Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health revealed that 3,295 new cases were recorded. On Thursday, Virginia reported 3,853 new cases of COVID-19. Wednesday, 3,931 were added. Totals stayed under 3,300 Sunday to Tuesday, but last Saturday, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added -- the second time the total topped 4,000 cases.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows a steady increase in cases since Nov. 16. There are currently 299,388 cases in the state (42,389 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,564 per day.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,994 as of this morning, 29 more than yesterday. On Thursday, 34 new cases were logged; on Wednesday, Fauquier added 21 new cases. Last Friday, Dec. 11, 45 new cases were reported; that was the second-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 30 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.8%; it was 11.6% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.3%.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday and three Wednesday, after reporting five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. One hospitalization was recorded Dec. 12 and one Dec. 9, one on Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 82 local residents have been hospitalized.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 11 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday.
Fauquier Hospital began administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to its health care workers
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 14 so far in December.
The state reported 181 hospitalizations today, a new pandemic record. Hospitalizations were at 150 hospitalizations yesterday, after hitting a (until today) pandemic high Wednesday morning – 166 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in one day.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with nine days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 16,684 (482 probable).
On Saturday, 103 new hospitalizations were recorded. Friday’s 141 new hospitalizations represented the third-highest one-day total in the pandemic. On Dec. 2, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations from COVID-19, the second highest.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 18 states that 2,409 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 2,075 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 334 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,409 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 510; 254 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (510) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456), as shown in the hospitalization trends graphic from the VHHA.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 27,471 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 16,684.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 18 said that there are 1,851 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 313 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, one hundred and thirty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported 45 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning, the same number of deaths as yesterday. Wednesday’s death count was 38. Tuesday’s was 56, the third-highest single-day death total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,598 (434 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Thursday, after reporting one Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the three latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting seven cases. The outbreak that was reported Thursday has not been identified by location as yet. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Twelve cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had ten outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 22 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,036 – that is five more than yesterday.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-six, 77 and 78 outbreaks were each recorded during one of those eight weeks. One week recorded 72 outbreaks, one week recorded 67, two weeks recorded 66 outbreaks, one had 65. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,770 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 30 more than yesterday.
In the state, there have been 655 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 18,610 cases and 2,232 deaths), 648 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 98 in correctional facilities and 145 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 87 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 84 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
Weekly summary
In its weekly summary on COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health provided these insights Friday afternoon: “For the past several months, public health officials have been preparing the public for the risks winter posed for the spread of COVID-19. Cold weather, time indoors and pandemic fatigue, spurred by holiday travel and gatherings, increase the risk of transmission. Meanwhile, the impact of new vaccines, while promising, will not be felt for several months.
“These risks have now been realized. Early data indicates that the post-Thanksgiving surge is large. If compounded with surges accompanying Christmas, Hanukkah and other winter holidays, it could be a long, cold winter.
“Over the summer, new confirmed cases per week peaked at just over 7,500 a few times in May, July and August. If adequate testing was available in May, as it has been since about July, we likely would have identified many more cases. However, cases in July and August are likely comparable to today's figures.
"The current surge in Virginia began early in the fall and cases exceeded summer peaks by mid-November. The UVA model projects almost 34,000 new confirmed cases for the week ending this Sunday, the last day of fall. If cases continue to grow at this rate and in this manner, we can expect over 98,000 per week in early February. This is 13 times higher than the peaks seen over the summer.
The report continues, “The news about the vaccine is promising. So far, multiple candidates have shown strong efficacy with only mild side effects. However, manufacturing, deploying and administering hundreds of millions of vaccine doses is a massive undertaking.
“The first doses will go to health care workers and vulnerable citizens in long-term care facilities, but reaching even these will take some time… The vaccine will have limited impact until late spring or summer.
“In the meantime, cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to rise. We will need to continue to take steps to flatten the curve and see us through to spring.
“The good news is the effect of behavioral and community mitigation strategies, which will have a much larger impact on transmission for the foreseeable future, are enhanced as the vaccine rolls out. The end of the pandemic is in sight, and we can bring it to a close faster and with less hardship by following basic prevention measures, following the guidelines in the Forward Virginia plan, and pursuing other mitigation strategies.”
The Rand Corporation provides analysis for the VDH. Below are some of the slides that indicate the current and projected state of the virus.
THURSDAY, DEC. 17: On Thursday, Virginia recorded 3,853 new cases of COVID-19. Yesterday, 3,931 were added. Totals stayed under 3,300 Sunday to Tuesday, but last Saturday, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added -- the second time the total topped 4,000 cases.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows a steady increase in cases since Nov. 16. There are currently 296,093 cases in the state (41,371 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,579 per day.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,965 as of this morning, 34 more than yesterday. On Wednesday, Fauquier added 21 new cases, on Tuesday, 15 new cases, on Monday 26 new cases, on Sunday 31 new cases and on Saturday there were 24 new cases. Last Friday, Dec. 11, 45 new cases were reported; that was the second-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 28.
On Dec. 14 the Fauquier County School Division reported four new cases of COVID-19: one at Brumfield Elementary, two at Kettle Run High School and one at Miller Elementary School.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 30 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.6%; it was 11.4% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.1%.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new COVID-19 hospitalizations today and three yesterday, after reporting five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. One hospitalization was recorded Dec. 12 and one Dec. 9, one on Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 82 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 14 so far in December.
The state reported 150 hospitalizations today, after hitting a pandemic high yesterday morning – 166 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in one day. In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with eight days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 16,503 (462 probable).
On Saturday, 103 new hospitalizations were recorded. Friday’s 141 new hospitalizations represented the third-highest one-day total in the pandemic. On Dec. 2, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations from COVID-19, the second highest.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 16 states that 2,399 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,989 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 410 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,399 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 490; 246 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (511) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456), as shown in the hospitalization trends graphic from the VHHA.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 27,307 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 16,503.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 16 said that there are 2,001 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 665 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, fifty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 45 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday’s death count was 38. Tuesday’s was 56, the third-highest single-day death total. On Dec. 10, 54 Virginians died from COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,553 (427 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility today, after reporting one Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the three latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting seven cases. The outbreak that was reported today has not been identified by location as yet. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Twelve cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had nine outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 22 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,031 – that is nine more than yesterday.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Two weeks recorded 73 outbreaks, two weeks recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 67, one had 66, one had 65 and one had 64.
There have been a total of 1,740 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 36 more than yesterday.
In the state, there have been 636 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 17,839 cases and 2,193 deaths), 641 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 98 in correctional facilities and 146 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 85 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 81 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16: On Wednesday, the state added just shy of 4,000 new cases – 3,931. On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 3,160 new cases of COVID-19. Virginia added 3,240 new COVID-19 cases Monday, just slightly fewer than the 3,294 reported Sunday. On Saturday, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added -- the second time the total topped 4,000 cases.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows a steady increase in cases since Nov. 16. There are currently 292,240 cases in the state (40,346 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,587 per day.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,931 as of this morning, 21 more than yesterday. On Tuesday, Fauquier added 15 new cases, on Monday 26 new cases, on Sunday 31 new cases and on Saturday there were 24 new cases. Last Friday, Dec. 11, 45 new cases were reported; that was the second-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
On Dec. 14 the Fauquier County School Division reported four new cases of COVID-19: one at Brumfield Elementary, two at Kettle Run High School and one at Miller Elementary School.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 30 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.4%; it was 11.2% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%, and the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.0%. It was 7.9% yesterday and 8.3% Monday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, which was the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. One hospitalization was recorded Dec. 12 and one Dec. 9, one on Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 79 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 11 so far in December.
The state hit another pandemic high this morning – 166 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in one day. In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with seven days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 16,353 (446 probable).
On Saturday, 103 new hospitalizations were recorded. Friday’s 141 new hospitalizations represented the third-highest one-day total in the pandemic. On Dec. 2, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations from COVID-19, the second highest.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 16 states that 2,349 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,990 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 359 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,349 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 511; 257 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (511) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456), as shown in the hospitalization trends graphic from the VHHA.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 27,060 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 16,353.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 16 said that there are 1,931 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 655 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, nine hundred and ninety-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday’s death count, 56, was the third-highest single-day death total. On Dec. 10, 54 Virginians died from COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,508 (418 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 11 after reporting another on Dec. 8. The latest two outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting seven cases. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Twelve cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had nine outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 21 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,022 – that is 27 more than yesterday.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Two weeks recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 71, one had 69, one had 66, one had 64 and two had 63.
There have been a total of 1,704 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 628 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 17,169 cases and 2,154 deaths), 625 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 97 in correctional facilities and 141 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 84 outbreaks in childcare settings, 52 for college/university and 77 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
TUESDAY, DEC. 15: On Dec. 14 the Fauquier County School Division reported four new cases of COVID-19: one at Brumfield Elementary, two at Kettle Run High School and one at Miller Elementary School.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 30 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 3,160 new cases of COVID-19. Virginia added 3,240 new COVID-19 cases Monday, just slightly fewer than the 3,294 reported Sunday. On Saturday, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added -- the second time the total has topped 4,000 cases.
