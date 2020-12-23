UPDATE: A second suspect in a string of vehicle break-ins in Warrenton turned herself in at the Warrenton Police Department today, said Officer Chai Fuller of the WPD.
Aaliyah Newman, of Warrenton, has been charged with two counts of credit card theft and one count of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud. She is being held on a $3,000 bond.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: An 18-year old man is in custody and an 18-year-old woman is wanted in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins in Warrenton during the overnight hours of Dec. 12 and 13, the Warrenton Police Department announced Monday.
Juan Patrick Geraghty, of Troy, Mich., and Aaliyah Newman, of Warrenton, have each been charged with two counts of credit card theft and one count of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud.
Geraghty is currently incarcerated in Michigan on unrelated charges; Newman has not been arrested and is currently wanted by law enforcement. Anyone with information about Newman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Hays at 540-347-1107 ext. 245 or at mhays@warrentonva.gov.
According to a previous press release, "Multiple unlocked vehicles were entered, rummaged through and property taken" on Estate Avenue, Amber Circle, Boundary Lane, Fishback Court, Pinnacle Court, Highland Towne Lane, Black Sweep Road and Fox Chase Street during the night of Dec. 12 and the early morning hours of Dec. 13.
The police department is also asking that residents in the affected areas review home surveillance video for possible evidence.
What's with this Warrenton/Michigan connection? The Sosa murders now this.....
