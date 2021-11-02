UPDATE: Republican Glenn Youngkin projected to win Va. governor's race

Update, 12:45 a.m. Wednesday: Republican Glenn Youngkin has won the race to become Virginia's next governor, the Associated Press projected early Wednesday morning. Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018.
Original story, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday: As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Virginia gubernatorial race was still too close to call with 94% of precincts reporting statewide; more than 171,000 absentee ballots across the state have not yet been counted.
Unofficial results show Republican Glenn Youngkin leading Democrat Terry McAuliffe by more than 85,000 votes statewide as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Youngkin leads McAuliffe in Fauquier County by more than 10,000 votes with all but one precinct reporting.
Youngkin grew up in Richmond and Virginia Beach and now lives in Great Falls in Fairfax County. He spent 25 years working at the Carlyle Group, a global private equity firm and served as co-CEO of the firm from 2018 until his retirement in September 2020.
Youngkin ran a campaign focused on lowering taxes for Virginians, boosting pay for public school teachers, adding more police officers in schools and adding 20 new charter schools in Virginia.
Youngkin has also campaigned on a wave of resentment in conservative circles about how the history of racism has been taught in public schools. The banning of “Critical Race Theory,” which Youngkin has called a “political agenda,” has become a rallying cry of his campaign. “Critical Race Theory” is a graduate-level legal theory that is not currently taught in Virginia public schools.
At a recent campaign rally in Warrenton’s Eva Walker Memorial Park, Youngkin decried years of “liberal leadership” in Richmond, and called McAuliffe's platform a “liberal, left-leaning agenda."
McAuliffe, 64, served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018. McAuliffe is from upstate New York. He lives in McLean in Fairfax County. Prior to serving as governor, McAuliffe was a businessman and also served as the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 until 2005.
McAuliffe ran a campaign centered on progressive issues, such as an increased minimum wage, funding for clean energy and criminal justice reform. McAuliffe also campaigned on raising teacher salaries above the national average and expanding early childhood education in the commonwealth.
Chuck Medvitz of the Fauquier County Republican Committee said that fights over how the history of racism is taught in public schools drove people to vote for Youngkin. A lot of parents with school-aged children, Medvitz said, “they don’t like what’s happening in Loudoun and Fairfax, and they think that the way to fix it is changing the state government.”
When it comes to the justice system, Medvitz continued, there’s a perception that Democrats aren’t as willing to incarcerate criminals: “Many metropolitan [commonwealth] attorneys don’t incarcerate violent criminals and let them back on the street... People want to feel safe in their neighborhoods.”
In the final days of the race, both candidates toured extensively across the commonwealth in order to energize their respective bases. On Oct. 14, Youngkin spoke before roughly 300 supporters at a campaign event at Warrenton’s Eva Walker Memorial Park. On Oct. 29, during his last-minute bus tour, Youngkin made a short stop at Vint Hill.
The Associated Press has not yet called the races for lieutenant governor and attorney general, and has not called enough House of Delegates races to know which party will have a majority in 2022.
Daniel Berti contributed to this report.
