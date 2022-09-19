UPDATE: The "vague threat" called into police targeting Liberty High School last night was one of many reported across the state, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
He said Monday, "VSP personnel have responded to assist numerous local police and sheriff's offices with reports of active shooters on school campuses today. None of the threats were deemed valid and the state police, through collaboration with the Virginia Fusion Center, is now working with those same local law enforcement agencies to investigate the source of the threats and to determine if there is any evidence to connect them."
Eastern View High School in Culpeper received a threat about an active shooter, for instance, and all Culpeper County schools were on lockdown Monday afternoon until the threat could be cleared.
False calls were received about several schools in the Hampton Roads area as well.
Fauquier County Sheriff's Office has not released any information about what kind of threat was called in about Liberty High.
Coffey was not able to provide the number of schools that had been targeted or a list of those counties affected. He asked anyone with information related to the threats is encouraged to call 911 or #77 to reach state police, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov."
ORIGINAL STORY: A "vague threat" against Liberty High School on Sunday, Sept. 18 has resulted in an increased law enforcement presence at Liberty and at Cedar Lee Middle School, Grace Miller and Mary Walter elementary schools on Monday.
Today is a half day for all students. Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for students in grades nine to 12, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Sgt. William Kemper, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, said Monday morning that the threat came from out of state, but the person making the threat attempted to connect it to a Liberty High student. However, police are satisfied that the local student has nothing to do with the threat, Kemper said.
He described the threat as "not credible."
A press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said that the investigation is continuing.
