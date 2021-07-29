UPDATE: Sink hole closes part of Warrenton's Main Street

UPDATE: By Thursday morning, July 29, Main Street had been repaired and reopened. Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said that the issue was due to a leak from many years ago. She added, a "leak was repaired from the inside so no one was aware of the void created by the leak. Over time -- 10 to 15 years -- the void gave way to form the sink hole."
ORIGINAL STORY: A sink hole that opened up Wednesday night on Main Street has caused the Town of Warrenton to close the street between Culpeper and Third streets until the extent of the problem is discovered.
Police Chief Michael Kochis was on the scene and opined that it's possible that an old leak wore away at the dirt under the street and caused the hole.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said at 2:45 p.m. that crews are still working to find the root of the problem. She emphasized it's important to find the source of the weakening; she's getting hourly updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.