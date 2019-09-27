UPDATE at 3:50 p.m.: Two Fauquier High School students will face criminal charges in connection with a BB pistol found on school grounds. The FHS School Resource Officer has charged two 16-year-old boys each with disorderly conduct, said Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
One of the boys faces additional charges of possession of marijuana and possession of nicotine products under age 21, Hartman added.
As the investigation progresses, it is alleged the two students had knowledge of the BB pistol and its location on school premises but failed to notify school personnel or the SRO, Hartman said. "This investigation is ongoing, as law enforcement and school officials work together to ensure a safe school environment for everyone."
ORIGINAL STORY: A BB pistol was found in an unsecured janitor's closet near the Fauquier High School cafeteria this morning. Social media reports reporting a firearm at the school and claiming the school is on lockdown are inaccurate, said Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. James Hartman.
The BB gun was located Friday, Sept. 27 after an anonymous tip alerted FHS staff and the school's SRO. The FCSO and the Fauquier County Public Schools Division are investigating.
Hartmans said "the Sheriff’s Office and the Public Schools Division takes this matter seriously and are conducting a vigorous investigation. The FCSO and Fauquier County Public Schools continuously work together to ensure a safe learning environment for students and faculty."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.