UPDATE: A Sterling man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving after an investigation by Virginia State Police into a fatal accident that happened Aug. 27. The crash was at 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in Opal.
A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on U.S. 29 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound through the intersection on U.S. 17. The Harley-Davidson had a green light, VSP reported in a Thursday afternoon press release.
The motorcyclist, John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries, said a VSP spokesman. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Freightliner, Alexei Plavan, 64, of Sterling, was not injured in the crash. He was arrested on reckless driving charges and was taken to Culpeper County Jail before being released on bond, police said.
ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police are seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed a crash that killed a Bealeton man on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Opal.
The crash happened at 1:17 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road). A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer northbound on U.S. 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. 17 collided.
The rider of the Harley Davidson, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 64-year-old man, of Sterling, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.