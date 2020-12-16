UPDATE: On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Fauquier Health offices that closed early Wednesday will open later than normal on Thursday. All will open at 10 a.m.
The offices affected include:
- Fauquier Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
- Sleep Center
- Wound Healing Center
- The Wellness Center (including cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and therapy)
And all Fauquier Health Physician Services clinics, including:
- Cancer and Hematology
- Family Practice at Bealeton
- General Surgery at Culpeper
- OB/GYN
- Piedmont Internal Medicine
- Urology
- Multi-specialty clinic
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: In preparation for Wednesday's inclement weather, Fauquier Health issued a list of department and location closures. On Dec. 16, the following locations will be closed starting at noon:
All Fauquier Health Physician Services clinics will also be closing at noon on Dec. 16 as well:
