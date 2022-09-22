new generic police lights 1

UPDATE: A Sterling man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving after an investigation by Virginia State Police into a fatal accident that happened Aug. 27. The crash was at 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in Opal.

A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on U.S. 29 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle  traveling northbound through the intersection on U.S. 17. The Harley-Davidson had a green light, VSP reported in a Thursday afternoon press release.

