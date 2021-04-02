UPDATE: Sod farm or dumping ground? County turns to supervisors for help

UPDATE, April 2: Michael Hawkins, who is building a sod farm in southern Fauquier with tons of imported fill, lost another round with the county government on Thursday when the Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously upheld a set of zoning violations against him.
Hawkins, who has been battling the county and his neighbors since 2018 over his practice of hauling dirt onto his property off Brent Town Road, was cited Jan. 25 for exceeding dirt importation limits and illegally extending permitted fill operations.
Hawkins said in an interview April 1 that he would appeal to Fauquier Circuit Court – and planned to continue to operate. “I’ve got eight trucks set to haul in tomorrow,” he said.
Original Story, April 1: A southern Fauquier landowner who has been battling the county for years over his use of fill dirt on his property says that if the county cites him under a proposed new dirt-dumping ordinance, he will be “first in line” to fight them. It is likely not an empty threat.
Michael Hawkins, whose company owns land off Brent Town Road in Midland, said he did not plan to file suit to stop the new ordinance, however. That’s because he believes it would not apply to him. He said that a lawsuit he won in August 2020, in which a judge ruled that his operation was a sod farm and thus agricultural, exempts him from the proposed new zoning amendment that views dirt dumping as an industrial practice. “I’m grandfathered in,” he said.
Recommended for approval by the county planning commission on March 18, the new amendment goes to the board of supervisors for its April 8 meeting. It would supplant an amendment passed two years ago that tried to limit the amount of fill dirt landowners could take on their property, but county officials have said it can be difficult to enforce. With the new amendment, they hope to gain more control over dirt-dumping by treating it as an industrial use and requiring a permit to accept and store it.
The latest proposal highlights what county officials see as a new danger – growing mounds and mesas of dirt in the fields of other farmers. Rick Gerhardt, the Cedar Run supervisor, said: “Fauquier has become a dumping ground for Northern Virginia’s excess construction dirt.” The developments also spotlight a long-running feud between Hawkins, 45, a Catlett excavator, his neighbors, and the county over Hawkins’ practice of taking huge quantities of dirt onto his property to construct a base for a sod farm. Accepting the dirt can be a lucrative business; contractors pay landowners by the truckload to dispose of dirt and rubble on their property.
In an interview, Hawkins declared that the new proposed ordinance was just the latest designed by the county to target him. Amy Rogers, Fauquier’s chief of zoning and development services, declined to comment on that. She did say that the county had issued violations under its ordinances to about a half-dozen other landowners for piling construction dirt and debris on their properties.
Rogers said once the new amendment is passed, any landowner taking fill dirt without the required industrial use permits would be cited. “If we see one truck go on the property and come out empty, boom,” she said. “You're accepting non-ag[ricultural] fill for storage and disposal and you're in a zoning violation.”
Hawkins said he is mainly concerned about another part of the ordinance that prohibits fill operations within 100 feet of a property line or 500 feet of any house. He says he will lose the use of parts of his land that are 500 feet from neighbors’ houses – he labels it an “illegal taking” of his property by the government. “If VDOT comes in and takes 100 feet of your property, they have to pay you for it, right?” he said.
If Hawkins were to be cited, it would not be the first time.
The quarrel with the county dates back to at least 2017, according to lawsuits and documents filed in Fauquier County Circuit Court. The property at issue, a 56-acre parcel off Brent Town Road, was bought that year by Thomas and Jody Schottler. Thomas Schottler, an owner of sod farms in Prince William County, hired Hawkins to fill the valleys and level the land for a sod farm. Hawkins says he imported about 130,000 cubic yards of soil to fill the front 13 acres of the property. (Hawkins says that trucks carry no more than 10 cubic yards, so that could take more than 13,000 truckloads.)
To access the property, Hawkins and Schottler got a county permit to build a road on an easement that passes through the property of their neighbors, Steven and Jennifer Rainwater. Since then, the Rainwaters have said, thousands of noisy trucks have driven the road, about 100 feet from their house, creating dust that settled on their house, barn and pasture. At the end of his property next to the Rainwaters, Hawkins raised the land 13 feet; they said runoff from the slope carried silt into their pond. A neighbor on the other side, Patricia Hupp, has complained of runoff onto her property too. Hawkins says their complaints were unfounded.
County and state officials have long been concerned about the effect of imported dirt on streams and wetlands. In 2017, the state cited Schottler for violations of the operations’ effect on a small portion of wetlands and 750 feet of creek, and Schottler agreed in 2018 to remedy the problems. Meanwhile, concerned about the growing piles of dirt on this and other properties, the county on Sept. 13, 2018 passed a zoning amendment that would allow it to regulate the amount of dirt that agricultural enterprises could import.
Two weeks later, on Sept. 28, 2018, the county cited Hawkins and the Schottlers under this new amendment, claiming they had exceeded dirt importation limits and needed a special exemption to accept it. They appealed to the Board of Zoning Appeals and lost. In June, 2019, Hawkins’ company bought the property from the Schottlers. Shortly thereafter, Hawkins was cited for those same zoning violations, plus others. He appealed to the BZA, lost and appealed to the Fauquier Circuit Court, where the matter is pending.
Two months after his purchase, the county notified Hawkins his project was not exempt from erosion and sediment control requirements and needed a general construction permit. Hawkins fought that determination all the way to circuit court, where he prevailed on Aug. 26, 2020.
“A central issue in this case is whether the property is a sod farm or a dump,” wrote Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. Fleming decided it was a sod farm – citing, among other things that Hawkins had harvested sod there -- and thus was exempt from the erosion and sediment control regulations. The county has appealed to the Court of Appeals of Virginia. Court records show that both sides have submitted briefs on the case.
Armed with that ruling and his permit to build the access road, Hawkins has been bringing in dirt to level the rear portion of his property, about 30 more acres. In dirt-haulage reports he submitted to the county in 2018, he indicated he intended to import 932,000 cubic yards for the whole project, an amount the county’s zoning chief said at the time was “neither customary nor necessary to create a sod farm and is in fact counter-productive to sod farming.” Last week Hawkins said the 932,000 was just an estimate, and the amount would be more likely between 550,000 and 700,000 cubic yards – or 55,000 to 70,000 truckloads.
On Jan. 25, Fauquier County cited him again for exceeding the dirt importation limits under the 2018 zoning amendment. Hawkins says he did not exceed the limits, and has appealed to the BZA, where the case will be heard on April 1.
Meanwhile, he continues to operate. At the planning commission hearing on March 18, his neighbor Rainwater said trail cameras installed on his property had recorded 2,186 trucks entering Hawkins’ site since January.
Hawkins disputed that number. He said it was more likely that 200 dirt trucks had entered his property in that time period, plus others carrying material to extend his access road. He also disputed statements from county officials that truckers pay $100 a load to dispose of their dirt. He said his number was between $25 and $35 a truckload, with a few loads paying $50. He said his dirt importation had so far brought in perhaps $400,000.
He says the new amendment is just the latest example of the county “moving the goal posts” as he continues his operations. “They keep trying to change the language in the zoning violation, to get me nailed down,” he said, adding that he is not yet doing anything different. “They're just trying to find a way to stop me dead in my tracks.”
