 to 29 and 2,404 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 60.6% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 13.2% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 44.6% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 12,448 white people (about 68.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,293 Black people (7.1%) and 2,638 Latinos (14.5%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 17,274 residents did not report race or ethnicity – 48.7% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, MAY 20: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for May 20 are at 591, after hitting 491 yesterday. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1 and at or below 600 since May 8. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 671-916 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (148,472 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 456, the lowest since June 2020.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 3% today. It hasn’t been that low since March 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 3.8% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data reported three new cases in Fauquier County today and nine yesterday, for a total of 4,690 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is four.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent was on May 15; there have been seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 190 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 86 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 21 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting six Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,068 (1,724 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization yesterday for a total of seven in May. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 202 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 520 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and forty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 55 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 49 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 42.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 29,394 (1,495 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 20 states that 587 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 175; 93 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,739 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 29,290.
The May 19 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 174 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Thursday, there are six “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, five of them in students. A student at Kettle Run High School and one at Pearson Elementary reported positive cases on May 17. One student at Marshall Middle School reported a positive case of COVID-10 on May 13. Two students at Liberty High School reported those positive cases May 10 and one Kettle Run High School employee reported a positive case May 12. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 187 school division cases since Sept. 24, 94 in students and 93 in staff members.
As of May 14, 50 students were under quarantine, an increase from May 7, when 27 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining has not been updated, but three staff members were quarantining as of April 30.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Outbreaks
The number of health district outbreaks is 43 as of today. There have been 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 15 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,526.
In Culpeper County, the Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center is in the midst of its third outbreak, with seven cases. The date listed on that outbreak is May 6. One outbreak is still listed as “pending closure” (65 cases and eight deaths) and another outbreak has been closed.
Besides the newly listed outbreak in Culpeper, there are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,061 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,871 cases and 4,183 deaths); 1,367 outbreaks in congregate settings; 217 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 113 in college settings, 260 in child care settings and 359 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,538 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of May 20, 7,673,597 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 51.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 41% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to VDH data, the state has received 8,689,645 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 83.8% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 46,570 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 35,218 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 28,779 have been fully vaccinated. About 49.4% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 40.1% are fully vaccinated. For comparison, the percentage of the population in Culpeper that has been vaccinated with at least one dose is 41.9%; in Prince William County it’s 47%; in Rappahannock it’s 50.1%, and in Fairfax it’s 54%.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,707 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,835 aged 60 to 69, 6,935 aged 50 to 59, 4,675 aged 40 to 49 and 2,240 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,932 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,589 of those 20 to 29 and 2,305 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 60.8% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 13.2% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 45.2% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 12,282 white people (about 68.3% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,278 Black people (7.1%) and 2,609 Latinos (14.5%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 17,253 residents did not report race or ethnicity – 48.9% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, MAY 18: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for May 17 are at 378, after hitting 272 yesterday. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1 and at or below 600 since May 8. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 670,834 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (148,472 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 464, the lowest since June 2020.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 3.2% today. It hasn’t been that low since March 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 4.8% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data reported no new cases in Fauquier County today and six yesterday, for a total of 4,678 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is four.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent was on May 15; there have been seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 190 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 86 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 21 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 11 Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,042 (1,723 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 18 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization today for a total of six in May. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 201 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 518 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-nine have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 48 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 22 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 46.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 29,290 (1,488 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Monday, May 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 18 states that 604 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 190; 108 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 73% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,669 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 29,290.
The May 14 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 163 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Tuesday, there are six “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, five of them in students. A student at Kettle Run High School and one at Pearson Elementary reported positive cases on May 17. One student at Marshall Middle School reported a positive case of COVID-10 on May 13. Two students at Liberty High School reported those positive cases May 10 and one Kettle Run High School employee reported a positive case May 12. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 187 school division cases since Sept. 24, 94 in students and 93 in staff members.
As of May 14, 50 students were under quarantine, an increase from May 7, when 27 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining has not been updated, but three staff members were quarantining as of April 30.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Outbreaks
The number of health district outbreaks is 43 as of today. There have been 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 15 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,527.
In Culpeper County, the Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center is in the midst of its third outbreak, with seven cases. The date listed on that outbreak is May 6. One outbreak is still listed as “pending closure” (65 cases and eight deaths) and another outbreak has been closed.
Besides the newly listed outbreak in Culpeper, there are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,059 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,857 cases and 4,181 deaths); 1,360 outbreaks in congregate settings; 215 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 113 in college settings, 256 in child care settings and 355 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,519 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
The vaccine data for May 18 had not been updated when this report was compiled. The data below is from May 17.
As of May 17, 7,109,951 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 48.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 37.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to VDH data, the state has received 8,685,535 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 81.9% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 41,954 vaccine doses are being administered daily; that number has been generally dropping for the last couple of weeks.
Thus far, 34,254 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 27,712 have been fully vaccinated. About 48.1% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 38.9% are fully vaccinated. For comparison, the percentage of the population in Culpeper that has been vaccinated with at least one dose is 41.5%; in Prince William County it’s 45.7%; in Rappahannock it’s 49%, and in Fairfax it’s 52.5%.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,690 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,795 aged 60 to 69, 6,858 aged 50 to 59, 4,598 aged 40 to 49 and 2,228 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,875 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,528 of those 20 to 29 and 1,682 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 61% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 13% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 45.1% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,913 white people (about 68.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,248 Black people (7.1%) and 2,495 Latinos (14.3%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 16,835 residents did not report race or ethnicity – 49.1% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, MAY 17: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for May 17 are at 272 after hitting 280 yesterday. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1 and at or below 600 since May 8. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 670,456 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (148,526 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 496, the lowest since June 2020.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 3.3% today. It hasn’t been that low since March 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 5.2% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data reported six new cases in Fauquier County today and none yesterday, for a new total of 4,678 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is five.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent was on May 15; there have been seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 189 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 86 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 20 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 10 Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,029 (1,722 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 18 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier has recorded five COVID-related hospitalizations so far in May. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 518 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 108 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-nine have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 22 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 20 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 47.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 29,242 (1,482 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, May 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 17 states that 661 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 196; 121are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 73% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,579 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 29,242.
The May 14 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 163 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Monday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. One student at Marshall Middle School reported a positive case of COVID-10 on May 13. Two students at Liberty High School reported those positive cases May 10 and one Kettle Run High School employee reported a positive case May 12. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 185 school division cases since Sept. 24, 92 in students and 93 in staff members.
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April were in students. As of May 14, 50 students were under quarantine, an increase from May 7, when 27 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining has not been updated, but three staff members were quarantining as of April 30.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Outbreaks
The number of health district outbreaks is 43 as of today. There have been 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 15 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,527.
In Culpeper County, the Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center is in the midst of its third outbreak, with seven cases. The date listed on that outbreak is May 6. One outbreak is still listed as “pending closure” (65 cases and eight deaths) and another outbreak has been closed.
Besides the newly listed outbreak in Culpeper, there are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,059 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,849 cases and 4,175 deaths); 1,360 outbreaks in congregate settings; 215 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 112 in college settings, 255 in child care settings and 353 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,515 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of May 17, 7,109,951 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 48.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 37.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to VDH data, the state has received 8,685,535 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 81.9% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 41,954 vaccine doses are being administered daily; that number has been generally dropping for the last couple of weeks.
Thus far, 34,254 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 27,712 have been fully vaccinated. About 48.1% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 38.9% are fully vaccinated. For comparison, the percentage of the population in Culpeper that has been vaccinated with at least one dose is 41.5%; in Prince William County it’s 45.7%; in Rappahannock it’s 49%, and in Fairfax it’s 52.5%.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,690 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,795 aged 60 to 69, 6,858 aged 50 to 59, 4,598 aged 40 to 49 and 2,228 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,875 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,528 of those 20 to 29 and 1,682 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 61% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 13% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 45.1% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,913 white people (about 68.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,248 Black people (7.1%) and 2,495 Latinos (14.3%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 16,835 residents did not report race or ethnicity – 49.1% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, MAY 14: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 493, after yesterday’s 579. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1 and at or below 600 since May 8. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 668,726 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (148,212 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 555, the lowest since early October 2020.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 3.5% today. It hasn’t been that low since March 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.2% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data reported six new cases in Fauquier County today and five yesterday, for a new total of 4,669 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is five.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 fatality today and on Monday, and two new COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday, for a total of 69 since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 188 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 86 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 19 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 27 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,991 (1,713 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization yesterday, one Tuesday, one on Saturday, and one May 5, one May 4 and May 2, for a total of six so far in May. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 516 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-nine have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 55 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 65 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 48.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 29,158 (1,476 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 14 states that 684 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 199; 117 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,467 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 29,158.
The May 14 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 163 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Friday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. One student at Marshall Middle School reported a positive case of COVID-10 on May 13. Two students at Liberty High School reported those positive cases May 10 and one Kettle Run High School employee reported a positive case May 12. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 185 school division cases since Sept. 24, 92 in students and 93 in staff members.
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April were in students. As of May 7, 27 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining were not listed for May 7, but three staff members were quarantining during the week between April 30 and today.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Outbreaks
The RRHD recorded another outbreak today, in a congregate setting. The VDH site does not list congregate settings, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
The number of health district outbreaks is 43 as of today. There have been 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 15 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,526.
There are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,057 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,838 cases and 4,173 deaths); 1,358 outbreaks in congregate settings; 215 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 112 in college settings, 255 in child care settings and 350 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,508 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of May 14, 6,984,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 47.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 36.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to VDH data, the state has received 8,489,785 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 82.3% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 47,198 vaccine doses are being administered daily; that number has been generally dropping for the last couple of weeks.
Thus far, 34,062 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 27,304 have been fully vaccinated. About 47.8% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 38.3% are fully vaccinated. For comparison, the percentage of the population in Culpeper that has been vaccinated with at least one dose is 41%; in Prince William County it’s 45%; in Rappahannock it’s 48.6%, and in Fairfax it’s 52%.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,688 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,770 aged 60 to 69, 6,820 aged 50 to 59, 4,565 aged 40 to 49 and 2,225 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,847 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,488 of those 20 to 29 and 1,659 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 61.2% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 12.8% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 45.1% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,860 white people (about 68.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,245 Black people (7.1%) and 2,472 Latinos (14.2%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 16,649 residents did not report race or ethnicity – 49.1% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, MAY 13: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 579, after yesterday’s 561. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 668,726 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,967 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 619, the lowest since early October 2020.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 3.6% today. It hasn’t been that low since March 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.3% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data reported five new cases in Fauquier County today and seven yesterday, for a new total of 4,663 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is four.
Deaths
Fauquier reported two new COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday, for a total of 68 since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 187 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 19 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 15 Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,961 (1,712 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 14 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization yesterday, one Tuesday, one on Saturday, and one May 5, one May 4 and May 2. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 516 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-nine have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 65 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 67 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 47.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 29,103 (1,470 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 13 states that 748 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 204; 119 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,440 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 29,103.
The May 12 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 165 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and forty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Thursday, there are three “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Two students at Liberty High School reported those positive cases May 10 and one Kettle Run High School employee reported a positive case May 12. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 184 school division cases since Sept. 24, 91 in students and 93 in staff members.
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April were in students. As of May 7, 27 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining were not listed for May 7, but three staff members were quarantining during the week between April 30 and today.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Outbreaks
The number of health district outbreaks is 42 as of today. There have been 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 14 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,522.
There are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,056 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,820 cases and 4,172 deaths); 1,352 outbreaks in congregate settings; 215 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 111 in college settings and 253 in child care settings and 349 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,497 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of May 13, 6,926,215 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 47.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 36.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to VDH data, the state has received 8,435,585 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 82.1% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 46,823 vaccine doses are being administered daily; that number has been dropping for the last couple of weeks.
Thus far, 33,906 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 27,092 have been fully vaccinated. About 47.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 38% are fully vaccinated. For comparison, the percentage of the population in Culpeper that has been vaccinated with at least one dose is 40.8%; in Prince William County it’s 44.8%; in Culpeper it’s 40.8%, in Rappahannock it’s 48.4%, and in Fairfax it’s 51.7%.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,677 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,760 aged 60 to 69, 6,803 aged 50 to 59, 4,532 aged 40 to 49 and 2,223 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,821 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,462 of those 20 to 29 and 1,628 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 61.3% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 12.7% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 45.1% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,823 white people (about 68.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,242 Black people (7.2%) and 2,444 Latinos (14.1%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 16,649 residents did not report race or ethnicity – 49% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 561, after yesterday’s 600. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 668,147 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,814 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 658, the lowest since early October 2020.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 3.9% today. It hasn’t been that low since March 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.2% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data reported seven new cases in Fauquier County today and six yesterday, for a new total of 4,658 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is five.
Deaths
Fauquier reported two new COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday, for a total of 68 since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 186 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 19 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 21 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 17 Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,934 (1,710 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-16 deaths in the state is 13 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one yesterday, one on Saturday, and one May 5, one May 4 and May 2. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 516 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-nine have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 67 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 60 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 50.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 29,038 (1,463 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 12 states that 779 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 223; 126 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,390 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 29,038.
The May 12 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 165 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and forty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Wednesday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Two students at Liberty High School reported those positive cases May 10. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 183 school division cases since Sept. 24, 91 in students and 92 in staff members.
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April were in students. As of May 7, 27 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining were not listed for May 7, but three staff members were quarantining during the week between April 30 and today.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Outbreaks
The number of health district outbreaks is 42 as of today. There have been 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 14 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,514.
There are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,056 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,784 cases and 4,168 deaths); 1,346 outbreaks in congregate settings; 215 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 111 in college settings and 253 in child care settings and 348 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,490 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of May 12, 6,876,455 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 47.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 35.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to VDH data, the state has received 8,402,515 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 81.8% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 47,741 vaccine doses are being administered daily, down from an average of 65,573 last Friday.
Thus far, 33,838 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 25,942 have been fully vaccinated. About 47.5% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 36.4% are fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 47,511 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 44,720; in Culpeper it’s 40,739, in Rappahannock it’s 48,358, and in Fairfax it’s 51,507.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,676 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,745 aged 60 to 69, 6,791 aged 50 to 59, 4,524 aged 40 to 49 and 2,223 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,807 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,451 of those 20 to 29 and 1,621 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 61.6% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14.1% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 12.7% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,824,941 people who have been vaccinated, 45.2% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,812 white people (about 68.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,242 Black people (7.2%) and 2,435 Latinos (14.1%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 16,603 residents did not report race or ethnicity – 49% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, MAY 11: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 600, after yesterday’s 336. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 667,586 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,577 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 699, the lowest since early October 2020.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.6% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data reported six new cases in Fauquier County today and four yesterday, for a new total of 4,651 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is two.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 fatality Monday, for a total of 66 since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 184 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 51 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 19 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 20 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting seven Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,919 (1,710 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-16 deaths in the state is 14 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one on Saturday, and one May 5, one May 4 and May 2. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 199 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 515 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-eight have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 60 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 14 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 48.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,971 (1,465 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Monday, May 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 11 states that 741 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 204; 116 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,354 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,971.
The May 7 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 192 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and thirty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (Data from the VHHA site has not been updated since May 7.)
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Tuesday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Two students at Liberty High School reported those positive cases May 10. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 183 school division cases since Sept. 24, 91 in students and 92 in staff members.
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April were in students. As of May 7, 27 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining were not listed for May 7, but three staff members were quarantining during the week between April 30 and today.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak Monday in a long-term care setting. The VDH website does not indicate where the outbreak is. The “exposure settings” part of the site is updated on Fridays. There are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month.
The number of health district outbreaks is 42 as of today. There have been 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 14 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,499.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,056 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,788 cases and 4,166 deaths); 1,342 outbreaks in congregate settings; 215 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 111 in college settings and 253 in child care settings and 346 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,484 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of May 11, 6,832,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 47.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 35.5% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to May 11 data, the state has received 8,388,345 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 81.4% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 50,633 vaccine doses are being administered daily, down from an average of 65,573 last Friday. Ten days ago, the average was more than 70,000.
Thus far, 33,777 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 25,393 have been fully vaccinated. About 47.4% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 35.7% are fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 47,425 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 44,556; in Culpeper it’s 40,673, in Rappahannock it’s 48,223, and in Fairfax it’s 51,227.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,673 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,736 aged 60 to 69, 6,780 aged 50 to 59, 4,512 aged 40 to 49 and 2,223 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,800 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,437 of those 20 to 29 and 1,616 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 61.4% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 12.6% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,817,388 people who have been vaccinated, 45% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,799 white people (about 68.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,241 Black people (7.2%) and 2,427 Latinos (14.1%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 16,566 residents did not report race or ethnicity – 49% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, MAY 10: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 336, after yesterday’s 539. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 666,986 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,676 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 723, the lowest early October 2020
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.3% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.4% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data reported four new cases in Fauquier County today and five yesterday, for a new total of 4,645 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is two.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 fatality Monday, for a total of 66 since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 184 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 51 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 19 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 20 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 10 Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,902 (1,710 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-16 deaths in the state is 14 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization Saturday, and one May 5, one May 4 and May 2. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 198 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 514 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-seven have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 14 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 21 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 53.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,911 (1,465 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, May 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 10 states that 751 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 197; 113 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 73% of beds available, the lowest it has been in many months.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,115 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,911.
The May 7 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 192 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and thirty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (Data from the VHHA site has not been updated since May 7.)
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Monday, there aren’t any “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, either in children or in employees. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April were in students. As of May 7, 27 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining were not listed for May 7, but three staff members were quarantining during the week between April 30 and today.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak today in a long-term care setting. The VDH website does not indicate where the outbreak is. The “exposure settings” part of the site is updated on Fridays. There are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month.
The number of health district outbreaks is 42 as of today. There have been 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 14 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,499.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,053 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,630 cases and 4,145 deaths); 1,340 outbreaks in congregate settings; 214 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 110 in college settings and 253 in child care settings and 345 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,476 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of May 10, 6,789,297 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 47.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 35.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to May 10 data, the state has received 8,388,345 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 80.9% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 54,462 vaccine doses are being administered daily, down from an average of 65,573 on Friday. Ten days ago, the average was more than 70,000.
Thus far, 33,691 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 25,301 have been fully vaccinated. About 47.3% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 35.5% are fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 47,304 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 44,349; in Culpeper it’s 40,517, in Rappahannock it’s 48,100, and in Fairfax it’s 51,018.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,668 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,724 aged 60 to 69, 6,769 aged 50 to 59, 4,497 aged 40 to 49 and 2,220 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,789 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,420 of those 20 to 29 and 1,604 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 61.4% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 12.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,809,338 people who have been vaccinated, 45% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,781 white people (about 68.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,239 Black people (7.2%) and 2,419 Latinos (14%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 16,509 residents did not report race or ethnicity – 49% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, MAY 8: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 779, after yesterday’s 938. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 666,111 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,985 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 794, the sixth day in a row that it’s been below 1,000.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.5% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data showed just one new case in Fauquier County today, for a new total of 4,636 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is one.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Saturday, there aren’t any “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, either in children or in employees. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and April 27 cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of May 7, 27 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining were not listed for May 7, but three staff members were quarantining during the week between April 30 and today.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Fauquier reported two COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, but the VDH revised total deaths in the county down by one on Friday, to 65.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 183 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 50 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 19 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 20 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Saturday morning, the VDH reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 13 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,885 (1,717 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-16 deaths in the state is 15 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, and one May 5, one May 4 and May 2. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 198 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 514 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-seven have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 56 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 49 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 56.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,876 (1,489 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 7 states that 829 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. (VHHA had not updated its data as of Saturday morning, so this information is from May 7.)
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 211; 121 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,001 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,820.
The May 7 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 192 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and thirty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
Because of the new way the VDH is counting outbreaks, the number of health district outbreaks was 41 yesterday, when it was 37 Thursday. The new number did not represent a sudden rise in outbreaks, rather a different way of counting cases, and therefore, outbreaks (See accompanying box). There have been 16 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 14 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks – tallied in this new way -- is 1,493.
There are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths for those facilities have been listed for at least a month. For the first time in the “Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings” an outbreak is being listed for Fauquier Health. It is dated April 1, but has already been closed. There were fewer than five cases in that outbreak.
Another facility, The Village at Gordon House in Orange County, showed up for the first time today, with 16 cases and fewer than five deaths. The outbreak, which has a date of Jan. 16, is pending closure.
According to today’s VDH data, today there are 1,052 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,624 cases and 4,145 deaths); 1,340 outbreaks in congregate settings; 214 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 161 in correctional facilities; 110 in college settings and 253 in child care settings and 345 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,475 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
Vaccine data was not updated as of Saturday morning. The information below is from May 7.
As of May 7, 6,625,668 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 46.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 33.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to May 7 data, the state has received 8,028,055 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 82.5% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 65,573 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 33,176 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 24,078 have been fully vaccinated. About 46.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 33.8% are fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 46,581 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 43,486; in Culpeper it’s 39,941 in Rappahannock it’s 47,422, and in Fairfax it’s 49,729.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,649 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,662 aged 60 to 69, 6,667 aged 50 to 59, 4,325 aged 40 to 49 and 2,214 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,703 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,324 of those 20 to 29 and 1,555 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 61.8% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 12.3% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,771,895 people who have been vaccinated, 44.8% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,657 white people (about 68.7% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,224 Black people (7.2%) and 2,353 Latinos (13.8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 16,217 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.8% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, MAY 7: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 938, after yesterday’s 856. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 665,332 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,920probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 820, the fifth day in a row that it’s been below 1,000.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.4% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.2% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data showed two new cases in Fauquier County today, for a new total of 4,635 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is two.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Friday, there aren’t any “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, either in children or in employees. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and April 27 cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of May 7, 27 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Staff quarantining were not listed for May 7, but three staff members were quarantining during the week between April 30 and today.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Fauquier reported two COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, but the VDH revised total deaths in the county down by one this morning, to 65.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 183 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 50 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 19 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 20 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 17 Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,874 (1,717 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-16 deaths in the state is 15 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization May 5, one May 4 and May 2, but revised the county’s total down by one today, to 65. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
There have been a total of 198 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the RRHD, of the 513 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 83 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-seven have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 49 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 83 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 54.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,820 (1,489 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, May 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 7 states that 829 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 211; 121 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 55,001 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,820.
The May 7 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 192 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and thirty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
Because of the new way the VDH is counting outbreaks, the number of health district outbreaks is 41 today, when it was 37 yesterday. The new number does not represent a sudden rise in outbreaks, rather a different way of counting cases, and therefore, outbreaks (See accompanying box). There have been 16 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 14 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks – tallied in this new way -- is 1,493.
There are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths have been listed for at least a month.
According to today’s VDH data, there are 294 more outbreaks in the state being reported than yesterday because of the new recording system. For instance, today there are 1,051 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 32,613 cases and 4,140 deaths); yesterday there were 1,062 outbreaks (resulting in 32,156 cases and 4,097 deaths). Today, 345 K-12 outbreaks are being reported, yesterday there were only 265.
As of today’s data, there have been 214 outbreaks in healthcare settings, 160 in correctional facilities, 1,334 in congregate settings, 110 in college settings and 252 in child care settings.
Vaccines
As of May 7, 6,625,668 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 46.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 33.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to May 7 data, the state has received 8,028,055 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 82.5% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 65,573 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 33,176 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 24,078 have been fully vaccinated. About 46.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 33.8% are fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 46,581 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 43,486; in Culpeper it’s 39,941 in Rappahannock it’s 47,422, and in Fairfax it’s 49,729.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,649 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,662 aged 60 to 69, 6,667 aged 50 to 59, 4,325 aged 40 to 49 and 2,214 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,703 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,324 of those 20 to 29 and 1,555 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 61.8% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 12.3% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,771,895 people who have been vaccinated, 44.8% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,657 white people (about 68.7% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,224 Black people (7.2%) and 2,353 Latinos (13.8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 16,217 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.8% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, MAY 6: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 856, after yesterday’s 842. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 664,394 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,883 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 865, the fourth day in a row that it’s been below 1,000.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.4% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.7% today. It had dropped to 5.1% on April 22 but has been generally rising again. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data showed seven new cases in Fauquier County today, for a new total of 4,633 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is four.
COVID-19 in the school division
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and April 27 cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of April 30, 52 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Only three staff members are quarantining currently.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
As of Thursday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, both in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Fauquier lost two residents to COVID-19 today, after reporting one fatality on May 2 data. The first and only local COVID-19 fatality in April occurred on April 8. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 66. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 35 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 183 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 49 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 19 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 21 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 21 Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,861 (1,716 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-16 deaths in the state is 16 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization yesterday, one May 4 and 2; there were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 198 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 514 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 83 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-seven have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 83 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 54 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 60.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,771 (1,493 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 6 states that 847 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 206; 129 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,937 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,771.
The May 5 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 205 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and thirty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,454.
There are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths have been listed for at least a month.
There have been a total of 3,172 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,062 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 32,156 cases and 4,097 deaths) 1,162 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 153 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 226 outbreaks in childcare settings, 94 for college/university and 265 for K-12.
Vaccines
The VDH site had not yet updated its vaccine data for today by the time this story was updated. Information below is from May 5.
As of May 5, 6,460,376 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 45.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 32.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to May 5 data, the state has received 7,928,215 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 81.5% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 64,622 vaccine doses are being administered daily. That number has been dropping for the last week.
Thus far, 32,651 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 22,564 have been fully vaccinated. About 45.8% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 31.7% are fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 45,844 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 42,842; in Culpeper it’s 38,926; in Rappahannock it’s 46,852, and in Fairfax it’s 48,642.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,626 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,608 aged 60 to 69, 6,557 aged 50 to 59, 4,325 aged 40 to 49 and 2,204 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,626 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,232 of those 20 to 29 and 1,473 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 62% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14.1% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 12% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,738,082 people who have been vaccinated, 44.7% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,522 white people (about 69% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,216 Black people (7.2%) and 2,245 Latinos (13.4%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,959 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.8% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 842, after yesterday’s 771. The numbers have been below 1,000 since May 1. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 663,538 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,771 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 912, the third day in a row that it’s been below 1,000 since Oct. 9.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.3% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7% today. It had dropped to 5.1% on April 22 but has been slowing rising again. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Virginia Health Department data showed 10 fewer cases in Fauquier County than yesterday, for a new total of 4,626 cases. (Sometimes in reviewing data, the VDH revises its findings.) The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is three.
COVID-19 in the school division
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and April 27 cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of April 30, 52 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Only three staff members are quarantining currently.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, both in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Fauquier lost a resident to COVID-19 Sunday, according to May 2 data. The first and only local COVID-19 fatality in April occurred on April 8. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 64. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 33 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 181 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 39 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 16 Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,844 (1,720 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-16 deaths in the state is 16 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one May 4 and 2; there were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 198 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 512 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 83 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 52 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 94 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 60.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,688 (1,492 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, May 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 5 states that 896 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 221; 114 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,882 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,688.
The May 5 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 205 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and thirty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,454.
There are RRHD outbreaks listed on the VDH site that are “pending closure,” but no new cases or deaths have been listed for at least a month.
There have been a total of 3,119 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,021 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 32,156 cases and 4,097 deaths) 1,161 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 153 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 224 outbreaks in childcare settings, 93 for college/university and 265 for K-12.
Vaccines
As of May 5, 6,460,376 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 45.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 32.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to May 5 data, the state has received 7,928,215 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 81.5% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 64,622 vaccine doses are being administered daily. That number has been dropping for the last week.
Thus far, 32,651 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 22,564 have been fully vaccinated. About 45.8% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 31.7% are fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 45,844 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 42,842; in Culpeper it’s 38,926; in Rappahannock it’s 46,852, and in Fairfax it’s 48,642.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,626 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,608 aged 60 to 69, 6,557 aged 50 to 59, 4,325 aged 40 to 49 and 2,204 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,626 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,232 of those 20 to 29 and 1,473 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 62% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14.1% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 12% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,738,082 people who have been vaccinated, 44.7% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,522 white people (about 69% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,216 Black people (7.2%) and 2,245 Latinos (13.4%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,959 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.8% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, MAY 4: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 771, after yesterday’s 611. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 662,696 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,447 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 952, the second day it’s been below 1,000 since Oct. 9.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.7% today. It had dropped to 5.1% on April 22 but has been slowing rising again. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Fauquier County recorded five new cases of COVID-19 after adding none yesterday, for a total of 4,636 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is six.
COVID-19 in the school division
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and April 27 cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of April 30, 52 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Only three staff members are quarantining currently.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
As of Tuesday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, both in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Fauquier lost a resident to COVID-19 Sunday, according to May 2 data. The first and only local COVID-19 fatality in April occurred on April 8. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 64. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 33 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 182 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 40 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 16 Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,823 (1,713 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 14 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one May 2, and one each on April 29, 28, 27, 26, 23, 21, 20 and 16, two April 15 and three April 14. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 197 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 511 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-three have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 94 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 24 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 63.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,636 (1,482 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Monday, May 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 4 states that 861 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 225; 126 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,824 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,636.
The April 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 218 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and nineteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA nursing home data has not been updated since then.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,457.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,114 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,021 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 32,181 cases and 4,100 deaths) 1,158 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 153 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 222 outbreaks in childcare settings, 93 for college/university and 265 for K-12.
Vaccines
The information on vaccines was not updated on the VDH website in time to be included here. The data below is from May 3.
As of May 3, 6,371,414 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 45.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 32% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to May 3 data, the state has received 7,910,295 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 80.5% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 69,526 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 32,482 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 22,303 have been fully vaccinated.
About 45.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 31.3% are fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 45,607 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 42,442; in Culpeper it’s 38,738; in Rappahannock it’s 46,513, and in Fairfax it’s 47,977.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,617 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,593 aged 60 to 69, 6,509 aged 50 to 59, 4,298 aged 40 to 49 and 2,202 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,596 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,202 of those 20 to 29 and 1,465 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 62.5% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14.1% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 11.9% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,718,319 people who have been vaccinated, 44.7% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,484 white people (about 69% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,215 Black people (7.3%) and 2,230 Latinos (13.4%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,828 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.7% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, MAY 3: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 611, after yesterday’s 761. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 661,925 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,475 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 999, the first time it’s been below 1,000 since Oct. 9.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.6% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.6% today. It had dropped to 5.1% on April 22. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Fauquier County recorded no new cases of COVID-19 after adding three yesterday, for a total of 4,631 cases. The seven-day average number of daily cases in the county is seven.
COVID-19 in the school division
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and April 27 cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of April 30, 52 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Only three staff members are quarantining currently.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
As of Monday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Fauquier lost a resident to COVID-19 Sunday, according to May 2 data. The first and only local COVID-19 fatality in April occurred on April 8. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 64. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 33 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 182 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 40 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 14 Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,807 (1,716 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 14 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization yesterday, one Thursday, one Wednesday, and one on April 27, 26, 23, 21, 20 and 16, two April 15 and three April 14. There were 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 196 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 509 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 24 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 32 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 61.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,542 (1,489 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, May 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 3 states that 822 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 224; 114 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,770 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,542.
The April 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 218 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and nineteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA nursing home data has not been updated since then.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,457.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,108 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,020 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 32,155 cases and 4,099 deaths) 1,157 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 153 in correctional facilities and 201 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 221 outbreaks in childcare settings, 93 for college/university and 263 for K-12.
Vaccines
As of May 3, 6,371,414 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 45.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 32% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to May 3 data, the state has received 7,910,295 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 80.5% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 69,526 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 32,482 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 22,303 have been fully vaccinated.
About 45.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 31.3% are fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 45,607 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 42,442; in Culpeper it’s 38,738; in Rappahannock it’s 46,513, and in Fairfax it’s 47,977.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old followed by those 50 to 59 years old, 40 to 49 years old, 30 to 39 years old and 70 to 79 years old.
In Fauquier County, 4,617 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,593 aged 60 to 69, 6,509 aged 50 to 59, 4,298 aged 40 to 49 and 2,202 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,596 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,202 of those 20 to 29 and 1,465 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 62.5% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14.1% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 11.9% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,718,319 people who have been vaccinated, 44.7% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,484 white people (about 69% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,215 Black people (7.3%) and 2,230 Latinos (13.4%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,828 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.7% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, MAY 2: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 761, after yesterday’s 963. On April 26, cases were at 719 and the day before, at 884. Virginia’s daily case count hadn’t been lower than 890 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 661,314 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,392 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,015, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.6% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.5% today. It had dropped to 5.1% on April 22. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Fauquier County recorded three new cases of COVID-19 after adding nine yesterday, for a total of 4,631 cases. The average number of daily cases in the county is seven.
COVID-19 in the school division
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and April 27 cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of April 30, 52 students were under quarantine, a big drop from the April 23 report, when 221 students were under quarantine. Only three staff members are quarantining currently.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
As of Sunday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Fauquier lost another resident to COVID-19, according to May 2 data. The first and only local COVID-19 fatality in April occurred on April 8. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 64. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 33 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 182 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 40 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Sunday morning, the VDH reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting seven Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,791 (1,718 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 14 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one Thursday, one Wednesday, and one on April 27, 26, 23, 21, 20 and 16, two April 15 and three April 14. There have been 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 196 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 509 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 84 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 32 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 43 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 61.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,518 (1,489 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, May 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 2 states that 858 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 218; 129 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,717 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,518.
The April 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 218 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and nineteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA nursing home data has not been updated since then.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,457.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,107 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,021 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 32,159 cases and 4,099 deaths) 1,157 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 153 in correctional facilities and 201 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 221 outbreaks in childcare settings, 93 for college/university and 261 for K-12.
Vaccines
As of May 2, 6,354,388 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 45% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 31.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to May 2 data, the state has received 7,894,195 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 80.5% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 71,858 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 32,449 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 22,277 have been fully vaccinated.
About 45.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 31.3% are fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 45,560 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 42,126; in Culpeper it’s 38,724; in Rappahannock it’s 46,499, and in Fairfax it’s 47,841.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (719,097), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (681,965), 40 to 49 years old (571,600), 30 to 39 years old (533,778), 70 to 79 years old (502,597) and 20 to 29 years old (448,128). Residents older than 80 have received 245,456 doses and those between 10 and 19 have received 138,472.
In Fauquier County, 4,615 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,588 aged 60 to 69, 6,501 aged 50 to 59, 4,295 aged 40 to 49 and 2,201 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,593 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,195 of those 20 to 29 and 1,461 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 62.2% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 11.8% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,713,778 people who have been vaccinated, 44.6% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,480 white people (about 69% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,215 Black people (7.3%) and 2,226 Latinos (13.3%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,828 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.7% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, MAY 1: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 963, after yesterday’s 1,249. On April 26, cases were at 719 and the day before, at 884. Virginia’s daily case count hadn’t been lower than 890 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 660,553 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,090 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,032, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 19.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.4% today. It had dropped to 5.1%, on April 22. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Fauquier County recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 after adding 11 yesterday, for a total of 4,628 cases. The average number of daily cases in the county is eight.
COVID-19 in the school division
In the Fauquier County School Division, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and April 27 cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of April 23, 221 students were under quarantine.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
As of Saturday, there are five “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, three in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 181 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 39 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Saturday morning, the VDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 19 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,777 (1,717 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization Thursday, one Wednesday, and one on April 27, 26, 23, 21, 20 and 16, two April 15 and three April 14. There have been 16 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 195 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 508 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 83 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 43 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 92 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 61.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,486 (1,495 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Friday, April 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for May 1 states that 885 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 224; 128 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,686 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,486.
The April 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 218 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and nineteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,457.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,106 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,021 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 32,159 cases and 4,099 deaths) 1,157 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 153 in correctional facilities and 201 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 221 outbreaks in childcare settings, 93 for college/university and 260 for K-12.
Vaccines
As of May 1, 6,289,093 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 44.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 31.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
According to May 1 data, the state has received 7,738,795 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 81.3% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 73,855 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 32,374 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 22,179 have been fully vaccinated.
About 45.5% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 31.1% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of vaccines given to eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 45,455 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 41,795; in Culpeper it’s 38,622; in Rappahannock it’s 46,455, and in Fairfax it’s 47,408.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (716,732), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (677,830), 40 to 49 years old (567,529), 30 to 39 years old (529,535), 70 to 79 years old (501,841) and 20 to 29 years old (443,871). Residents older than 80 have received 245,172 doses and those between 10 and 19 have received 135,642.
In Fauquier County, 4,614 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,579 aged 60 to 69, 6,486 aged 50 to 59, 4,283 aged 40 to 49 and 2,201 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,576 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,183 of those 20 to 29 and 1,452 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 62.4% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 11.7% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,702,262 people who have been vaccinated, 44.5% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,461 white people (about 69% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,214 Black people (7.3%) and 2,221 Latinos (13.3%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,782 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.7% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, APRIL 30: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,249, after yesterday’s 1,187. On April 26, cases were at 719 and the day before, at 884. Virginia’s daily case count hadn’t been lower than 890 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 659,590 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (147,083 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,038, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 19.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.4% today. It had dropped to 5.1%, on April 22, but has been slowly rising since then. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Fauquier County recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 after adding three yesterday, for a total of 4,619 cases.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two Fauquier County school employees – one at Kettle Run High School and one at Miller Elementary -- reported positive COVID-19 tests April 27.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and yesterday’s cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of April 23, 221 students were under quarantine.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
As of Friday, there are five “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, three in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 181 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 39 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 16 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,770 (1,714 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization Thursday, one Wednesday, and one on April 27, 26, 23, 21, 20 and 16, two April 15 and three April 14. There have been 16 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 195 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 508 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 83 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 92 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 80 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 62.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,443 (1,495 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, April 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 30 states that 950 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 224; 130 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,636 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,443.
The April 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 218 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and nineteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,457.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,101 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,020 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 32,136 cases and 4,094 deaths) 1,156 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 153 in correctional facilities and 201 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 221 outbreaks in childcare settings, 92 for college/university and 258 for K-12.
Vaccines
As of April 30, 6,190,879 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 44.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 30.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated (30.6%).
The state has received 7,685,805 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 80.5% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 73,254 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 31,745 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 21,191 have been fully vaccinated.
About 44.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 29.8% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of vaccines given to eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 44,572 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 41,080; in Culpeper it’s 38,270; in Rappahannock it’s 46,038, and in Fairfax it’s 46,791.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (712,966), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (671,620), 40 to 49 years old (561,620) and 70 to 79 years old (500,570). Residents older than 80 have received 244,647 doses.
Now that vaccines are available to all Virginians, the number of younger residents receiving the vaccines is climbing. The number of 30 to 39 year-old residents who have received the vaccine is 522,906. In the 20 to 29 year-old group, 436,620 have received at least one dose and 131,351 of those between 10 and 19 have received at least one dose.
In Fauquier County, 4,599 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,517 aged 60 to 69, 6,361 aged 50 to 59, 4,182 aged 40 to 49 and 2,188 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,469 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,093 of those 20 to 29 and 1,336 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 62.5% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 11.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,682,326 of people who have been vaccinated, 44% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,307 white people (about 69.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,184 Black people (7.2%) and 2,101 Latinos (12.9%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,479 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.7% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, APRIL 29: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,187, after yesterday’s 1,120. On Monday, cases were at 719 and Sunday, at 884. Virginia’s daily case count hadn’t been lower than 890 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 658,341 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (146,558 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,051, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 26.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.9% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6% today; it was 8.7% on April 3. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Fauquier County recorded three new cases of COVID-19 after adding 10 yesterday, for a total of 4,608 cases.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two Fauquier County school employees – one at Kettle Run High School and one at Miller Elementary -- reported positive COVID-19 tests April 27.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and yesterday’s cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of April 23, 221 students were under quarantine.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
As of Thursday, there are eight “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, six in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 181 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 39 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 11 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,751 (1,715 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 14 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one yesterday, and one on April 27, 26, 23, 21, 20 and 16, two April 15 and three April 14. There have been 16 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 195 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 507 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 83 have been 70 to 79 years old; 93 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 80 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 77 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 62.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,351 (1,486 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, April 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 29 states that 960 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 237; 138 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,563 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,351.
The April 28 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 216 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and sixteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA has not updated its nursing home dashboard for April 29.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,457.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,090 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,016 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,943 cases and 4,089 deaths) 1,149 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 153 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 220 outbreaks in childcare settings, 92 for college/university and 255 for K-12.
Vaccines
As of April 29, 6,093,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 43.9% (3,743,536) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,550,627 people have been fully vaccinated (29.9%).
The state has received 7,517,435 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 81.1% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 74,066 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 31,472 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 20,641 have been fully vaccinated.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 44% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Almost 29% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of vaccines given to eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 44,190 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 40,446; in Culpeper it’s 37,825; in Rappahannock it’s 45,712, and in Fairfax it’s 46,134. Warren County is among the counties vaccinating the fewest residents per 100,000, with 31,200, and Prince George has vaccinated only 26,600 per 100,000.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (708,455), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (664,902), 40 to 49 years old (554,761) and 70 to 79 years old (498,963). Residents older than 80 have received 243,974 doses.
Now that vaccines are available to all Virginians, the number of younger residents receiving the vaccines is climbing. The number of 30 to 39 year-old residents who have received the vaccine is 515,937. In the 20 to 29 year-old group, 429,375 have received at least one dose and 127,167 of those between 10 and 19 have received at least one dose.
In Fauquier County, 4,590 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,485 aged 60 to 69, 6,301 aged 50 to 59, 4,142 aged 40 to 49 and 2,182 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,436 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,035 of those 20 to 29 and 1,302 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 62.7% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 11.4% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,661,996 of people who have been vaccinated, 44% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,226 white people (about 69.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,175 Black people (7.2%) and 2,065 Latinos (12.7%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,339 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.7% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,120, after yesterday’s 1,105. On Monday, cases were at 719 and Sunday, at 884. Virginia’s daily case count hadn’t been lower than 890 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 657,154 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (146,287 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,078, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 26.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 5.3% today, a sharp decline from 8.7% on April 3. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Fauquier County recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 12 yesterday, for a total of 4,605 cases.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two Fauquier County school employees – one at Kettle Run High School and one at Miller Elementary -- reported positive COVID-19 tests April 27.
One student at Greenville Elementary reported a positive COVID-19 test on April 23. A student at Liberty High School reported a positive test April 22; one student at Miller Elementary School reported a positive test April 21; three students reported positive tests on April 19, one each at Liberty High School, Kettle Run High School and Marshall Middle School.
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices and today’s cases at Kettle Run and Miller.
As of April 23, 221 students were under quarantine.
There have been 181 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 92 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are eight “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, six in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 181 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 39 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 18 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,735 (1,716 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 14 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one yesterday, and one on April 26, 23, 21, 20 and 16, two April 15 and three April 14; but today the VDH revised its total down by one. There have been 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 194 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 506 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 82 have been 70 to 79 years old; 93 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 77 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 76 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 60.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,271 (1,489 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, April 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 27 states that 1,009 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA did not update its website on April 28.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 257; 135 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,398 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,090.
The April 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 295 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300; it has mostly remained in that range. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA has not updated its nursing home dashboard since April 23.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,457.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,086 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,014 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,894 cases and 4,083 deaths) 1,149 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 153 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 220 outbreaks in childcare settings, 92 for college/university and 254 for K-12.
Vaccines
As of April 28, 6,018,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 43.5% (3,711,978) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,506,040 people have been fully vaccinated (29.4%).
The state has received 7,504,885 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 80.2% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 73,264 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 31,310 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 20,496 have been fully vaccinated.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 43.9% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 28.7% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of vaccines given to eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 43,961 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 40,086; in Virginia Beach it’s 37,542; in Culpeper it’s 36,631; in Rappahannock it’s 45,360, and in Fairfax it’s 45,532. Warren County is among the counties vaccinating the fewest residents per 100,000, with 30,978, and Prince George has vaccinated only 26,426 per 100,000.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (704,830), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (659,466), 40 to 49 years old (549,345) and 70 to 79 years old (497,630). Residents older than 80 have received 243,493 doses.
Now that vaccines are available to all Virginians, the number of younger residents receiving the vaccines is climbing. The number of 30 to 39 year-old residents who have received the vaccine is 510,168. In the 20 to 29 year-old group, 423,697 have received at least one dose and 123,349 of those between 10 and 19 have received at least one dose.
In Fauquier County, 4,585 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,469 aged 60 to 69, 6,262 aged 50 to 59, 4,123 aged 40 to 49 and 2,174 older than 80 years old. For younger residents, 3,417 of those 30 to 39 years old received the vaccine; 3,004 of those 20 to 29 and 1,276 of those 10 to 19.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 62.9% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 11.2% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,645,449 of people who have been vaccinated, 44% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,175 white people (about 69.6% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,170 Black people (7.2%) and 2,053 Latinos (12.7%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,251 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.7% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, APRIL 27: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,105, after yesterday’s 719 and Sunday’s 884. Virginia’s daily case count hadn’t been lower than 890 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 656,034 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (145,962 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,098, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 28.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.2% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 5.4% today, a sharp decline from 8.7% on April 3. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Fauquier County recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 after adding four yesterday, for a total of 4,595 cases.
COVID-19 in the school division
One student at Greenville Elementary reported a positive COVID-19 test on April 23. A student at Liberty High School reported a positive test April 22; one student at Miller Elementary School reported a positive test April 21; three students reported positive tests on April 19, one each at Liberty High School, Kettle Run High School and Marshall Middle School.
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students tested positive since April 7.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
As of April 23, 221 students were under quarantine.
There have been 179 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Monday, there are six “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, all in students. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 181 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 39 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 15 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,724 (1,714 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 14 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one yesterday, and one on April 23, 21, 20 and 16, two April 15 and three April 14; but today the VDH revised its total down by one. There have been 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 193 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 504 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 82 have been 70 to 79 years old; 93 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 105 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 76 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 28 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 59.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,194 (1,490 probable).
Data reported here was finalized Monday, April 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 27 states that 1,009 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 257; 135 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,398 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,090.
The April 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 295 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300; it has mostly remained in that range. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA has not updated its nursing home dashboard since April 23.
Outbreaks
Information on outbreaks was not updated on April 27. The data here is from April 26.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,456.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,074 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,013 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,857 cases and 4,076 deaths) 1,144 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 152 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 218 outbreaks in childcare settings, 92 for college/university and 251 for K-12.
Vaccines
As of April 27, 5,968,441 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 43.2% (3,690,263) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,477,096 people have been fully vaccinated (29%).
The state has received 7,491,715 doses from the federal government, a significant increase in the number of vaccines available. The number represents 1,555,810 more vaccine doses in hand than on Monday. The VDH website says that 79.7% of vaccine doses in the state have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 73,063 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 31,190 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 20,386 have been fully vaccinated.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 43.7% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 28.6% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of vaccines given to eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 43,793 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 39,848; in Virginia Beach it’s 37,364; in Culpeper it’s 36,337; in Rappahannock it’s 45,237, and in Fairfax it’s 45,134. Warren County is among the counties vaccinating the fewest residents per 100,000, with 30,572, and Prince George has vaccinated only 26,313 per 100,000.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (701,952), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (655,230), 40 to 49 years old (545,634) and 70 to 79 years old (496,549). Residents older than 80 have received 243,058 doses.
Now that vaccines are available to all Virginians, the number of 30 to 39 year-old residents who have received the vaccine is 506,375. In the 20 to 29 year-old group, 420,170 have received at least one dose and 121,295 of those between 10 and 19 have received at least one dose.
In Fauquier County, 4,579 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,453 aged 60 to 69, 6,230 aged 50 to 59, 4,104 aged 40 to 49 and 2,172 older than 80 years old. Seven thousand, six hundred and fifty-two residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 62.9% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 11.2% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,633,590 of people who have been vaccinated, 44% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,151 white people (about 69.6% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,165 Black people (7.2%) and 2,043 Latinos (12.7%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,175 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, APRIL 26: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 719, after yesterday’s 884. Virginia’s daily case count hasn’t been lower than 890 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 654,929 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (145,765 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,117, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 28.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.4% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 5.2% today, a sharp decline from 8.7% on April 3. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Fauquier County recorded four new cases of COVID-19 after adding nine yesterday and just one Thursday, for a total of 4,583 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is six.
COVID-19 in the school division
One student at Greenville Elementary reported a positive COVID-19 test on April 23. A student at Liberty High School reported a positive test April 22; one student at Miller Elementary School reported a positive test April 21; three students reported positive tests on April 19, one each at Liberty High School, Kettle Run High School and Marshall Middle School.
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students tested positive since April 7.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices.
Northam relaxes restrictions on gatherings, entertainment and restaurants as vaccination numbers climb
Courtesy of Virginia Mercury
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
As of April 23, 221 students were under quarantine.
There have been 179 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Monday, there are eight “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, all in students. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 181 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 85 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 39 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 16 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,706 (1,711 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 16 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, and one on April 23, 21, 20 and 16, two April 15 and three April 14; but today the VDH revised its total down by one. There have been 13 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 192 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 502 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 82 have been 70 to 79 years old; 93 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 105 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-nine have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 28 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 33 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 63.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,118 (1,485 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 26 states that 974 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 251; 122 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,266 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,090.
The April 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 295 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300; it has mostly remained in that range. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA has not updated its nursing home dashboard since April 23.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,456.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,074 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,013 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,857 cases and 4,076 deaths) 1,144 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 152 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 218 outbreaks in childcare settings, 92 for college/university and 251 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, April 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 26, 5,911,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 42.9% (3,664,745) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,445,766 people have been fully vaccinated (28.7%).
The state has received 5,931,905 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 99.7% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 74,315 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 31,096 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 20,295 have been fully vaccinated.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 43.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 28.4% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of vaccines given to eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 43,661 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 39,503; in Virginia Beach it’s 37,071; in Culpeper it’s 36,287; in Rappahannock it’s 45,152, and in Fairfax it’s 44,674. Warren County is among the counties vaccinating the fewest residents per 100,000, with 30,408 and Prince George has vaccinated only 26,102 per 100,000.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 30 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (698,869), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (650,372), 40 to 49 years old (541,088) and 70 to 79 years old (495,517). Residents older than 80 have received 242,697 doses.
Now that vaccines are available to all Virginians, the number of 30 to 39 year-old residents who have received the vaccine is 501,786. In the 20 to 29 year-old group, 415,847 have received at least one dose and 118,569 of those between 10 and 19 have received at least one dose.
In Fauquier County, 4,574 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,440 aged 60 to 69, 6,211 aged 50 to 59, 4,090 aged 40 to 49 and 2,170 older than 80 years old. Seven thousand, six hundred and eleven residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 63% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 11% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,619,938 of people who have been vaccinated, 44% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,132 white people (about 69.6% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,163 Black people (7.2%) and 2,038 Latinos (12.7%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,109 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, APRIL 25: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 884, after yesterday’s 1,005. Virginia’s daily case count hasn’t been lower than 890 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 654,210 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (145,645 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,154, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 29.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.5% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 5.2% today, a sharp decline from 8.7% on April 3. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
This morning Fauquier County recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 after adding 10 yesterday and just one Thursday, for a total of 4,579 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is seven.
COVID-19 in the school division
One student at Greenville Elementary reported a positive COVID-19 test on April 23. A student at Liberty High School reported a positive test April 22; one student at Miller Elementary School reported a positive test April 21; three students reported positive tests on April 19, one each at Liberty High School, Kettle Run High School and Marshall Middle School.
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students tested positive since April 7.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices, where there are currently two active cases.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams had been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.”
Fauquier High Principal Kraig Kelican confirmed April 15 that the football team is quarantining and said also that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
Helkowski confirmed April 15 that no sports teams at Kettle Run or Liberty high schools have put their seasons on hold.
As of April 16, 217 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining. The number of students quarantining is twice that of the week before, when there were 108.
There have been 179 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Sunday, there are 14 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 180 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 84 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 39 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Sunday morning, the VDH reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting nine yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,691 (1,714 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 16 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization April 23, 21, 20 and 16, two April 15 and three April 14; but today the VDH revised its total down by one. There have been 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 191 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 500 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 82 have been 70 to 79 years old; 93 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 104 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-eight have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 33 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 45 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 63.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,090 (1,492 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 25 states that 1,002 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 256; 133 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,228 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,090.
The April 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 295 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300; it has mostly remained in that range. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA has not updated its nursing home dashboard since April 23.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,456.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,070 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,011 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,828 cases and 4,068 deaths) 1,144 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 151 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 218 outbreaks in childcare settings, 92 for college/university and 250 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, April 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 25, 5,841,006 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 42.5% (3,627,978) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,411,830 people have been fully vaccinated (28.3%).
The state has received 5,838,005 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 100% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 74,387 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 30,946 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 20,234 have been fully vaccinated.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 43.4% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 28.4% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of vaccines given to eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 43,450 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 38,987; in Virginia Beach it’s 36,905; in Culpeper it’s 36,162 in Rappahannock it’s 45,007 and in Fairfax it’s 43,684. Warren County is among the counties vaccinating the fewest residents per 100,000, with 30,298 and Prince George has vaccinated only 25,912 per 100,000.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 30 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (695,934), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (644,481), 40 to 49 years old (534,700) and 70 to 79 years old (494,799). Residents older than 80 have received 242,409 doses.
Now that vaccines are available to all Virginians, the number of 30 to 39 year-old residents who have received the vaccine is 494,509. In the 20 to 29 year-old group, 407,761 have received at least one dose and 113,385 of those between 10 and 19 have received at least one dose.
In Fauquier County, 4,572 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,429 aged 60 to 69, 6,184 aged 50 to 59, 4,070 aged 40 to 49 and 2,169 older than 80 years old. Seven thousand, five hundred and twenty-two residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 63.3% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 13.4% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 10.9% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,600,507 of people who have been vaccinated, 44% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,096 white people (about 69% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,156 Black people (7.2%) and 2,011 Latinos (12.6%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 15,034 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, APRIL 24: This morning Fauquier County recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 after adding seven yesterday and just one Thursday, for a total of 4,570 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is seven.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,005, after yesterday’s 1,340. On April 19, the count was 978. Before that, the daily new case count hadn’t dropped below 1,000 since March 8, when it was 892. Before that one day last month, the daily count had not been below 1,000 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 653,326 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (145,292 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,214, the lowest it’s been since March 17.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.7% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 5.3% today, a sharp decline from 8.7% on April 3. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
One student at Greenville Elementary reported a positive COVID-19 test on April 23. A student at Liberty High School reported a positive test April 22; one student at Miller Elementary School reported a positive test April 21; three students reported positive tests on April 19, one each at Liberty High School, Kettle Run High School and Marshall Middle School.
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students tested positive since April 7.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices, where there are currently two active cases.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams had been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.”
Fauquier High Principal Craig Kelican confirmed April 15 that the football team is quarantining and said also that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
Helkowski confirmed April 15 that no sports teams at Kettle Run or Liberty high schools have put their seasons on hold.
As of April 16, 217 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining. The number of students quarantining is twice that of the week before, when there were 108.
There have been 179 school division cases since Sept. 24, 89 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Saturday, there are 15 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 179 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 84 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 38 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Saturday morning, the VDH reported nine new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 13 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,675 (1,712 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 16 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization yesterday, one Wednesday, one Tuesday, one on April 16, two April 15 and three April 14, but today the VDH revised its total down by one. There have been 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations in April.
There have been a total of 191 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 500 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 82 have been 70 to 79 years old; 93 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 104 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-eight have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 45 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 95 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 62.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,057 (1,487 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 24 states that 1,046 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 262; 147 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,188 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,047.
The April 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 295 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300; it has mostly remained in that range. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA had not updated its nursing home data as of Saturday morning.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,456.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,067 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,010 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,822 cases and 4,067 deaths) 1,143 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 151 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 217 outbreaks in childcare settings, 92 for college/university and 250 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, April 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 24, 5,773,361 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 42.2% (3,601,850) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,370,074 people have been fully vaccinated (27.8%).
The state has received 5,701,115 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 101% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 74,930 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 30,798 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 20,096 have been fully vaccinated.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 43.2% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 28.2% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of vaccines given to eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 43,242 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 38,406; in Virginia Beach it’s 36,465; in Culpeper it’s 35,983 in Rappahannock it’s 44,844 and in Fairfax it’s 43,251. Warren County is among the counties vaccinating the fewest residents per 100,000, with 29,992 and Prince George has vaccinated only 25,792 per 100,000.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 30 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (693,175), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (639,742), 40 to 49 years old (529,985) and 70 to 79 years old (493,986). Residents older than 80 have received 242,065 doses.
Now that vaccines are available to all Virginians, the number of 30 to 39 year-old residents who have received the vaccine is 489,793. In the 20 to 29 year-old group, 402,926 have received at least one dose and 110,178 of those between 10 and 19 have received at least one dose.
In Fauquier County, 4,564 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,407 aged 60 to 69, 6,155 aged 50 to 59, 4,051 aged 40 to 49 and 2,166 older than 80 years old. Seven thousand, four hundred and fifty-five residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received almost 63% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 13.4% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 10.8% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,587,411 of people who have been vaccinated, 44% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 11,046 white people (about 69% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,152 Black people (7.2%) and 2,000 Latinos (12.6%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 14,952 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, APRIL 23: This morning Fauquier County recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 after adding just one yesterday, for a total of 4,560 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is seven.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,340, after yesterday’s 1,373. On April 19, the count was 978. The daily new case count hadn’t dropped below 1,000 since March 8, when it was 892. Before that one day last month, the daily count had not been below 1,000 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 652,321 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (145,059 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,300, the lowest it’s been since March 17.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.8% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 5.4% today, a sharp decline from 8.7% on April 3. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
A student at Liberty High School reported a positive COVID-19 test April 22; one student at Miller Elementary School reported a positive test April 21; three students reported positive tests on Monday, one each at Liberty High School, Kettle Run High School and Marshall Middle School.
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students tested positive since April 7.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices, where there are currently three active cases.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams had been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.”
Fauquier High Principal Craig Kelican confirmed April 15 that the football team is quarantining and said also that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
Helkowski confirmed April 15 that no sports teams at Kettle Run or Liberty high schools have put their seasons on hold.
As of April 16, 217 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining. The number of students quarantining is twice that of the week before, when there were 108.
There have been 178 school division cases since Sept. 24, 88 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Friday, there are 15 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and three in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 179 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 84 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 38 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 13 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,666 (1,712 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one Wednesday, one Tuesday, one on April 16, two April 15 and three April 14; one new hospitalization was reported on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first 13 in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 192 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 501 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 82 have been 70 to 79 years old; 93 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 104 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-nine have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 95 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 64 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 63.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 28,012 (1,489 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 22 states that 1,057 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 248; 136 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,155 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 28,012.
The April 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 295 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300; it has mostly remained in that range. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,456.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,061 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,009 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,771 cases and 4,066 deaths) 1,140 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 151 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 217 outbreaks in childcare settings, 90 for college/university and 250 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, April 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 23, 5,667,951 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 41.7% (3,555,281) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,310,843 people have been fully vaccinated (27.1%).
The state has received 5,502,015 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 101% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 75,984 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 30,242 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 19,028 have been fully vaccinated.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 42.4% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 26.7% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 42,462 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 37,746; in Virginia Beach it’s 36,069; in Culpeper it’s 35,116 in Rappahannock it’s 44,111, and in Fairfax it’s 42,231. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (54,866) and Roanoke (48,855). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 51,426 and southern-most Washington County’s is 39,276.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 30 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (687,894), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (631,223), 40 to 49 years old (521,898) and 70 to 79 years old (492,114). Residents older than 80 have received 241,312 doses.
Now that vaccines are available to all Virginians, the number of 30 to 39 year-old residents who have received the vaccine is 481232. In the 20 to 29 year-old group, 394,249 have received at least one dose and 105,359 of those between 10 and 19 have received at least one dose.
In Fauquier County, 4,551 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,338 aged 60 to 69, 6,012 aged 50 to 59, 3,952 aged 40 to 49 and 2,159older than 80 years old. Seven thousand, two hundred and thirty residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received almost 64% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 10.6% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,561,169 of people who have been vaccinated, nearly 44% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 10,916 white people (almost 70% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,138 Black people (7.3%) and 1,925 Latinos (12.3%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 14,634 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, APRIL 22: This morning Fauquier County recorded a single new case of COVID-19 after adding seven yesterday, for a total of 4,553 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is seven.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,373, after yesterday’s 1,261. On Monday, the count was 978. The daily new case count hadn’t dropped below 1,000 since March 8, when it was 892. Before that one day last month, the daily count had not been below 1,000 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 650,981 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (144,761 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,336, the lowest it’s been since March 17.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.9% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 5.3% today, a sharp decline from 8.7% on April 3. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
One student at Miller Elementary School reported a positive COVID-19 test yesterday. Three students reported positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, one each at Liberty High School, Kettle Run High School and Marshall Middle School.
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students tested positive since April 7.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices, where there are currently three active cases.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams had been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.”
Fauquier High Principal Craig Kelican confirmed April 15 that the football team is quarantining and said also that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
Helkowski confirmed April 15 that no sports teams at Kettle Run or Liberty high schools have put their seasons on hold.
As of April 16, 217 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining. The number of students quarantining is twice that of the week before, when there were 108.
There have been 177 school division cases since Sept. 24, 87 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are 16 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 13 in students and three in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 84 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 15 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,653 (1,712 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 18 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization Wednesday, one Tuesday, one on April 16, two April 15 and three April 14; one new hospitalization was reported on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first 12 in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 191 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 498 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 82 have been 70 to 79 years old; 93 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 104 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-six have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 64 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 68 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 61.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,917 (1,482 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 22 states that 1,104 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 269; 145 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 54,066 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,852.
The April 22 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 229 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300; it has mostly remained in that range. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,456.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,053 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,007 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,710 cases and 4,060 deaths) 1,137 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 151 in correctional facilities and 203 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 217 outbreaks in childcare settings, 90 for college/university and 248 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, April 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 22, 5,558,769 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 41.1% (3,508,510) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,248,339people have been fully vaccinated (26.3%).
The state has received 5,502,015 doses from the federal government. The VDH website says that 101% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 76,893 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 29,434 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 18,660 have been fully vaccinated.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 41.3% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 26% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 41,327 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 37,263; in Virginia Beach it’s 35,714; in Culpeper it’s 34,890 in Rappahannock it’s 43,609, and in Fairfax it’s 41,231. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (54,110) and Roanoke (48,479). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 51,213 and southern-most Washington County’s is 39,010.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 27 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (682,970), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (623,015), 40 to 49 years old (513,776) and 70 to 79 years old (490,696). Residents older than 80 have received 240,682 doses.
Now that vaccines are available to all Virginians, the number of 30 to 39 year-old residents who have received the vaccine is 472,445. In the 20 to 29 year-old group, 384,775 have received at least one dose and 100,171 of those between 10 and 19 have received at least one dose.
In Fauquier County, 4,531 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,255 aged 60 to 69, 5,841 aged 50 to 59, 3,817 aged 40 to 49 and 2,147 older than 80 years old. Six thousand, eight hundred and forty-three residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received almost 64% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 10.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,535,420 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 43% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 10,701 white people (70.3.% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,114 Black people (7.3%) and 1,810 Latinos (11.8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 14,212 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21: This morning Fauquier County recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 after adding six yesterday, for a total of 4,552 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is eight.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,261, nearly the same as yesterday’s 1,236. On Monday, the count was 978. The daily new case count hadn’t dropped below 1,000 since March 8, when it was 892. Before that one day last month, the daily count had not been below 1,000 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 649,608 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (144,189 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,342, the lowest it’s been since March 17.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.0% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.2% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three students reported positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, one each at Liberty High School, Kettle Run High School and Marshall Middle School.
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students tested positive since April 7.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices, where there are currently three active cases.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams had been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.”
Fauquier High Principal Craig Kelican confirmed April 15 that the football team is quarantining and said also that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
Helkowski confirmed April 15 that no sports teams at Kettle Run or Liberty high schools have put their seasons on hold.
As of April 16, 217 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining. The number of students quarantining is twice that of the week before, when there were 108.
There have been 176 school division cases since Sept. 24, 86 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are 15 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and three in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first and only local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 84 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 30 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,640 (1,709 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one yesterday, one on April 16, two April 15 and three April 14; one new hospitalization was reported on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first 12 in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 191 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 498 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 82 have been 70 to 79 years old; 93 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 104 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-six have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 68 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 106 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 65.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,852 (1,473 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 21 states that 1,120 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 271; 130 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 53,970 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,852.
The April 21 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 233 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300; it has mostly remained in that range. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and thirty-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,453.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,041 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,007 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,728 cases and 4,058 deaths) 1,130 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 151 in correctional facilities and 203 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 215 outbreaks in childcare settings, 88 for college/university and 247 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, April 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 21, 5,470,861 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 40.7% (3,469,852) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,198,898 people have been fully vaccinated (25.8%).
The state has received 5,500,915 doses from the federal government. About 99.5% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 77,220 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 29,160 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 18,486 have been fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 40,942 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 36,862; in Virginia Beach it’s 35,106; in Culpeper it’s 34,134; in Rappahannock it’s 43,229, and in Fairfax it’s 40,540. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (53,535) and Roanoke (48,085). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 50,666 and southern-most Washington County’s is 38,762.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 25 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, almost 41% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Nearly 26% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (678,122), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (615,686), 40 to 49 years old (506,992) and 70 to 79 years old (489,145). Residents older than 80 have received 240,057 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,523 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,215 aged 60 to 69, 5,784 aged 50 to 59, 3,767 aged 40 to 49 and 2,140 older than 80 years old. Six thousand, seven hundred and thirty-one residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received about 64% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4% of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 10.4% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,515,437 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 43% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 10,616 white people (70.3.% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,109 Black people (7.3%) and 1,787 Latinos (11.8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 14,055 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, APRIL 20: This morning Fauquier County recorded six new cases of COVID-19 after adding six yesterday, for a total of 4,545 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is nine.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,236 after yesterday’s 978. The daily new case count hadn’t dropped below 1,000 since March 8, when it was 892. Before that one day last month, the daily count had not been below 1,000 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 648,347 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (143,724 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,348, the lowest it’s been since March 17.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.8% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three students reported positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, one each at Liberty High School, Kettle Run High School and Marshall Middle School.
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students tested positive since April 7.
Most of the reported cases in April have been in students. The only staff members who have reported positive cases this month have been in the district’s central offices, where there are currently three active cases.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams had been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.”
Fauquier High Principal Craig Kelican confirmed April 15 that the football team is quarantining and said also that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
Helkowski confirmed April 15 that no sports teams at Kettle Run or Liberty high schools have put their seasons on hold.
As of April 16, 217 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining. The number of students quarantining is twice that of the week before, when there were 108.
There have been 176 school division cases since Sept. 24, 86 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Tuesday, there are 15 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and three in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 84 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 14 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,625 (1,705 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one on April 16, two April 15 and three April 14; one new hospitalization was reported on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first 11 in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 190 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 497 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 82 have been 70 to 79 years old; 92 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 104 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-six have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 106 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 29 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 67.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,784 (1,446 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 20 states that 1,092 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 280; 127 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 53,876 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,678.
The April 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 214 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300; it has mostly remained in that range. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and thirty-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District last reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,453.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,030 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,005 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,691 cases and 4,057 deaths) 1,128 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 151 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 212 outbreaks in childcare settings, 88 for college/university and 244 for K-12 – five more than yesterday.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, April 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 20, 5,410,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 40.3% (3,404,507) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,166,158 people have been fully vaccinated (25.4%).
The state has received 5,488,915 doses from the federal government. About 98.6% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 78,077 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, 29,023 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 18,374 have been fully vaccinated.
For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 40,754 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 36,571; in Virginia Beach it’s 34,848; in Culpeper it’s 34,031; in Rappahannock it’s 43,053, and in Fairfax it’s 39,991. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (53,295) and Roanoke (47,950). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 50,401 and southern-most Washington County’s is 38,647.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 25 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 40.7% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 25.8% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (674,821), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (610,526), 40 to 49 years old (502,080) and 70 to 79 years old (488,026). Residents older than 80 have received 239,606 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,517 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,195 aged 60 to 69, 5,758 aged 50 to 59, 3,740 aged 40 to 49 and 2,138 older than 80 years old. Six thousand, six hundred and seventy-eight residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received about 64% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 10.3% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,481,062 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 43% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 10,585 white people (70.3.% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,105 Black people (7.3%) and 1,777 Latinos (11.8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 13,970 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, APRIL 19: This morning Fauquier County recorded six new cases of COVID-19 after adding ten yesterday, for a total of 4,539 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 978 after yesterday’s 1,305. The daily new case count hadn’t dropped below 1,000 since March 8, when it was 892. Before that one day last month, the daily count had not been below 1,000 since the end of October 2020. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 647,111 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (143,090 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,464.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.4% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students have tested positive since April 7.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that schools are working with the health department to examine recent cases at FHS. She said that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams have been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.”
Catherine Smith, managing editor of The Falconer, Fauquier High School's newspaper, wrote Thursday on the newspaper's website, "The entire FHS varsity football team was placed in quarantine on Tuesday, April 13, after being called down to the nurses office by Principal Kraig Kelican at approximately 1:04 p.m.
"A player tested positive on Monday after developing symptoms after last Friday’s football game. 'You know, I think the reality of it is it’s inevitable that the virus is going to spread and you’re going to have people that contract the virus. I think our job is to try to minimize that risk and to try to reduce the amount of contact,' said Kelican.
"There is no proven connection between the positive J.V. case reported at the beginning of the month since the teams practice and compete separately. No additional players have reported a positive test since being released.
"Several of the students are multi-sport athletes and are not able to continue with tryouts or practice until the two-week quarantine period is over. 'I’m pretty bummed. If they don’t get confirmation on the shortened quarantine and I’m out for two weeks, I won’t get to play in our first game against Liberty [High School],' said junior Nick Curtis."
Kelican confirmed Thursday that the football team is quarantining and said also that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
Helkowski confirmed April 15 that no sports teams at Kettle Run or Liberty high schools have put their seasons on hold.
As of April 16, 217 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining. The number of students quarantining is twice that of the week before, when there were 108.
There have been 173 school division cases since Sept. 24, 83 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Monday, there are 20 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 16 in students and four in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 177 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 83 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 17 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,595 (1,702 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 16 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization Friday, two Thursday and three Wednesday; one new hospitalization was reported on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first ten in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 189 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 494 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 81 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 103 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-six have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 29 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 24 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 64.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,678 (1,442 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 19 states that 1,046 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 257; 119 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 53,578 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,678.
The April 17 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 241 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and twenty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,453.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,022 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,004 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,526 cases and 4,035 deaths) 1,129 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 150 in correctional facilities and 201 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 211 outbreaks in childcare settings, 88 for college/university and 239 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, April 18 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 19, 5,345,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 39.9% (3,404,507) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,137,823 people have been fully vaccinated (25%).
The state has received 5,472,815 doses from the federal government. About 97.97% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 77,983 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 28,903 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 18,272 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 40,582 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 36,186; in Virginia Beach it’s 34,564; in Culpeper it’s 33,945; in Rappahannock it’s 42,931, and in Fairfax it’s 39,263. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (52,889) and Roanoke (47,775). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 50,145 and southern-most Washington County’s is 38,396.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 25 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 40.5% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 25.6% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (670,487), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (603,319), 40 to 49 years old (495,032) and 70 to 79 years old (486,712). Residents older than 80 have received 239,134 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,506 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,180 aged 60 to 69, 5,738 aged 50 to 59, 3,724 aged 40 to 49 and 2,137 older than 80 years old. Six thousand, six hundred and eighteen residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received about 64.3% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 10.2% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,481,062 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 43% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 10,551 white people (70.3.% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,103 Black people (7.3%) and 1,768 Latinos (11.7%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 13,902 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, APRIL 18: This morning Fauquier County recorded ten new cases of COVID-19 after adding nine yesterday, for a total of 4,533 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 14.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,305 after yesterday’s 1,608. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 646,133 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (143,090 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,512.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.4% today; it was 6.9% yesterday and 7.8% Thursday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19. Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15. On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students have tested positive since April 7.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that schools are working with the health department to examine recent cases at FHS. She said that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams have been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.”
Catherine Smith, managing editor of The Falconer, Fauquier High School's newspaper, wrote Thursday on the newspaper's website, "The entire FHS varsity football team was placed in quarantine on Tuesday, April 13, after being called down to the nurses office by Principal Kraig Kelican at approximately 1:04 p.m.
"A player tested positive on Monday after developing symptoms after last Friday’s football game. 'You know, I think the reality of it is it’s inevitable that the virus is going to spread and you’re going to have people that contract the virus. I think our job is to try to minimize that risk and to try to reduce the amount of contact,' said Kelican.
"There is no proven connection between the positive J.V. case reported at the beginning of the month since the teams practice and compete separately. No additional players have reported a positive test since being released.
"Several of the students are multi-sport athletes and are not able to continue with tryouts or practice until the two-week quarantine period is over. 'I’m pretty bummed. If they don’t get confirmation on the shortened quarantine and I’m out for two weeks, I won’t get to play in our first game against Liberty [High School],' said junior Nick Curtis."
Kelican confirmed Thursday that the football team is quarantining and said also that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
Helkowski confirmed April 15 that no sports teams at Kettle Run or Liberty high schools have put their seasons on hold.
There have been 173 school division cases since Sept. 24, 83 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Sunday, there are 20 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 16 in students and four in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of April 16, 217 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining. The number of students quarantining is twice that of the week before, when there were 108.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 177 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 83 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Sunday morning, the VDH reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 15 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,581 (1,699 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 16 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization Friday, two Thursday and three Wednesday; one new hospitalization was reported on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first ten in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 189 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 494 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 81 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 103 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-six have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 24 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 52 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 64.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,649 (1,439 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 18 states that 1,056 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 252; 139 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 53,479 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,649.
The April 17 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 241 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and twenty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,453.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak. Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,020 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 1,004 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,524 cases and 4,035 deaths) 1,128 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 150 in correctional facilities and 198 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 211 outbreaks in childcare settings, 88 for college/university and 239 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, April 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 18, 5,281,878 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 39.5% (3,375,028) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,103,815 people have been fully vaccinated (24.6%).
The state has received 5,394,315 doses from the federal government. About 97.9% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 77,894 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 28,799 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 18,162 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 40,436 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 35,638; in Virginia Beach it’s 34,337; in Culpeper it’s 33,887; in Rappahannock it’s 42,836, and in Fairfax it’s 38,650. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (52,424) and Roanoke (46,966). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 50,137 and southern-most Washington County’s is 38,264.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 25 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 40.4% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 25.5% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (667,603), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (597,856), 40 to 49 years old (489,685) and 70 to 79 years old (485,994). Residents older than 80 have received 238,859 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,503 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,162 aged 60 to 69, 5,713 aged 50 to 59, 3,708 aged 40 to 49 and 2,136 older than 80 years old. Six thousand, five hundred and seventy-seven residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received about 64.3% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 10% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,464,298 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 43% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 10,515 white people (70.3.% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,101 Black people (7.3%) and 1,761 Latinos (11.7%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 13,849 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, APRIL 17: This morning Fauquier County recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 after adding eight yesterday, for a total of 4,523 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,608 after yesterday’s 1,594. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 644,828 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (142,727 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,500.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.0% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.9% today; it was 7.8% Thursday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
On April 16, one student at Smith Elementary and one at Taylor Middle School reported positive tests for COVID-19.
Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15.
On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students have tested positive since April 7.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that schools are working with the health department to examine recent cases at FHS. She said that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams have been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.”
Catherine Smith, managing editor of The Falconer, Fauquier High School's newspaper, wrote Thursday on the newspaper's website, "The entire FHS varsity football team was placed in quarantine on Tuesday, April 13, after being called down to the nurses office by Principal Kraig Kelican at approximately 1:04 p.m.
"A player tested positive on Monday after developing symptoms after last Friday’s football game. 'You know, I think the reality of it is it’s inevitable that the virus is going to spread and you’re going to have people that contract the virus. I think our job is to try to minimize that risk and to try to reduce the amount of contact,' said Kelican.
"There is no proven connection between the positive J.V. case reported at the beginning of the month since the teams practice and compete separately. No additional players have reported a positive test since being released.
"Several of the students are multi-sport athletes and are not able to continue with tryouts or practice until the two-week quarantine period is over. 'I’m pretty bummed. If they don’t get confirmation on the shortened quarantine and I’m out for two weeks, I won’t get to play in our first game against Liberty [High School],' said junior Nick Curtis."
Kelican confirmed Thursday that the football team is quarantining and said also that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
Helkowski confirmed April 15 that no sports teams at Kettle Run or Liberty high schools have put their seasons on hold.
There have been 173 school division cases since Sept. 24, 83 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Friday, there are 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 18 in students and five in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of April 16, 217 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining. The number of students quarantining is twice that of last week, when there were 108.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 177 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 83 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Saturday morning, the VDH reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 20 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,564 (1,699 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization yesterday, two Thursday and three Wednesday; one new hospitalization was reported on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first ten in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 189 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 494 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 81 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 103 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-six have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 54 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 78 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 66.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,625 (1,443 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 17 states that 1,032 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 248; 142 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 53,439 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,625.
The April 17 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 241 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and twenty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,453.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 3,008 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 998 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,490 cases and 4,034 deaths) 1,125 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 150 in correctional facilities and 198 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 210 outbreaks in childcare settings, 88 for college/university and 239 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 17, 5,208,823 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 39.2% (3,345,853) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,059,882 people have been fully vaccinated (24.1%).
The state has received 5,272,635 doses from the federal government. About 98.8% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 77,918 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 28,686 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 18,008 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 40,277 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 35,307; in Virginia Beach it’s 33,988; in Culpeper it’s 33,778; in Rappahannock it’s 42,320, and in Fairfax it’s 38,245. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (51,802) and Roanoke (46,801). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 49,778 and southern-most Washington County’s is 38,130.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 25 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 40%% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 25% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (664,464), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (592,498), 70 to 79 years old (485,093), and 40 to 49 years old (484,451). Residents older than 80 have received 238,476 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,498 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,155 aged 60 to 69, 5,693 aged 50 to 59, 3,690 aged 40 to 49 and 2,134 older than 80 years old. Six thousand, five hundred and sixteen residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received about 64.3% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 10% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,449,206 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 43% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 10,472 white people (70.3.% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,096 Black people (7.3%) and 1,749 Latinos (11.75%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 13,801 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, APRIL 16: This morning Fauquier County recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 after adding 12 yesterday, for a total of 4,514 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 14.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,594, after yesterday’s 1,415. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 643,220 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (142,294). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,514.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.4% today; it was 7.8% yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two students at Kettle Run High School reported positive cases of COVID on April 15.
On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. Ten FHS students have tested positive since April 7.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that schools are working with the health department to examine recent cases at FHS. She said that the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams have been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.”
Catherine Smith, managing editor of The Falconer, Fauquier High School's newspaper, wrote Thursday on the newspaper's website, "The entire FHS varsity football team was placed in quarantine on Tuesday, April 13, after being called down to the nurses office by Principal Kraig Kelican at approximately 1:04 p.m.
"A player tested positive on Monday after developing symptoms after last Friday’s football game. 'You know, I think the reality of it is it’s inevitable that the virus is going to spread and you’re going to have people that contract the virus. I think our job is to try to minimize that risk and to try to reduce the amount of contact,' said Kelican.
"There is no proven connection between the positive J.V. case reported at the beginning of the month since the teams practice and compete separately. No additional players have reported a positive test since being released.
"Several of the students are multi-sport athletes and are not able to continue with tryouts or practice until the two-week quarantine period is over. 'I’m pretty bummed. If they don’t get confirmation on the shortened quarantine and I’m out for two weeks, I won’t get to play in our first game against Liberty [High School],' said junior Nick Curtis."
Kelican confirmed Thursday that the football team is quarantining and said also that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
Helkowski confirmed April 15 that no sports teams at Kettle Run or Liberty high schools have put their seasons on hold.
There have been 171 school division cases since Sept. 24, 81 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Friday, there are 21 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 16 in students and five in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of April 9, 108 students were under quarantine and seven staff members in the county were quarantining. Forty-four students and four staff members were under quarantine as of March 26.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 177 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 83 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 19 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,549 (1,696 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 14 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, two yesterday and three Wednesday; one new hospitalization was reported on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first ten in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 189 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 494 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 81 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 103 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-six have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 78 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 96 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 67.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,571 (1,447 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 16 states that 1,032 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 246; 147 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 53,361 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,571.
The April 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 244 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, nine hundred and twenty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,453.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and six deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,998 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 995 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,457 cases and 4,035 deaths) 1,120 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 150 in correctional facilities and 198 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 210 outbreaks in childcare settings, 88 for college/university and 237 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, April 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 16, 5,105,585 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 38.7% (3,300,058) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,002,007 people have been fully vaccinated (23.5%).
The state has received 5,121,705 doses from the federal government. About 99.7% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 77,755 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 28,453 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 17,367 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 39,950 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 34,899; in Virginia Beach it’s 33,509; in Culpeper it’s 33,607; in Rappahannock it’s 42,103, and in Fairfax it’s 37,617. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (50,929) and Roanoke (46,164). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 49,351 and southern-most Washington County’s is 37,894.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 25 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, nearly 40%% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 24% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (659,084), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (583,828), 70 to 79 years old (483,333), and 40 to 49 years old (476,287). Residents older than 80 have received 237,724 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,488 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,129 aged 60 to 69, 5,647 aged 50 to 59, 3,652 aged 40 to 49 and 2,133 older than 80 years old. Six thousand, four hundred and four residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received about 64.5% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 9.9% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,424,781 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 43% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 10,416 white people (70.5.% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,083 Black people (7.3%) and 1,705 Latinos (11.5%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 13,688 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, APRIL 15: This morning Fauquier County recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 13 yesterday and 25 Tuesday, for a total of 4,506 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 16. That average has been generally going up since March 28, when it was 8.2.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,415, after yesterday’s 1,301 and Tuesday’s 2,048, which was the first time the state numbers surpassed 2,000 since March 18. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 641,626 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (141,951 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,506.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.8% today; it was 7.2% yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
On April 14, two students at Fauquier High School and two staff members at the school division’s central offices reported positive tests for COVID-19. That makes 10 FHS students who have tested positive since April 7.
On April 13, a case of COVID was reported in a student at Fauquier High School; one was also reported in the school division’s central offices in a staff member.
One case of COVID-19 was reported in a student at Marshall Middle School and was one reported in a student at Kettle Run High School on April 12.
On April 9, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in students at Fauquier High School. On April 8, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, two in students at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member in the division’s central office. On April 7, two students reported positive cases of COVID-19, one at Fauquier High School and one at Kettle Run High School. A staff member at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, which was the first new case since March 26.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that schools are working with the health department to examine recent cases at FHS.
On April 14, Helkowski also said that some athletic teams have been “paused,” meaning they do not have practices or games “until it gives us adequate time to contact trace.” She declined to say which teams have paused their seasons, but said that so far, the health department believes that identified cases may be attributed to community spread, not in-school spread.
Catherine Smith, managing editor of The Falconer, Fauquier High School's newspaper, wrote Thursday on the newspaper's website, "The entire FHS varsity football team was placed in quarantine on Tuesday, April 13, after being called down to the nurses office by Principal Kraig Kelican at approximately 1:04 p.m.
"A player tested positive on Monday after developing symptoms after last Friday’s football game. 'You know, I think the reality of it is it’s inevitable that the virus is going to spread and you’re going to have people that contract the virus. I think our job is to try to minimize that risk and to try to reduce the amount of contact,' said Kelican.
"There is no proven connection between the positive J.V. case reported at the beginning of the month since the teams practice and compete separately. No additional players have reported a positive test since being released.
"Several of the students are multi-sport athletes and are not able to continue with tryouts or practice until the two-week quarantine period is over. 'I’m pretty bummed. If they don’t get confirmation on the shortened quarantine and I’m out for two weeks, I won’t get to play in our first game against Liberty [High School],' said junior Nick Curtis."
Kelican also said Thursday that the FHS boys lacrosse team is currently pausing practices and games.
There have been 169 school division cases since Sept. 24, 79 in students and 90 in staff members.
As of Thursday, there are 20 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 15 in students and five in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of April 9, 108 students were under quarantine and seven staff members in the county were quarantining. Forty-four students and four staff members were under quarantine as of March 26.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 176 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 83 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting four yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,529 (1,693 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 13 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded two new COVID-19 hospitalizations today and three yesterday; one new hospitalization was reported on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first nine in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 188 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 493 people hospitalized, 83 have been older than 80 years old; 81 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 103 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 96 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 81 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 69.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,493 (1,450 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 15 states that 1,052 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 261; 145 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,886 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,493.
The April 15 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 562 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and sixty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,454.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,982 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 987 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,401 cases and 4,033 deaths) 1,118 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 149 in correctional facilities and 197 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 209 outbreaks in childcare settings, 87 for college/university and 235 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, April 14 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 15, 4,974,166 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 37.9% (3,233,915) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,933,945 people have been fully vaccinated (22.7%).
The state has received 5,033,205 doses from the federal government. About 98.8% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 76,396 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 27,506 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 17,071 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 38,620 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 34,245; in Virginia Beach it’s 33,031; in Culpeper it’s 32,639; in Rappahannock it’s 41,343, and in Fairfax it’s 36,638. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (49,573) and Roanoke (45,875). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 48,728 and southern-most Washington County’s is 37,626.
There are 95 counties in Virginia; Fauquier ranks among the top 25 or so in vaccinations per 100,000 residents.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 38.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Almost 24% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (652,251), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (572,840), 70 to 79 years old (481,281), and 40 to 49 years old (465,119). Residents older than 80 have received 236,889 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,478 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 6,031 aged 60 to 69, 5,489 aged 50 to 59, 3,484 aged 40 to 49 and 2,128 older than 80 years old. Five thousand, eight hundred and ninety-six residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received almost 65% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 9.8% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,389,342 of people who have been vaccinated, almost 43% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 10,133 white people (70.7.% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,070 Black people (7.4%) and 1,597 Latinos (11%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 13,181 residents did not report race or ethnicity – nearly 48% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14: This morning Fauquier County recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 25 yesterday and 18 Monday, for a total of 4,494 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 17. That average has been generally going up since March 28, when it was 8.2.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,301 after yesterday’s 2,048, the first time the state numbers surpassed 2,000 since March 18. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 640,211 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (141,568 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,579.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.2% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
On April 13, a case of COVID was reported in a student at Fauquier High School; one was also reported in the school division’s central offices in a staff member.
One case of COVID-19 was reported in a student at Marshall Middle School and was one reported in a student at Kettle Run High School on April 12.
On April 9, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in students at Fauquier High School. On April 8, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, two in students at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member in the division’s central office. On April 7, two students reported positive cases of COVID-19, one at Fauquier High School and one at Kettle Run High School. A staff member at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, which was the first new case since March 26.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that schools are working with the health department to examine the recent cases at FHS. She added that a letter was sent to all families and staff members last week, acknowledging, “Our local COVID-19 metrics are beginning to show a rise in cases after a few weeks of holding at a plateau. We need your help to keep our students and staff safe and keep the case numbers down in our schools.”
The note also reminded everyone:
- Students and staff who have received a COVID-19 test need to remain at home until they receive test results.
- Students and staff who are at home under quarantine need to stay home from school AND sports/other activities.
- Students and staff must complete a health assessment daily before reporting to school. Please see the symptom checkers attached or online.
- Students and staff must stay home when they are sick.
There have been 165 school division cases since Sept. 24, 77 in students and 88 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are 16 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 13 in students and three in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of April 9, 108 students were under quarantine and seven staff members in the county were quarantining. Forty-four students and four staff members were under quarantine as of March 26.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 176 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 83 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported four new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 20 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,510 (1,695 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 14 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded three new COVID-19 hospitalizations today; one new hospitalization was reported on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first seven in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 186 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 490 people hospitalized, 81 have been older than 80 years old; 81 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 102 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 81 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 87 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 69.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,397 (1,441 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 14 states that 1,060 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 265; 148 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,808 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,229.
The April 14 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 569 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,451.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,974 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 986 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,335 cases and 4,032 deaths) 1,113 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 149 in correctional facilities and 197 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 208 outbreaks in childcare settings, 86 for college/university and 235 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, April 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 14, 4,904,288 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 37.5% (3,200,121) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,896,053 people have been fully vaccinated (22.2%).
The state has received 5,012,145 doses from the federal government. About 97.8% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 75,029 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 26,520 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 16,953 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 37,236 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 33,941; in Virginia Beach it’s 32,666; in Culpeper it’s 32,094; in Rappahannock it’s 40,828, and in Fairfax it’s 36,189. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (49,142) and Roanoke (45,284). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 48,497 and southern-most Washington County’s is 37,378.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 37% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Almost 24% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (647,527), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (566,224), 70 to 79 years old (479,595), and 40 to 49 years old (459,305). Residents older than 80 have received 236,137 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,453 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,912 aged 60 to 69, 5,269 aged 50 to 59, 3,315 aged 40 to 49 and 2,118 older than 80 years old. Five thousand, four hundred and fifty-three residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received almost 65% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 9.7% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,371,595 of people who have been vaccinated, almost 43% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,865 white people (71.% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,042 Black people (7.5%) and 1,490 Latinos (10.7%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 12,634 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 47% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, APRIL 13: This morning Fauquier County recorded 25 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 18 yesterday, for a total of 4,481 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 19. That average has been generally going up since March 28, when it was 8.2.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 2,048, the first time the state numbers have surpassed 2,000 since March 18. The daily case number was 1,310 yesterday, after reaching 1,227 Sunday and 1,700 Saturday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 638,910 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (141,070 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,615. Yesterday it was 1,527.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.2% today, it was 6.7% yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two cases of COVID-19 were reported in students at Marshall Middle School on April 12.
On April 9, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in students at Fauquier High School. On April 8, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, two in students at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member in the division’s central office. On April 7, two students reported positive cases of COVID-19, one at Fauquier High School and one at Kettle Run High School. A staff member at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, which was the first new case since March 26.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that schools are working with the health department to examine the recent cases at FHS. She added that a letter was sent to all families and staff members last week, acknowledging, “Our local COVID-19 metrics are beginning to show a rise in cases after a few weeks of holding at a plateau. We need your help to keep our students and staff safe and keep the case numbers down in our schools.”
The note also reminded everyone:
- Students and staff who have received a COVID-19 test need to remain at home until they receive test results.
- Students and staff who are at home under quarantine need to stay home from school AND sports/other activities.
- Students and staff must complete a health assessment daily before reporting to school. Please see the symptom checkers attached or online.
- Students and staff must stay home when they are sick.
There have been 163 school division cases since Sept. 24, 76 in students and 87 in staff members.
As of Tuesday, there are 14 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of April 9, 108 students were under quarantine and seven staff members in the county were quarantining. Forty-four students and four staff members were under quarantine as of March 26.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death before that was recorded in the county on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 175 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 82 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 14 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,506 (1,695 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first four in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 183 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 487 people hospitalized, 80 have been older than 80 years old; 80 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 101 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 87 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 28 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 72.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,316 (1,438 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 13 states that 1,070 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 252; 144 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,561 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,229.
The April 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 253 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,451.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,971 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 984 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,274 cases and 4,027 deaths) 1,111 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 149 in correctional facilities and 197 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 209 outbreaks in childcare settings, 87 for college/university and 234 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, April 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
Vaccine data was not available from the VDH by 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. The numbers below are from April 12.
As of April 12, 4,768,777 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 36.6% (3,127,260) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,817,033 people have been fully vaccinated (21.3%).
The state has received 4,857,835 doses from the federal government. About 98.2% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 74,909 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 27,171 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 16,098 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 36,746 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 32,822; in Virginia Beach it’s 32,283; in Culpeper it’s 31,607; in Rappahannock it’s 40,529, and in Fairfax it’s 35,043. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (48,282) and Roanoke (44,878). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 47,993 and southern-most Washington County’s is 37,019.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 38% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 22% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (638,304), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (552,331), 70 to 79 years old (476,450), and 40 to 49 years old (446,346). Residents older than 80 have received 234,891 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,438 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,872 aged 60 to 69, 5,187 aged 50 to 59, 3,256 aged 40 to 49 and 2,110 older than 80 years old. Five thousand, three hundred and eight residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 65% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 9.4% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,331,613 of people who have been vaccinated, about 42% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,774 white people (71.1% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,031 Black people (7.5%) and 1,459 Latinos (10.6%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 12,436 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 47% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, APRIL 12: This morning Fauquier County recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 after adding seven yesterday, for a total of 4,456 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 17. That average has been generally going up since March 28, when it was 8.2.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,310, after reaching 1,227 yesterday, 1,700 Saturday, 1,542 Friday and 1,928 Thursday, which was the highest since Feb. 18. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 636,862 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (140,239 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,527.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.7% today, it was 6.9% yesterday and 8.4% Wednesday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
On April 9, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in students at Fauquier High School.
On April 8, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, two in students at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member in the division’s central office. On April 7, two students reported positive cases of COVID-19, one at Fauquier High School and one at Kettle Run High School. A staff member at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, which was the first new case since March 26.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said April 11 that schools are working with the health department to examine the recent cases. She added that a letter was sent to all families and staff members last week, acknowledging, “Our local COVID-19 metrics are beginning to show a rise in cases after a few weeks of holding at a plateau. We need your help to keep our students and staff safe and keep the case numbers down in our schools.”
The note also reminded everyone:
- Students and staff who have received a COVID-19 test need to remain at home until they receive test results.
- Students and staff who are at home under quarantine need to stay home from school AND sports/other activities.
- Students and staff must complete a health assessment daily before reporting to school. Please see the symptom checkers attached or online.
- Students and staff must stay home when they are sick.
There have been 161 school division cases since Sept. 24, 74 in students and 87 in staff members.
As of Monday, there are 12 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of April 9, 108 students were under quarantine and seven staff members in the county were quarantining. Forty-four students and four staff members were under quarantine as of March 26.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death recorded in the county was on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 174 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting seven yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,486 (1,692 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 18 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization on April 6, 8, 9 and 10, for the first four in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 183 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 488 people hospitalized, 80 have been older than 80 years old; 81 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 101 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 28 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 40 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 72.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,229 (1,425 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 12 states that 1,046 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 249; 129 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,480 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,229.
The April 10 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 250 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and sixty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not update its nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak April 9, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,451.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,963 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 982 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,252 cases and 4,021 deaths) 1,108 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 149 in correctional facilities and 197 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 207 outbreaks in childcare settings, 86 for college/university and 234 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, April 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 12, 4,768,777 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 36.6% (3,127,260) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,817,033 people have been fully vaccinated (21.3%).
The state has received 4,857,835 doses from the federal government. About 98.2% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 74,909 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 27,171 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 16,098 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 36,746 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 32,822; in Virginia Beach it’s 32,283; in Culpeper it’s 31,607; in Rappahannock it’s 40,529, and in Fairfax it’s 35,043. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albemarle (48,282) and Roanoke (44,878). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 47,993 and southern-most Washington County’s is 37,019.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 38% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 22% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (638,304), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (552,331), 70 to 79 years old (476,450), and 40 to 49 years old (446,346). Residents older than 80 have received 234,891 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,438 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,872 aged 60 to 69, 5,187 aged 50 to 59, 3,256 aged 40 to 49 and 2,110 older than 80 years old. Five thousand, three hundred and eight residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 65% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 9.4% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,331,613 of people who have been vaccinated, about 42% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,774 white people (71.1% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,031 Black people (7.5%) and 1,459 Latinos (10.6%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 12,436 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 47% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, APRIL 11: This morning Fauquier County recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 after adding 17 yesterday, for a total of 4,438 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 15. That average has been generally going up since March 28, when it was 8.2.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,227, after reaching 1,700 yesterday, 1,542 Friday and 1,928 Thursday, which was the highest since Feb. 18. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 635,552 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (139,925 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,486.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.9% today, it was 7.8% yesterday and 8.4% Wednesday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
On April 9, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in students at Fauquier High School.
On April 8, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, two in students at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member in the division’s central office. On April 7, two students reported positive cases of COVID-19, one at Fauquier High School and one at Kettle Run High School. A staff member at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, which was the first new case since March 26.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division, said that schools are working with the health department to examine the recent cases. She added that a letter was sent to all families and staff members last week, acknowledging, “Our local COVID-19 metrics are beginning to show a rise in cases after a few weeks of holding at a plateau. We need your help to keep our students and staff safe and keep the case numbers down in our schools.”
The note also reminded everyone:
- Students and staff who have received a COVID-19 test need to remain at home until they receive test results.
- Students and staff who are at home under quarantine need to stay home from school AND sports/other activities.
- Students and staff must complete a health assessment daily before reporting to school. Please see the symptom checkers attached or online.
- Students and staff must stay home when they are sick.
There have been 161 school division cases since Sept. 24, 74 in students and 87 in staff members.
As of Sunday, there are 12 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of April 9, 108 students were under quarantine and seven staff members in the county were quarantining. Forty-four students and four staff members were under quarantine as of March 26.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death recorded in the county was on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 174 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Saturday morning, the VDH reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting seven yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,472 (1,692 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization yesterday, Friday and Thursday, after adding one Tuesday, for the first four in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 183 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 488 people hospitalized, 80 have been older than 80 years old; 81 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 101 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 40 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 62 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 71.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,201 (1,424 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 11 states that 1,059 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 246; 137 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,371 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,161.
The April 10 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 250 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and sixty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not update its nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak yesterday, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,451.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,957 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 982 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,251 cases and 4,021 deaths) 1,106 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 149 in correctional facilities and 197 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 205 outbreaks in childcare settings, 86 for college/university and 232 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, April 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 11, 4,718,671 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 36.3% (3,095,395) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,792,546 people have been fully vaccinated (21%).
The state has received 4,857,835 doses from the federal government. About 97.1% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 77,100 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 25,579 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 15,056 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 35,914 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 32,026; in Virginia Beach it’s 31,905; in Culpeper it’s 31,022; in Rappahannock it’s 40,122, and in Fairfax it’s 34,673. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (47,824) and Roanoke (45,752). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 47,950 and southern-most Washington County’s is 36,945.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, almost 36% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 21% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (634,917), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (546,237), 70 to 79 years old (475,444), and 40 to 49 years old (440,386). Residents older than 80 have received 234,470 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,428 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,830 aged 60 to 69, 5,027 aged 50 to 59, 3,092 aged 40 to 49 and 2,103 older than 80 years old. Five thousand, ninety-nine residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 65.2% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 9.3% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,315,516 of people who have been vaccinated, about 42% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,623 white people (71.3% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 1,011 Black people (7.5%) and 1,417 Latinos (10.5%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 12,087 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 47% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, APRIL 10: This morning Fauquier County recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 22 yesterday, for a total of 4,431 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 16. That average has been generally going up since March 28, when it was 8.23.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,700, after reaching 1,542 yesterday and 1,928 Thursday, which was the highest since Feb. 18. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 634,325 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (139,624 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,492.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.8% today, it was 8.4% Wednesday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
On April 9, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in students at Fauquier High School.
On April 8, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, two in students at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member in the division’s central office. On April 7, two students reported positive cases of COVID-19, one at Fauquier High School and one at Kettle Run High School. A staff member at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, the first new case since March 26.
There have been 161 school division cases since Sept. 24, 74 in students and 87 in staff members.
As of Friday, there are 12 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of April 9, 108 students were under quarantine and seven staff members in the county were quarantining. Forty-four students and four staff members were under quarantine as of March 26.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one April 8, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death recorded in the county was on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 174 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Saturday morning, the VDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 15 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,458 (1,691 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 24 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization today, yesterday and the day before, after adding one Tuesday, for the first four in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 183 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 488 people hospitalized, 80 have been older than 80 years old; 81 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 101 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 62 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 87 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 70.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,161 (1,424 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 10 states that 1,087 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 249; 133 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,303 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,161.
The April 10 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 250 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and sixty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak yesterday, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,451, four more than yesterday.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,952 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 982 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,251 cases and 4,019 deaths) 1,103 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 149 in correctional facilities and 197 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 203 outbreaks in childcare settings, 86 for college/university and 232 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
Vaccine information on the VDH website had not been updated as of 9:40 a.m. Saturday. The details below are from April 9 data.
As of April 9, 4,514,282 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 34.9% (2,976,005) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,683,673 people have been fully vaccinated (19.7%).
The state has received 4,587,575 doses from the federal government. About 98.4% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 77,411 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 24,543 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 14,693 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 34,460 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 30,087; in Virginia Beach it’s 30,626; in Culpeper it’s 29,242; in Rappahannock it’s 38,453, and in Fairfax it’s 33,220. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (46,042) and Roanoke (42,762). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 47,114 and southern-most Washington County’s is 36,210.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 34% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 20% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (618,140), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (521,650), 70 to 79 years old (469,913), and 40 to 49 years old (418,797). Residents older than 80 have received 232,159 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,387 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,709 aged 60 to 69, 4,765 aged 50 to 59, 2,905 aged 40 to 49 and 2,088 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, six hundred and eighty-nine residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 65.6% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 9% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,253,218 of people who have been vaccinated, about 42% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,335 white people (71.7% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 980 Black people (7.5%) and 1,312 Latinos (10%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 11,527 residents did not report race or ethnicity – almost 47% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, APRIL 9: This morning Fauquier County recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 18 yesterday and 24 Wednesday, for a total of 4,414 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 16. That average has been generally going up since March 28, when it was 8.23.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,542, after reaching 1,928 yesterday, which was the highest since Feb. 18. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 632,625 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (139,171 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,469.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.3% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.5% today, it was 8.4% Wednesday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
On April 8, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, two in students at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member in the division’s central office. On April 7, two students reported positive cases of COVID-19, one at Fauquier High School and one at Kettle Run High School. A staff member at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, the first new case since March 26.
There have been 156 school division cases since Sept. 24, 69 in students and 87 in staff members.
As of Friday, there are seven “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, five in students and two in staff members. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one yesterday, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death recorded in the county was on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 174 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 21 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,451 (1,696 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 25 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization today and yesterday after adding one Tuesday, for the first three in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 182 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 487 people hospitalized, 79 have been older than 80 years old; 81 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 101 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 87 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 101 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 70.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,099 (1,424 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 9 states that 1,106 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 241; 125 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,229 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,099.
The April 9 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 253 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak today, in a congregate setting. There were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, and two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 37 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 13 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,447, 10 more than yesterday.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,942 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 981 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,216 cases and 4,011 deaths) 1,101 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 149 in correctional facilities and 197 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 200 outbreaks in childcare settings, 85 for college/university and 229 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, April 8 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 9, 4,514,282 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 34.9% (2,976,005) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,683,673 people have been fully vaccinated (19.7%).
The state has received 4,587,575 doses from the federal government. About 98.4% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 77,411 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 24,543 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 14,693 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 34,460 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 30,087; in Virginia Beach it’s 30,626; in Culpeper it’s 29,242; in Rappahannock it’s 38,453, and in Fairfax it’s 33,220. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (46,042) and Roanoke (42,762). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 47,114 and southern-most Washington County’s is 36,210.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 34% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 20% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (618,140), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (521,650), 70 to 79 years old (469,913), and 40 to 49 years old (418,797). Residents older than 80 have received 232,159 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,387 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,709 aged 60 to 69, 4,765 aged 50 to 59, 2,905 aged 40 to 49 and 2,088 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, six hundred and eighty-nine residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 65.6% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 9% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,253,218 of people who have been vaccinated, about 42% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,335 white people (71.7% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 980 Black people (7.5%) and 1,312 Latinos (10%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 11,527 residents did not report race or ethnicity – almost 47% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, APRIL 8: This morning Fauquier County recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 24 yesterday, for a total of 4,392 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 15. That average has been generally going up since March 28, when it was 8.23.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,928; they were 1,550 yesterday and 1,434 Tuesday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 631,083 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (138,629 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,469.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.3% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.6% today, it was 8.4% yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
On April 7, two students reported positive cases of COVID-19, one at Fauquier High School and one at Kettle Run High School. A staff member at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, the first new case since March 26.
There have been 153 school division cases since Sept. 24, 67 in students and 86 in staff members.
As of Thursday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, three in students and one in a staff member. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one today, the first local fatality in April. The last COVID related death recorded in the county was on March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 63. In 2020, two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 32 so far in 2021 – more than during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 174 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 37 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 14 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,436 (1,694 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 24 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization yesterday after adding one Tuesday, the first two in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 181 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 485 people hospitalized, 79 have been older than 80 years old; 80 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 100 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 101 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 96 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 68.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 27,012 (1,424 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 8 states that 1,111 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 244; 133 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,161 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,911.
The April 8 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 299 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and fifty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,931 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 979 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,198 cases and 4,006 deaths) 1,096 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 149 in correctional facilities and 196 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 198 outbreaks in childcare settings, 84 for college/university and 229 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, April 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 8, 4,414,376 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 34.1% (2,912,091) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,639,623 people have been fully vaccinated (19.2%).
The state has received 4,532,375 doses from the federal government. About 97.4% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 77,664 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 24,009 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 14,174 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 29,719 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 29,228; in Virginia Beach it’s 29,048; in Culpeper it’s 28,954; in Rappahannock it’s 37,992, and in Fairfax it’s 32,630. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (44,810) and Roanoke (41,978). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 46,345 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,936.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 33% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Nearly 20% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (609,272), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (509,219), 70 to 79 years old (466,797), and 40 to 49 years old (407,971). Residents older than 80 have received 230,925 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,358 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,585 aged 60 to 69, 4,611 aged 50 to 59, 2,840 aged 40 to 49 and 2,083 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, five hundred and thirty-two residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.8% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,220,526 of people who have been vaccinated, about 42% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,171 white people (71.7% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 950 Black people (7.4%) and 1,281 Latinos (10%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 11,233 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7: This morning Fauquier County recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 15 yesterday, for a total of 4,374 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 14. That average has been going up since March 28, when it was 8.23.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,550; they were 1,434 yesterday and 1,023 Monday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 629,155 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (138,197 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,454.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.2% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.4% today, as it was yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
The Fauqiuer County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. Yesterday, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
A staff member at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, the first new case since March 26.
There have been 151 school division cases since Sept. 24, 65 in students and 86 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, one student and one staff case (those mentioned above). Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 172 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 35 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 41 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,415 (1,696 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 23 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization today after adding one yesterday, the first two in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 181 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 483 people hospitalized, 79 have been older than 80 years old; 80 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 98 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 96 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 90 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 65.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,911 (1,418 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 7 states that 1,059 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 254; 140 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,111 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,911.
The April 7 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 565 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and thirty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,921 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 978 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,166 cases and 3,997 deaths) 1,093 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 149 in correctional facilities and 196 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 195 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 227 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, April 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 7, 4,344,970 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 33.6% (2,870,658) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,604,477 people have been fully vaccinated (18.8%).
The state has received 4,532,375 doses from the federal government. Almost 96% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 78,786 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 23,833 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 13,862 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 33,463 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 28,858; in Virginia Beach it’s 29,048; in Culpeper it’s 28,167; in Rappahannock it’s 37,788, and in Fairfax it’s 32,127. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (44,057) and Roanoke (41,721). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 49,067 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,672.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 33% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 19% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (603,512), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (500,936), 70 to 79 years old (464,753), and 40 to 49 years old (400,644). Residents older than 80 have received 230,144 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,350 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,560 aged 60 to 69, 4,550 aged 50 to 59, 2,817 aged 40 to 49 and 2,083 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, four hundred and seventy-three residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.7% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,199,297 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 41% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,127 white people (71.8% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 947 Black people (7.4%) and 1,266 Latinos (9.9%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 11,132 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.4% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, APRIL 6: This morning Fauquier County recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 after adding four yesterday and 14 Saturday -- for a total of 4,350 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,434; they were 1,023 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 627,605 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (137,704 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,381.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.3% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.4% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. Today, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, the only new case since March 26.
There have been 150 school division cases since Sept. 24, 65 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Tuesday, there is one “active” case of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, the student at Marshall Middle. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 171 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 34 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 41 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 31 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,401 (1,685 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 23 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization today. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 180 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 480 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 80 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 90 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 19 yesterday and 37 the day before. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 64.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,815 (1,416 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 6 states that 1,088 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 249; 137 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,050 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,815.
The April 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 254 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and thirty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,914 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 978 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,154 cases and 3,998 deaths) 1,087 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 148 in correctional facilities and 196 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 195 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 227 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, April 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 6, 4,277,076 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 33.2% (2,829,530) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,571,239 people have been fully vaccinated (18.4%).
The state has received 4,523,175 doses from the federal government. Almost 94.6% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 80,544 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 22,697 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 12,955 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 33,139 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 28,031; in Virginia Beach it’s 28,609; in Culpeper it’s 27,952; in Rappahannock it’s 37,558, and in Fairfax it’s 31,518. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (43,652) and Roanoke (41,452). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 45,798 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,551.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 33% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Almost 19% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (597,398), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (492,571), 70 to 79 years old (462,703), and 40 to 49 years old (393,439). Residents older than 80 have received 229,329 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,337 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,513 aged 60 to 69, 4,505 aged 50 to 59, 2,660 aged 40 to 49 and 2,081 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, three hundred and eighty-eight residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.6% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,177,664 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 41% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,075 white people (71.9% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 942 Black people (7.5%) and 1,245 Latinos (9.8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 10,987 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, APRIL 6: This morning Fauquier County recorded four new cases of COVID-19 after adding 14 yesterday and 21 Saturday -- for a total of 4,335 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,023; they were 1,267 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 626,171 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (137,383 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,380.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.4% today, the same as yesterday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.7% today; it has not been that high since Feb. 10. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Monday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 42 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,360 (1,661 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 479 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 79 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 19 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 37 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 64.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,725 (1,409 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 5 states that 1,028 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 257; 133 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,012 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,725.
The April 3 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 257 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and twenty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,904 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 976 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,105 cases and 3,998 deaths) 1,085 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 148 in correctional facilities and 196 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 194 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 222 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, April 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 5, 4,224,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 32.8% (2,800,332) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,543,719 people have been fully vaccinated (18.1%).
The state has received 4,448,365 doses from the federal government. Almost 95% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 101.2% of first doses received have been given, 84.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 77,879 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 22,697 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 12,955 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 31,868 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 27,804; in Virginia Beach it’s 28,316; in Culpeper it’s 27,771; in Rappahannock it’s 36,906, and in Fairfax it’s 31,012. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (43,368) and Highland (41,963). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 45,653 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,424.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 31% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 18% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (592,720), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (486,406), 70 to 79 years old (460,991), and 40 to 49 years old (388,077). Residents older than 80 have received 228,649 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,238 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,262 aged 60 to 69, 4,290 aged 50 to 59, 2,660 aged 40 to 49 and 2,053 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, one hundred and ninety-four residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,162,027 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 41% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 8,808 white people (72.3% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 914 Black people (7.5%) and 1,130 Latinos (9.2%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 10,524 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, APRIL 4: This morning Fauquier County recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 21 yesterday -- for a total of 4,331 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 14.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,267 today. Yesterday’s and Friday’s numbers were very close: 1,542 and 1,538, after reaching 1,825 Thursday. There were 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia on March 31, the lowest it had been since March 8. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 625,148 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (137,107 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,397.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.4% today, the same as yesterday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.4% today; it has not been that high since Feb. 10. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. After spring break, on April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Sunday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Sunday morning, the VDH reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting eight yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,329 (1,655 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 479 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 79 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 37 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 60 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 66.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,706 (1,407 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 4 states that 1,035 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 259; 130 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 73% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,818 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,706.
The April 4 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 257 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and twenty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,904 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 976 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,107 cases and 3,997 deaths) 1,086 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 148 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 194 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 222 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, April 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 4, 4,174,326 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 32.4% (2,769,690) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,519,021 people have been fully vaccinated (17.8%).
The state has received 4,356,265 doses from the federal government. More than 95% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 103.5% of first doses received have been given, 83.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 75,092 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 22,222 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 12,866 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 31,201 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 27,217; in Virginia Beach it’s 27,975; in Culpeper it’s 27,801; in Rappahannock it’s 36,336, and in Fairfax it’s 30,639. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (42,591) and Highland (41,963). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 45,611 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,346.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 31% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 18% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (588,631), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (479,552), 70 to 79 years old (459,930), and 40 to 49 years old (381,961). Residents older than 80 have received 228,254 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,221 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,063 aged 60 to 69, 4,097 aged 50 to 59, 2,641 aged 40 to 49 and 2,048 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, one hundred and fifty-two residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66.4% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.4% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,146,900 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 41% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 8,556 white people (72.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 905 Black people (7.6%) and 1,105 Latinos (9.2%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 10,291 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, APRIL 3: This morning Fauquier County recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 15 yesterday -- for a total of 4,321 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,542, about the same as yesterday’s 1,538, after reaching 1,825 Thursday. There were 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Wednesday, the lowest it had been since March 8. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 623,881 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (136,774 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,415.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.4% today, up from 6.2% yesterday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.1% today, significantly higher than Wednesday’s 6.9% and Tuesday’s 6.0%. Yesterday, the percent positivity was 8.2%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. After spring break, on April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Saturday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Saturday morning, the VDH reported eight new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 11 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,287 (1,653 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 16 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday after adding one Tuesday. There have been a total of 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 479 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 79 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 60 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 73 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 66.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,669 (1,399 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 3 states that 1,022 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 233; 127 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,748 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,669.
The April 3 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 257 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and twenty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,902 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 976 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,100 cases and 3,990 deaths) 1,084 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 148 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 194 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 222 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, April 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 3, 4,071,088 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 31.7% (2,704,038) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,467,640 people have been fully vaccinated (17.2%).
The state has received 4,075,465 doses from the federal government. More than 99% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 107.3% of first doses received have been given, 87.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 73,218 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 22,003 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 12,628 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 30,894 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 26,323; in Virginia Beach it’s 27,044; in Culpeper it’s 26,878; in Rappahannock it’s 36,160, and in Fairfax it’s 29,910. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (41,412) and Highland (41,963). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 45,278 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,121.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, almost 31% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 17.7% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (579,094), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (465,234), 70 to 79 years old (456,803), and 40 to 49 years old (369,812). Residents older than 80 have received 227,079 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,214 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,037 aged 60 to 69, 4,034 aged 50 to 59, 2,613 aged 40 to 49 and 2,047 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, fifty-eight residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66.6% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.2% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,113,628 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 41% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 8,556 white people (72.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 899 Black people (7.6%) and 1,080 Latinos (9.1%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 10,182 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, APRIL 2: This morning Fauquier County recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 12 yesterday -- for a total of 4,300 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state were at 1,538 after reaching 1,825 yesterday. There were 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Wednesday, the lowest it had been since March 8. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 622,339 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (136,292 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,468.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.2% today, up from 6.1% yesterday and 5.8% Wednesday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.2% today, a significant jump from 6.9% Wednesday, and from 6.0%, where it had been for the three days before that. Yesterday, the percent positivity was 8.0%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. After spring break, on April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Friday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 16 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,279 (1,653 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 18 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday after adding one Tuesday. There have been a total of 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 478 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 79 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-four have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 73 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 81 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 66.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,609 (1,399 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 2 states that 1,045 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 243; 137 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,677 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,609.
The April 2 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 258 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and twenty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak in progress" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,895 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 976 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,082 cases and 3,988 deaths) 1,081 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 146 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 193 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 221 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, April 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
The vaccine data was not available on the VDH website by 9:30 a.m. on April 2, so the information listed below is from April 1.
As of April 1, 3,850,838 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 30.1% (2,565,265) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,375,802 people have been fully vaccinated (16.1%).
The state has received 3,987,865 doses from the federal government. More than 96.5% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 103% of first doses received have been given, almost 86% of second doses.
As of today, an average 66,882 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 21,110 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 11,925 have